Used 1993 Volkswagen Corrado Hatchback Consumer Reviews
One well built car!
I have owned a black 1993 Corrado VR6 with black Recaro leather from day one from dealer and now at 20 years old and 260 000km it still puts a smile on my face.Reliability is excellent and only changed normal wear and tear parts and some sunroof and coolant problems but what car have you owned that has not needed repairs and i was happy to fix a good car. Now i don't use it as my every day car and my wife tells me to sell it but i don't want to let her go.This car was something special when built you can't get that feeling unless today you spend big money.Best VW ever built and the sound of that VR6.
One of a Kind
Awesome car that performs and handles just as good if not better then a lot of newer vehicles today. Love this car because its rare don't see to many driving around, fun to drive, sounds great and is very good looking even now. Can easily purchase a corrado for under $5000. If you have considered buying a corrado I warn that they can be expensive to maintain, but well worth it since there was under 100,000 produced world wide. Future collector car? Will enjoy this car for years to come .
Corrado 93
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Looks Cool, but Very Unreliable
Door handles should not get stuck and broke on a German Sports Car. Radiator cooling fan failed and had to get replaced by the dealer. The wiring harness is so exposed when you open the hood, you are afraid that they will melt and catch fire. Whatever happened to the insulation. Sunroof got fixed and crapped out. Maintenance is very expensive, should have bought a BMW instead. Before buying, check there are recalls on this car.
VR6 Corrado-not for the timid driver.
The VR6 SLC as shipped is a potentially dangerous ride when driven aggressively. Between the SERIOUS over- steer due to being nose-heavy and the tendancy to swap ends when breaking hard into a turn, it can be fairly unforgiving. While 178 bHp stock, a meager $1,100 worth of chips and bits can easily belt out over 220 bHp. My advice is to invest in Konis and Brembos before testing your abillity to keep this machine on all fours... Supurb fit and finish and damned good looking although plagued by spotty electrical and some unpleasant and unnerving handling problems (stock). Overall, a bargain at twice the price.
Sponsored cars related to the Corrado
Related Used 1993 Volkswagen Corrado Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner