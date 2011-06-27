  1. Home
Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPG2119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/377.0 mi.296.0/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpmno
Base engine size1.8 l2.8 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 5600 rpmno
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.37.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.44.5 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.50.4 in.
Measurements
Length159.4 in.159.4 in.
Curb weight2675 lbs.2675 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.18.6 cu.ft.
Height51.9 in.51.9 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.97.3 in.
Width65.9 in.65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flash Red
  • Tornado Red
  • Jasmine Yellow
  • Aqua Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Jasmine Yellow
  • Alpine White
  • Flash Red
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Aqua Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Metallic
