Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews

New GTI Sport is perhaps the perfect GTI Mr. GTI , 11/30/2016 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful I have owned a number of GTIs, but have to say this is probably the best one ever. The sport is a stand alone model that includes the performance pack, Nogaro alloys (Only on Sport model), bi-xenon/LED lighting, keyless entry/ignition, over the base S model. Plus, Apple play is a great feature negating the need for navigation. For me, and I am sure other enthusiasts agree that this is the perfect model - why? The new MQB platform GTI is a an incredibly well-developed car that drives and handles superbly. The Sport has all the essentials needed without the superfluous toys added in the SE and Autobahn models - this is the enthusiasts GTI. The addition of the Performance packs adds some extra horsepower, but the real bonus of the package is the mechanical limited slip differential which takes cornering on a front-drive car to a new level, and the stopping power of the R brake package. The beauty of the GTI has always been the fact that it is such a versatile and well-behaved car when you want it to be, but when you want to push it to it limits it is in an even happier mode. I love the fact that this car is so capable in so many areas - it may well be the perfect car! 18 months on the car has been 100% trouble free - highway gas mileage is around 35-37 mpg which is phenomenal! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Great Compromise Mike M. , 05/21/2018 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful 18-month update - no problems. Flawless daily operation. Still averaging about 25 MPG in mostly city driving although I've gotten 36-38 on one long road trip. The interior still looks brand new and the leather is wearing well. I'm also learning how to manage the DSG in traffic and the bucking that so many people complain about is not nearly as noticeable. Maybe the transmission is also just breaking in? Whatever - I love this car. I'm a hot hatch aficionado. Over the years I've owned several, and when the time came to get out of the family hauler I knew I wanted another. I drove everything: Focus ST, Fiesta ST, Focus RS, Civic SI, Civic Type R, WRX, even hot-ish hatches like the new Cruze and Mazda3. For every criteria that I decided a particular car missed, the GTI landed it square in the middle. It's not as engaging as the Fords, or as sharp as the Honda, or as burly as the Subaru, but it's ALMOST as good, and by being so versatile and generally GOOD while not falling on its face in any one area it wins. I haven't had it long enough to comment on reliability, but CR is indicating the 2017 is Above Average, whereas the 2015 and 2016 models were merely average. Fuel economy is fine, averaging 25 MPG in mostly city driving. And the bottom line is I get excited every time I know I'm about to drive somewhere, even if it's just to slog it out in traffic. At some point I'll have the opportunity to let it its thing. I'll say the trick VAQ differential is a game changer - this car handles like no other FWD car I've ever driven. The DSG is also a bit of a revelation. I'm a manual guy, but my wife isn't comfortable driving one, so the DSG is again a great compromise. The kids' booster seats are also easy peasy, and there's still plenty of space for (minor) Costco runs. Just a great car. Full disclosure, I got my 2017 as the '18 cars were coming out, meaning I got crazy incentives - about $8,000 off sticker. I'd have a hard time paying the $33k they wanted, but it's a steal at $25k. Would buy again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The current Ultimate Driving Machine NOVA Mid-Life-Crisis Driver , 01/01/2017 Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful My Autobahn: leather/heat/power seat, DCC, Nav, and ACC/Blind Spot/Cross Traffic safety features. Got an amazing year-end deal that I could not pass, so I will return my VW TDI earlier than plan. 1k miles total so far in 2 weeks. During past GTI test drives I always thought the ride was a bit stiff, so I decided to get the Autobahn with DCC. That way, I can turn the suspension to a softer mode ("comfort") when needed. Funny, after 2 weeks, I now prefer "sport" mode over regular "normal" or "comfort" mode. The GTI MK7 engine is very smooth as it happily rev up to its red line. Combined with its lightweight, the GTI can quickly and easily pass other cars at highway speed. You can get speeding ticket(s) if you are not careful with this car as it goes from 60 to 80 mph in no time. It makes me wonder what APR stage 1 or 2 mod will turn this car into ? As a manual trans driver in the past, I found the DSG pretty amazing on any street at any speed. I don't understand all of GTI DSG complaints out there. Nobody can shift the transmission as fast and smooth, aggressive when needed, than this smartly engineered DSG. The DSG in my 2013 TDI is good, this one is GREAT. As advertised, GTI returns 29 mpg combined. I am very happy with its safety features, they are excellent and work as designed. The bad news ? quality control is poor for a $36k list car. Back window does not roll up/down, driver door ambient light does not work, back seat bench still have wrapping plastic protrude out from its bottom, and worse, the infotainment system with Nav broke (known issue) after three days - new unit is in ordered. Even though CR predicts below reliability, I'd expected better quality control after almost 2 year of Golf/GTI production in Mexico, very disappointed. My GTI issues are being fixed under warranty. I gave VW GTI 5 stars mostly due to its interior luxury feel (very close to Audi, BMW or Mercedes level), its Ultimate Driving Machine characteristics, and its steep year-end discount. Aside from the quality control annoyances, I have my grin every day driving this GTI. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GTI for an old guy gdub , 07/17/2017 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful 2017 VW GTI Sport 6 spd manual. 20 months and 31K miles into the car that changed from a weekend driver to a commuter car. 4 oil changes at approx 8K mile interval and she is ready for new tires. The OEM Contis are not very good. However, if you want to smile when driving again, this little GTI does not disappoint. Can get up to 40 plus mpgs if you are not pushing the turbo, or if you are driving spirited you get about 25 mpgs. Flawless so far. Not one mechanical issue. Info system with Android Auto works great! I had the 30K service done this past weekend. Brakes are great, just oil and tires. Would I purchase again? Hell yeah!! When I am stopped and I meet another GTI owner, they always say positive things about the GTI. Choose wisely grasshopper. This GTI is a fun car! 01/17/19 42,000 miles in the GTI and she still kicks butt. Oil changes, new tires, air filters that's it for service. Runs awesome and just a fun car to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse