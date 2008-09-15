Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Corrado
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Corrado
Overall Consumer Rating4.79 Reviews
Matt,09/15/2008
I have owned two Corrados now and I can say without a doubt that of all the cars I have owned (Accord, Civic, RSX, ES300, Endeavor, Dakota, PT Cruiser), the Corrado is my favorite! The Corrado is a very unique car, which is perhaps why I like it so much. It is a very fun car to drive. I love the automatic rear spoiler (yes, the one on mine still works.) In fact, everything but the fog lights on mine still works. Both Corrados I have owned took a lot of TLC, but to me it was worth it. I wish I had the chance to buy one brand new, but I wasn't even driving then. I think it would be awesome if VW came out with a new Corrado!