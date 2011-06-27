I've got a 2008 Jetta GLI since new and now have 250k miles. Although I wish I would've gotten the 4-door hatch (GTI) for more usable space, the trunk on the Jetta is indeed large for a compact car. Pros: power, handling, fun to drive (manual transmission), safety, fuel economy, and insurance costs Cons: firm ride, interior sound (loud with creaks and rattles), premium gasoline required, electrical and misc. problems The car has been pretty reliable with the exception of a catalytic converter failure (around 200k mi) that resulted in need of a tow. There are electrical problems such as the power door locks malfunctioning and light bulbs either burning out frequently or false warnings of bulbs burning out. I did have a fuel pressure sensor switch and PCV valve replaced under warranty. The car requires premium fuel and synthetic oil, which increases the maintenance cost. This car consumes half quart of oil every thousand miles or so nowadays. This car is direct injection so it has dirty intake valve deposit problems (a warning light came on at around 70k for an expensive cleaning I opted not to do). The ignition coils/spark plugs seem to go bad every 60k miles causing cylinder misfire error codes. Thermostat and air conditioning (fan) failed around 100k mi. Some good things are that the brake pads and clutch last forever, I've yet to replace the clutch, and only just replaced the rear brake pads at 150k miles. The front pads were replaced around 75k. This was my first VW and I did love it at first, but will be my last European car. They look and drive great but have many little issues that add up to frustration over time that have led me to seek different pastures for the future.

