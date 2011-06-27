  1. Home
Used 2015 Volkswagen Eos Convertible Consumer Reviews

Love my Eos!

JHentz, 01/15/2019
Final Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Everything fantastic. Only drawback is it's a rough ride. Not soft and comfortable. I feel most small potholes or road bumps extremely. All else is fantastic. Wish it got better mileage too.

Love my Eos

Marty Sierra-Donovan, 06/03/2018
Final Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Worth searching and waiting to the perfect fit

