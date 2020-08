Used 2008 Volkswagen GLI for Sale Near Me

A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado

Our 2008 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan shown in Black is a fun vehicle to drive. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 200hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive send you down the road with ease while helping with near 29mpg on the highway. This GLI trimmed Jetta comes with a generous list of standard features, supportive seats, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power door locks, and an AM/FM/CD/MP3 stereo system. Volkswagen's vehicles are known for their European character and responsive handling skills, and our Jetta is no exception. You can count on far more than basic transportation. The near ideal balance between ride and handling and premium cabin materials should earn it a spot at the top of your shortlist. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GLI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWFJ71K18M155517

Stock: 9050

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-28-2020