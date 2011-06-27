Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,089
|$7,682
|$9,175
|Clean
|$4,605
|$6,964
|$8,299
|Average
|$3,637
|$5,529
|$6,547
|Rough
|$2,669
|$4,093
|$4,796
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 New Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,335
|$4,749
|$5,572
|Clean
|$3,018
|$4,306
|$5,040
|Average
|$2,384
|$3,418
|$3,976
|Rough
|$1,750
|$2,530
|$2,912
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 New quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,868
|$2,819
|$3,367
|Clean
|$1,690
|$2,555
|$3,046
|Average
|$1,335
|$2,029
|$2,403
|Rough
|$980
|$1,502
|$1,760
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,592
|$7,647
|$9,390
|Clean
|$4,155
|$6,933
|$8,493
|Average
|$3,282
|$5,503
|$6,701
|Rough
|$2,408
|$4,074
|$4,908
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 New Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,425
|$4,868
|$5,707
|Clean
|$3,099
|$4,413
|$5,162
|Average
|$2,448
|$3,503
|$4,073
|Rough
|$1,796
|$2,594
|$2,983
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,436
|$7,309
|$8,949
|Clean
|$4,014
|$6,626
|$8,094
|Average
|$3,170
|$5,260
|$6,386
|Rough
|$2,327
|$3,894
|$4,677
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,948
|$9,126
|$9,335
|Clean
|$8,097
|$8,273
|$8,444
|Average
|$6,395
|$6,568
|$6,662
|Rough
|$4,693
|$4,862
|$4,880
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 New quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,986
|$2,998
|$3,581
|Clean
|$1,797
|$2,718
|$3,239
|Average
|$1,420
|$2,158
|$2,556
|Rough
|$1,042
|$1,598
|$1,872
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,161
|$10,810
|$12,910
|Clean
|$6,480
|$9,800
|$11,678
|Average
|$5,118
|$7,780
|$9,213
|Rough
|$3,756
|$5,760
|$6,748
Estimated values
2005 Audi S4 quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,447
|$9,731
|$11,623
|Clean
|$5,833
|$8,822
|$10,514
|Average
|$4,607
|$7,003
|$8,295
|Rough
|$3,381
|$5,185
|$6,075