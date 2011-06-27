Estimated values
2019 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,651
|$56,143
|$59,233
|Clean
|$52,704
|$55,146
|$58,161
|Average
|$50,809
|$53,152
|$56,017
|Rough
|$48,915
|$51,158
|$53,874
2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,045
|$60,932
|$64,507
|Clean
|$57,020
|$59,850
|$63,340
|Average
|$54,970
|$57,686
|$61,006
|Rough
|$52,921
|$55,522
|$58,671