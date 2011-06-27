  1. Home
Used 1992 Volkswagen Golf Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Golf
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2525
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/420.5 mi.319.0/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG2525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm107 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5400 rpm100 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.51.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.52.1 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity40 cu.ft.40 cu.ft.
Length159.1 in.159.1 in.
Curb weight2320 lbs.2375 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.17.8 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.97.3 in.
Width65.5 in.65.5 in.
