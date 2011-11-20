Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI
Pros & Cons
- Fuel-efficient and sprightly engine
- spacious cabin
- well-equipped.
- Competitors are quicker and handle better
- numb steering
- delayed throttle response with DSG transmission
- lackluster interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2012 VW GLI is a quicker, sportier version of the Jetta upon which it's based, but its GTI brand mate is sharper to drive and has a nicer cabin.
Vehicle overview
Traditionally, there haven't been many cars to choose from between "econosport" compact sedans typically made by Japanese manufacturers and pricier luxury sport sedans normally produced by German automakers. Seeing an opportunity, Volkswagen filled that void years ago with its GLI, a Jetta fitted with the GTI's performance-oriented engine and suspension tuning. We liked the last iteration (VW dropped it after 2009) and now the concept has been reborn as the 2012 Volkswagen GLI.
It's easy to be a little concerned about the idea of a snappier version of the new Jetta, since we haven't been very fond of the all-new small VW sedan so far. The car reflects a number of changes designed primarily to make it more affordable, notably lower-quality interior pieces, a wheezy engine for the base model and a relatively unsophisticated rear suspension (not to mention rear drum brakes on the entry-level models). Granted, the new Jetta offers a roomier backseat and is still a nice car. But as we noted in our reviews of the Jetta, you pay less, but you also get less.
Thankfully, the 2012 Volkswagen Jetta GLI undoes some of the base model Jetta's cost-cutting changes, but not enough of them to put the car on even standing with the GTI. For instance, there is a more sophisticated multilink rear suspension and an upgraded steering system, but the resulting handling isn't as sharp as the GLI's hatchback cousin, let alone other sporty sedans and hatches. The interior also gets a thick sport steering wheel and a soft-touch dash (versus the Jetta's hard plastic one), but it's otherwise the same. On the upside, the GLI does share the GTI's 200-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which proves both energetic and fuel-efficient.
While the 2012 VW GLI is more appealing than the vanilla regular Jetta, too much carries over. The GTI is quite simply a better car, and although it's about $1,000 pricier, we think it's definitely worth it. Of course, there are also excellent competitors like the upcoming Ford Focus ST, 2012 Mazdaspeed 3 and 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX. And if you're simply looking for a sedan with lively acceleration, a turbocharged 2012 Kia Optima or V6-powered 2012 Nissan Altima could be good alternatives.
Volkswagen GLI models
The 2012 Volkswagen GLI is a front-wheel-drive four-door sedan available in two trim levels: 2.0T and Autobahn.
Standard equipment on the GLI 2.0T includes 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, full power accessories, heated mirrors, height-adjustable front sport seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, satellite radio, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod interface.
The GLI Autobahn adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, heated windshield-washer nozzles, automatic climate control, a cooling glovebox, heated front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery and a nine-speaker audio system. A navigation system and keyless ignition/entry can be added to the Autobahn.
2012 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2012 GLI is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that sends 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. A six-speed manual is standard, while a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual known as DSG is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, the GLI with DSG went from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is on the slow side for the class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with the manual and 23/29/25 with DSG.
Safety
Every 2012 GLI comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.
In Edmunds brake testing, the GLI came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet. This is below average for a compact sedan, let alone one with sporting pretenses.
In government crash tests, the pretty much identical Jetta earned an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it earned four stars for overall front crash protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Jetta its best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.
Driving
As with the cabin, driving the GLI is a letdown compared to the GTI. The steering isn't as sharp when turning into a corner and it has a considerable numb spot on center that's more indicative of the less sporting Beetle Turbo. Ultimate grip and handling are also disappointing whether you're comparing the GLI to the GTI or one of the other "hot" hatches or sedans it competes with. However, those simply looking for a quicker, sportier version of the Jetta will likely find the GLI a solid upgrade.
This is especially so since the 2.0-liter turbo engine is still a bright spot, offering a nice wallop of torque and cool, snarling noises. The standard six-speed manual is the transmission to get. It's direct and remarkably easy to drive, even when stuck in traffic. The DSG automatic is less desirable. In its normal Drive setting, throttle response is annoyingly delayed. Switching to Sport corrects this, but then the transmission becomes overly eager to downshift and hang onto revs. Using DSG's manual mode corrects both issues, but at that point we figure you might as well stick with the regular manual.
