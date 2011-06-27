Used 2004 Volkswagen GTI Consumer Reviews

Affordable Sports Luxury A VW to BMW owner , 07/06/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is the nicest car I've owned and I have owned plenty of American as well as foreign cars. It's nice to have every amenity possible including a cold weather package that included heated leather seat, heated mirrors, and head washer nozzles. The tilting & telescopic steering along with the fully adjustable seats make this car fit like a glove. The premium stereo is up there with high-end luxury models as well as the overall performance. The 200 h.p. VR6 runs perfect and with the paired smooth shifting 6-speed transmission, the drive is anything but dull. Congrats to making an affordable autobahn bred sports car obtainable by the working class. Report Abuse

2004 VW GTI VR6 Adam , 02/02/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful From the day I owned this car it has been a pleasure to drive. VW has a knack for incorperating 'feel' into thier cars. My GTI has more 'feel' than almost any non german car I have driven. Some people do not like to feel the road while they drive and just want to be as disconnected from the driving experience as possible. If you are one of these people do not get a VW. But if you are passionate about driving you will not be dissapointed with this car. Report Abuse

2004 Volkswagen GTI Turbonium Commuter , 09/25/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My 2004 Volkswagen GTI has been first rate from the moment I took it off the lot. It is a considerable improvement in build quality over early models. I traded in a 2002 Golf for this GTI. The turbo, 17" wheels and sport seats make a huge difference. If you need one car to do it all, and you don't want to blow a ton of money, this is it. Romp on the pedal and this car will take off like a rocket. Lay off the pedal for good gas milieage. Need to haul some junk, just fold down the seats. The manual five speed is fun to drive even in traffic. The paint and materials look better than other cars in its class. There is a ton of aftermarket parts available for this car. I've driven Porsches, and yes, they're better, but for the money you can't beat the all around champ, GTI. Report Abuse

Great car tom , 09/27/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is one of the best cars I have owned. I came from an Integra GS-R that was nice but this car out does it in almost every way. The interior is wonderful, the materials used are top notch. Think of it as an Audi without the price. It is solid as a rock as well as being quick and torquey (I know it's not a word). I couldn't recommend it more!! Report Abuse