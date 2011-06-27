Estimated values
2008 Acura RL 4dr Sedan AWD - in HI (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,486
|$7,760
|$9,007
|Clean
|$4,965
|$7,027
|$8,153
|Average
|$3,924
|$5,561
|$6,443
|Rough
|$2,883
|$4,095
|$4,733
Estimated values
2008 Acura RL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,088
|$7,045
|$8,120
|Clean
|$4,606
|$6,380
|$7,350
|Average
|$3,640
|$5,049
|$5,808
|Rough
|$2,674
|$3,718
|$4,267
Estimated values
2008 Acura RL 4dr Sedan AWD w/CMBS, PAX Package (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,870
|$8,279
|$9,600
|Clean
|$5,313
|$7,497
|$8,689
|Average
|$4,199
|$5,933
|$6,867
|Rough
|$3,085
|$4,369
|$5,045
Estimated values
2008 Acura RL 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,013
|$7,658
|$9,105
|Clean
|$4,537
|$6,935
|$8,241
|Average
|$3,586
|$5,488
|$6,513
|Rough
|$2,634
|$4,041
|$4,784