Interior
Past GLI models were essentially four-door sedan versions of the hatchback GTI. This is no longer the case, and it's perhaps most noticeable in the cabin. Not only is the Jetta-derived GLI's design different from the Golf-derived GTI (though they were certainly drawn with the same restrained pen), the materials used to construct it are of a lower quality. The doors in particular are covered in an abundance of hard plastic. It's also missing some of the GTI's extra-mile features like an adjustable front armrest and rear air vents, along with its tartan upholstery and optional leather. The GLI makes do with plain black cloth or "leatherette" vinyl.
On the upside, the GLI is quite roomy. It's easy to find a comfortable seating position, and a pair of full-size adults can sit in the back with room to spare. The 15.5-cubic-foot trunk is actually bigger than the Honda Accord's. We're also fans of the available touchscreen stereo interface, which features a redundant control knob ideal for controlling an iPod.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the GLI
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2012 Volkswagen GLI.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- engine
- handling & steering
- seats
- fuel efficiency
- ride quality
- maintenance & parts
- brakes
- wheels & tires
- spaciousness
- value
- dashboard
- appearance
- towing
- lights
- warranty
- sound system
- road noise
- climate control
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- emission system
- transmission
- doors
- interior
- driving experience
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
So I recently got engaged and decided to sell my 2006 Infiniti G35 Sedan 6-speed manual, which I loved. I looked at the following: Kia Optima, Chevy Cruze, Nissan Altima, Honda Accord, Honda Civic, BMW 3-series, Jetta, and Acura TSX. My criteria: had to be 4 door sedan, and had to be manual transmision. I get so tired of salesmen trying to sell me on tiptronic fake manual transmissions! I test drove all of those cars, and I was very close to getting a kia, however, the only way to get a 6speed was getting the base model with plastic hubcaps. I went to VW with my fiance, we drove the 5 speed SE Jetta, and was bored. Then... I saw the GLI and was instantly in love.
In a perfect world, everyone could afford a 65k BMW M3. If you're like me, you want a fun to drive car which gets good mileage & doubles as a family car and doesn't cost a ton, the GLI autobahn hits on all counts. This car tells you what to expect when you turn the ignition and it lets out a low growl, and it will make the chore of driving around town an absolute pleasure. Around town it hugs turns and twisties and gets up and goes as fast as any other sedan in its class. Was easy to install car seats making the wife happy. It may be a Jetta but has a distinctive enough look that it turns heads. I'm a bit concerned about reliability long term, but bought a warranty for peace of mind.
I have owned several performance sedans through the years including a current generation Nissan Maxima SV with sport package, 07 'Civic SI, 05' Subaru Legacy GT Limited, Mazdaspeed 6. I was able to grab this 12' GLI Autobahn for $23500 which is a steal honestly for what you get. Coming from my SI, the GLI has way more torque and much better gas mileage while having equal handling, but with better interior materials. I average 29mpg in mixed driving and on straight freeway trips usually see 34-35mpg and as high as 37mpg. Had the APR stage 1 ECU update done and the car is a rocket now without even a dent in gas mileage. Some interior plastics could be better but overall a great car!
First off I have only had my new GLI for a month. Interior quality is much better than the standard Jetta models. The 6 speed m/t shifts smooth with long throws. The gearing is quite tall for a "performance" minded vehicle. Thankfully the 2.0TSI produces a flat torque curve to overcome the long gears. Fuel economy has been quite good so far with a combined average of 28.2 mpg. The ride handling balance is quite good with a nice firm ride and accurate steering. I'm 6'6" tall and have plenty of front leg space. Seats are firm and made for slender guys like myself. All in all good car for what it is!
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|22 city / 33 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
|PZEV 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|22 city / 33 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen GLI a good car?
Is the Volkswagen GLI reliable?
Is the 2012 Volkswagen GLI a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2012 Volkswagen GLI?
The least-expensive 2012 Volkswagen GLI is the 2012 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,745.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,745
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $24,845
- PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,745
- Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $26,895
- PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $24,845
- Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,695
- Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,695
- Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $27,795
- Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $27,795
- Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,795
- Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,795
- Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $26,895
What are the different models of Volkswagen GLI?
More about the 2012 Volkswagen GLI
Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI Overview
The Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI is offered in the following submodels: GLI Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).
What do people think of the 2012 Volkswagen GLI?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2012 Volkswagen GLI and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2012 GLI 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2012 GLI.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2012 Volkswagen GLI and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2012 GLI featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2012 Volkswagen GLI?
Which 2012 Volkswagen GLIS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Volkswagen GLI for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2012 GLIS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,938 and mileage as low as 108121 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2012 Volkswagen GLI.
Can't find a new 2012 Volkswagen GLIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen GLI for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,113.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,889.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2012 Volkswagen GLI?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Related Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles