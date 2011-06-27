Used 2008 Volkswagen GLI Sedan Consumer Reviews
62k Miles & Still goin' Strong.
I know the title of the review doesn't seem too impressive, but for all the VW nay-sayers it's saying something. This is my 2nd review on the car, the original being back in 12/2007. My overall stance on the car has not changed in the few years and 60,000 miles that have passed. My car still consumes very little to no oil within the 5k mile oil change intervals and has not had a mechanical break down. Some of the parts on the car have needed to be changed however (trunk gas struts, valve cover gasket & electronic door lock module). If you're looking at one second hand, check for oil leaks or slower performance/lower gas mileage (carbon buildup issue). Still 30ish MPG, still a sweet ride.
08 GLI (Trigger)
I loved the car when I first bought it, since I worked for Vw at the time. It handles great and has great throttle response. The color of the gauges at night are super cool. I like the ease of controls from the steering wheel instead of having to fiddle with the main controls. One thing that has bothered me is 8 months ago from July 1st 2009, is that it started having problems. Tonight while coming from work the display said stop engine, oil pressure etc. For an 08 GLI w/ 30K thats awful. Make sure you check you oil people. I drive only 5K per oil change as told to and Somehow I'm on the minimum part of dipstick!!
First Test Drove
I've mainly purchased BMWs and Audis, probably a good reason for that. My wife and I test drove the 08 GLI 4dr with DSG. Transmission was fairly jumpy in my mind, breaks were not as solid, and the handling was very loose. Of course I'm coming from a 06 325i and comparing it to this VW. In my mind it isn't as sporty as some people think it is or handles as well. A vehicle that compares well to BMW that is not an Audi or Mercedes, is the 08 Mini Cooper S AM. I was very impressed with this vehicle and probably will purchase one. And I know that VW makes Audi and etc. But transmissions are different, i don't think the DSG compares well enough to Audi's tiptronic nor BWM's SMG. Sorry.
Outstanding Sport Sedan
Having owned a myriad of sport sedans, many costing tens of thousands more than this vehicle, I am more than impressed with this car. Excellent performance, including acceleration, braking and handling and the best steering of any car I have ever driven make this VW truly exceptional. It could easily sell for $10K more than the sticker and it would still be worth it.
Mr
Just picked up my new Platinum Gray GLI . Paid 25,850 plus tax for auto moon cold weather and all season mats . But mostly took advantage of the new VW 48 months at 0% financing. Anyway just hope anyone else can comment with moonroof open it sounds like a train on my hood. Is anyone experience this loud vibration. Whew. Didn't open moonroof during test drive due to hot during the day. LOL.
