Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Fox
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242423
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg22/27 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.8/334.8 mi.272.8/334.8 mi.260.4/322.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.12.4 gal.12.4 gal.
Combined MPG242423
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity62 cu.ft.nono
Length163.4 in.163.4 in.163.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.4 cu.ft.9.9 cu.ft.9.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height54.5 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Wheel base92.8 in.92.8 in.92.8 in.
Width63.9 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
