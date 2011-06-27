Used 1991 Volkswagen Fox Sedan Consumer Reviews

cole_graham , 04/04/2004

this car is the most reliable car i have ever driven. mine has 160k miles, and it still runs as good as it did when we first got. this car is the perfect back-up car. in the 120k miles we have put on the car, it has only two major problem, the paint faded, adn started to chip, and the radiator "broke". other the regular maintance, no other cost well worth every penny.