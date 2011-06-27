  1. Home
Used 1991 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

Practical commuter

Seth Walsh, 04/29/2010
I bought the car new and have owned it for 19 years now. Besides servicing the brakes, belts once, muffler three times everything else still holds up. Commute three times a week, drive for pleasure occasionally. Buying this car was money well spent.

great car for little cash!

tango cat 223, 09/21/2004
We bought this car used last year for our newly-driving daughter. Although 12 years old, this car had low mileage and no body rust (great news when you live near the salt water of the Atlantic Ocean). After a year of hard-driving fun, the whole family loves to tool around in this indestructable machine. If you come across one, consider yourself lucky and drop the $500 to experience one of your own!

