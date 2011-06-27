  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Fox
  4. Used 1991 Volkswagen Fox
  5. Used 1991 Volkswagen Fox Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Volkswagen Fox Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Fox
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
great little ride

cole_graham, 04/04/2004
this car is the most reliable car i have ever driven. mine has 160k miles, and it still runs as good as it did when we first got. this car is the perfect back-up car. in the 120k miles we have put on the car, it has only two major problem, the paint faded, adn started to chip, and the radiator "broke". other the regular maintance, no other cost well worth every penny.

1991 Volkswagen Fox

james, 04/28/2007
Haven't had it too long, bought with 165k, but so far has been very reliable, used it to cross the rockies, go off-roading, still got 35 mpg, has many nice features, and interior may not be as nice looking as japanese cars, but has held up MUCH better =-)

