Used 2014 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

If FUN to DRIVE is high on your list of priorities!
My 2.5 doesn't have Bluetooth/phone capability nor a touch screen. But it has what matters most to me; a huge fun to drive personality. I put sticky 225/45/17/wheels on the car shortly after buying it. Highly recommended as it handles insane now and looks way better. The stock rubber/wheels need to go straight to Craigslist. Driven 2500 miles since new. My impressions so far: -Prefer to now drive it all the time in manual mode except on the freeway. I find manual shifting the automatic to be a lot of fun and the shifts are responsive. I also like downshifting when coming to a stop. All this with while getting to rest my left leg. -While it's not blazing "fast", it's far from slow eith
HAPPY LITTLE CHAMPY
This is a happy car. The 2.5 liter gas-engine defies physics by providing the same kind of gas mileage as the 1.8 T gas engine in my 2015 Sportwagen. It’s just so unstressed. At highway speeds it is just so relaxed. And, so, it sips. VW-Audi needs to reconsider the 5 cylinder, for its supreme smoothness and economical operation. This Golf is also fun to drive. It makes one feel so connected to the driving experience. As I’ve said, it is just so happy. Around town, highway – it just feels eager to do its job. My partner wants to trade up to a Tiguan (literally, the only reason, to sit higher off the ground. . . he just doesn’t get that close proximity to the ground is a major ingredient to driving pleasure). The car now has 126K miles, and it pains me to see it go. If I could find a way, financially-speaking, I would keep it around just because I like its positive go-anywhere attitude. I also happen to like its timeless shape; and how the primary-red color showcases this. I can say this: it’s provided 94,000 trouble-free, fun motoring miles for us (we've literally only replaced oil every 10K miles, and brake fluid every 2 years) -and, this is more than most can claim.
