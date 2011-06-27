Used 1990 Volkswagen GTI Consumer Reviews

Jay , 10/09/2005

Love the car! I have added a number of aftermarket parts to mine, including Poly-bushings in the rear end, tokico illum 5-way shocks with H&R srings all around, and a 2 in. Sebring exhaust. the performance "bang for buck" can not be beat. this car looks great with round headlights and the part leather recaro seats hold firms and tight...which is perfect for autocrossing on the weekend. I get 28 mpg. this car has ICE cold air conditioning, which is a plus being in FL. I have two other beautiful cars ... A BMW 535i and a Mecedes-Benz 560 SEC and I still love to take this car out more often beacause of the "Fun-to-drive-factor."