2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Golf GTI Hatchback
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,647*
Total Cash Price
$32,962
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,595*
Total Cash Price
$44,273
Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$56,189*
Total Cash Price
$45,566
Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,993*
Total Cash Price
$44,596
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,444*
Total Cash Price
$33,609
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,850*
Total Cash Price
$32,316
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Golf GTI Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$918
|$951
|$4,441
|Maintenance
|$86
|$449
|$527
|$1,101
|$1,741
|$3,904
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$454
|$697
|$1,151
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,364
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,531
|Financing
|$1,773
|$1,426
|$1,055
|$661
|$239
|$5,153
|Depreciation
|$6,944
|$2,582
|$2,110
|$2,365
|$2,066
|$16,067
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,577
|$6,985
|$6,301
|$7,270
|$7,515
|$40,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Golf GTI Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,192
|$1,233
|$1,277
|$5,965
|Maintenance
|$115
|$603
|$708
|$1,478
|$2,339
|$5,243
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$610
|$936
|$1,545
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,832
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,056
|Financing
|$2,381
|$1,915
|$1,417
|$888
|$321
|$6,921
|Depreciation
|$9,327
|$3,467
|$2,835
|$3,177
|$2,774
|$21,580
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,892
|$9,382
|$8,462
|$9,764
|$10,094
|$54,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Golf GTI Hatchback Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,145
|$1,184
|$1,227
|$1,269
|$1,314
|$6,139
|Maintenance
|$118
|$620
|$729
|$1,521
|$2,407
|$5,396
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$627
|$963
|$1,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,885
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,116
|Financing
|$2,451
|$1,971
|$1,458
|$914
|$330
|$7,123
|Depreciation
|$9,599
|$3,569
|$2,917
|$3,270
|$2,855
|$22,210
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,385
|$9,656
|$8,710
|$10,049
|$10,389
|$56,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Golf GTI Hatchback Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,159
|$1,201
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$6,009
|Maintenance
|$116
|$607
|$713
|$1,489
|$2,356
|$5,281
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$614
|$943
|$1,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,845
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,071
|Financing
|$2,398
|$1,929
|$1,427
|$894
|$323
|$6,972
|Depreciation
|$9,395
|$3,493
|$2,855
|$3,200
|$2,795
|$21,738
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,015
|$9,450
|$8,524
|$9,835
|$10,168
|$54,993
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Golf GTI Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$874
|$905
|$936
|$969
|$4,528
|Maintenance
|$87
|$458
|$538
|$1,122
|$1,775
|$3,980
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$463
|$710
|$1,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,390
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,561
|Financing
|$1,808
|$1,454
|$1,075
|$674
|$243
|$5,254
|Depreciation
|$7,080
|$2,632
|$2,152
|$2,412
|$2,106
|$16,382
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,823
|$7,122
|$6,424
|$7,412
|$7,663
|$41,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Golf GTI Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$900
|$932
|$4,354
|Maintenance
|$84
|$440
|$517
|$1,079
|$1,707
|$3,827
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$683
|$1,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,501
|Financing
|$1,738
|$1,398
|$1,034
|$648
|$234
|$5,052
|Depreciation
|$6,808
|$2,531
|$2,069
|$2,319
|$2,025
|$15,752
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,330
|$6,848
|$6,177
|$7,127
|$7,368
|$39,850
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Golf GTI
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2019 Arteon