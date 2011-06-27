Used 1991 Volkswagen Fox Consumer Reviews

Red Riding Hood DLSilence , 08/02/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great pick up through the low gears. Can really move for 80 hp. Bought it at 185k and since then have only had to replace the timing belt and the muffler (I like to push the gears) Steer clear of large bumps and holes if you intend on keeping it around, suspension isn't the strongest but can get the job done. Report Abuse

great little ride cole_graham , 04/04/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful this car is the most reliable car i have ever driven. mine has 160k miles, and it still runs as good as it did when we first got. this car is the perfect back-up car. in the 120k miles we have put on the car, it has only two major problem, the paint faded, adn started to chip, and the radiator "broke". other the regular maintance, no other cost well worth every penny.

1991 Volkswagen Fox james , 04/28/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Haven't had it too long, bought with 165k, but so far has been very reliable, used it to cross the rockies, go off-roading, still got 35 mpg, has many nice features, and interior may not be as nice looking as japanese cars, but has held up MUCH better =-)

Good Student Car JavChucker , 05/13/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Good car, treated me well. Keep up on regular maintenance and all will be fine. With the automatic safety belts, car won't start unless safty belt is plugged in, safety feature. Good price for reliable transportation, 125k and still runs like a champ.