Used 1992 Volkswagen Golf Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|25
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 mpg
|22/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|319.0/420.5 mi.
|319.0/420.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|107 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|107 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|100 hp @ 5400 rpm
|100 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|34.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Front hip room
|51.6 in.
|51.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.5 in.
|52.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|40 cu.ft.
|40 cu.ft.
|Length
|159.1 in.
|159.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2320 lbs.
|2375 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.8 cu.ft.
|17.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Wheel base
|97.3 in.
|97.3 in.
|Width
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
