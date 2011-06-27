  1. Home
2005 Audi S4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,089$7,682$9,175
Clean$4,605$6,964$8,299
Average$3,637$5,529$6,547
Rough$2,669$4,093$4,796
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 New Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,335$4,749$5,572
Clean$3,018$4,306$5,040
Average$2,384$3,418$3,976
Rough$1,750$2,530$2,912
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 New quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,868$2,819$3,367
Clean$1,690$2,555$3,046
Average$1,335$2,029$2,403
Rough$980$1,502$1,760
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,592$7,647$9,390
Clean$4,155$6,933$8,493
Average$3,282$5,503$6,701
Rough$2,408$4,074$4,908
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 New Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,425$4,868$5,707
Clean$3,099$4,413$5,162
Average$2,448$3,503$4,073
Rough$1,796$2,594$2,983
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,436$7,309$8,949
Clean$4,014$6,626$8,094
Average$3,170$5,260$6,386
Rough$2,327$3,894$4,677
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,948$9,126$9,335
Clean$8,097$8,273$8,444
Average$6,395$6,568$6,662
Rough$4,693$4,862$4,880
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 New quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,986$2,998$3,581
Clean$1,797$2,718$3,239
Average$1,420$2,158$2,556
Rough$1,042$1,598$1,872
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,161$10,810$12,910
Clean$6,480$9,800$11,678
Average$5,118$7,780$9,213
Rough$3,756$5,760$6,748
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,447$9,731$11,623
Clean$5,833$8,822$10,514
Average$4,607$7,003$8,295
Rough$3,381$5,185$6,075
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Audi S4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Audi S4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,014 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,626 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi S4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Audi S4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,014 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,626 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Audi S4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Audi S4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,014 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,626 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Audi S4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Audi S4 and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2005 Audi S4 ranges from $2,327 to $8,949, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2005 Audi S4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it's priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.