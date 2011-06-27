Estimated values
2004 Audi S4 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,870
|$9,039
|$9,233
|Clean
|$7,979
|$8,148
|$8,307
|Average
|$6,197
|$6,364
|$6,455
|Rough
|$4,415
|$4,581
|$4,604
Estimated values
2004 Audi S4 quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,636
|$10,282
|$12,359
|Clean
|$5,969
|$9,267
|$11,120
|Average
|$4,636
|$7,239
|$8,641
|Rough
|$3,303
|$5,210
|$6,163
Estimated values
2004 Audi S4 quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,964
|$9,240
|$11,107
|Clean
|$5,365
|$8,329
|$9,993
|Average
|$4,166
|$6,506
|$7,766
|Rough
|$2,968
|$4,683
|$5,538
Estimated values
2004 Audi S4 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,889
|$7,576
|$9,106
|Clean
|$4,398
|$6,829
|$8,193
|Average
|$3,416
|$5,334
|$6,367
|Rough
|$2,433
|$3,839
|$4,541
Estimated values
2004 Audi S4 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,951
|$6,453
|$7,873
|Clean
|$3,554
|$5,817
|$7,083
|Average
|$2,761
|$4,543
|$5,505
|Rough
|$1,967
|$3,270
|$3,926
Estimated values
2004 Audi S4 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,010
|$6,756
|$8,310
|Clean
|$3,607
|$6,089
|$7,477
|Average
|$2,801
|$4,757
|$5,810
|Rough
|$1,996
|$3,424
|$4,144