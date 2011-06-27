Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews
lots of miles, lots of fun
I purchased this car used in 2003 with approx. 28,000 miles on it and I just turned 218,450. I would have to say it has been a good experience overall. Most of the maint work has been done with a local VW independent garage and they really know their stuff. I usually get 29 to 33 MPG depending on the season. (Mi. resident) Most of my repair work has been related to front suspension because of Mi. bad winter roads. I still have the original clutch and exhaust system, and have used synthetic oil with oil changes between 6-10,000 miles. I never owned a car for this long, but I find it's a blast to drive. I'll be looking for a good deal on a 4door GTI for my next ride.
Buy A Warranty and have fun
In two years the car has been towed four times due to "electrical failure"...like a brake light goes out. AC failed twice, car looses power and stalls at 60 miles an hour. BUY THE WARRANTY....Have another car available to drive when they have to order parts...could be days for repair.Between repairs it is fun to drive....Electrical and fuel issues are many at 50k miles
Suspect Ride
Although this car is somewhat fun to drive, it has been anything but reliable. On third set of brakes after 65000 miles. Several warranty repairs and recall work done in 6 years. Fuel economy has been livable but should be better for such a small car. These cars do not deal with cold weather very well. On third set of weather seals around doors and their still ripped and warranty is up and not their problem anymore. Ice gets trapped in door hinges. Electrical problems as well. Poorly designed car.
Love the Golf
Great vehicle. Fun to drive and great on gas. Looking forward to moving up to another VW.
EXCELLENT
I FIRST LIKED THECAR BECAUSE OF LOOKS AND ONCE I DROVE I WAS IN LOVE.
