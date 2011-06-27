Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Golf Hatchback
TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,132*
Total Cash Price
$14,286
TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$43,158*
Total Cash Price
$19,188
TSI SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,418*
Total Cash Price
$19,748
TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$43,473*
Total Cash Price
$19,328
TSI S w/Sunroof 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,502*
Total Cash Price
$14,006
TSI 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,762*
Total Cash Price
$14,566
TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,678*
Total Cash Price
$20,309
TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,502*
Total Cash Price
$14,006
TSI 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,597*
Total Cash Price
$15,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Golf Hatchback TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$767
|$789
|$814
|$838
|$3,954
|Maintenance
|$1,833
|$1,516
|$863
|$337
|$2,452
|$7,000
|Repairs
|$514
|$597
|$697
|$815
|$953
|$3,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$792
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$959
|Financing
|$768
|$618
|$457
|$287
|$103
|$2,233
|Depreciation
|$3,888
|$1,365
|$1,202
|$1,065
|$956
|$8,475
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,657
|$6,056
|$5,236
|$4,581
|$6,602
|$32,132
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Golf Hatchback TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,310
|Maintenance
|$2,462
|$2,036
|$1,159
|$452
|$3,293
|$9,402
|Repairs
|$690
|$801
|$936
|$1,095
|$1,280
|$4,802
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,063
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,288
|Financing
|$1,032
|$830
|$614
|$385
|$138
|$2,999
|Depreciation
|$5,222
|$1,833
|$1,614
|$1,430
|$1,284
|$11,383
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,971
|$8,134
|$7,032
|$6,153
|$8,868
|$43,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Golf Hatchback TSI SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,091
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,465
|Maintenance
|$2,534
|$2,095
|$1,193
|$465
|$3,390
|$9,677
|Repairs
|$711
|$825
|$963
|$1,127
|$1,317
|$4,942
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,094
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,325
|Financing
|$1,062
|$854
|$632
|$396
|$142
|$3,086
|Depreciation
|$5,375
|$1,887
|$1,661
|$1,472
|$1,321
|$11,716
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,350
|$8,371
|$7,238
|$6,332
|$9,127
|$44,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Golf Hatchback TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,349
|Maintenance
|$2,480
|$2,051
|$1,167
|$455
|$3,318
|$9,471
|Repairs
|$696
|$807
|$943
|$1,103
|$1,289
|$4,837
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,071
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,039
|$836
|$618
|$388
|$139
|$3,021
|Depreciation
|$5,261
|$1,846
|$1,626
|$1,441
|$1,293
|$11,466
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,066
|$8,193
|$7,084
|$6,198
|$8,933
|$43,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Golf Hatchback TSI S w/Sunroof 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$1,797
|$1,486
|$846
|$330
|$2,404
|$6,863
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$776
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$940
|Financing
|$753
|$606
|$448
|$281
|$101
|$2,189
|Depreciation
|$3,812
|$1,338
|$1,178
|$1,044
|$937
|$8,309
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,468
|$5,937
|$5,133
|$4,491
|$6,473
|$31,502
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Golf Hatchback TSI 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$830
|$855
|$4,031
|Maintenance
|$1,869
|$1,545
|$880
|$343
|$2,500
|$7,138
|Repairs
|$524
|$608
|$710
|$831
|$971
|$3,645
|Taxes & Fees
|$807
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$978
|Financing
|$783
|$630
|$466
|$292
|$105
|$2,277
|Depreciation
|$3,964
|$1,392
|$1,225
|$1,086
|$974
|$8,641
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,847
|$6,174
|$5,338
|$4,671
|$6,732
|$32,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Golf Hatchback TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$2,606
|$2,155
|$1,227
|$479
|$3,486
|$9,951
|Repairs
|$731
|$848
|$990
|$1,159
|$1,354
|$5,082
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,125
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,363
|Financing
|$1,092
|$879
|$650
|$407
|$146
|$3,174
|Depreciation
|$5,527
|$1,940
|$1,708
|$1,514
|$1,359
|$12,048
|Fuel
|$1,589
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,729
|$8,609
|$7,443
|$6,512
|$9,386
|$45,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Golf Hatchback TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$1,797
|$1,486
|$846
|$330
|$2,404
|$6,863
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$776
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$940
|Financing
|$753
|$606
|$448
|$281
|$101
|$2,189
|Depreciation
|$3,812
|$1,338
|$1,178
|$1,044
|$937
|$8,309
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,468
|$5,937
|$5,133
|$4,491
|$6,473
|$31,502
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Golf Hatchback TSI 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$2,031
|$1,679
|$956
|$373
|$2,717
|$7,755
|Repairs
|$570
|$661
|$772
|$903
|$1,055
|$3,961
|Taxes & Fees
|$877
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,062
|Financing
|$851
|$685
|$506
|$318
|$114
|$2,474
|Depreciation
|$4,308
|$1,512
|$1,331
|$1,180
|$1,059
|$9,389
|Fuel
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$6,577
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,699
|$6,709
|$5,800
|$5,075
|$7,314
|$35,597
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Golf
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volkswagen Golf in Virginia is:not available
