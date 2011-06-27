Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CC Sedan
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,042*
Total Cash Price
$9,150
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,693*
Total Cash Price
$12,290
R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,911*
Total Cash Price
$12,649
R-Line 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,998*
Total Cash Price
$12,380
Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,650*
Total Cash Price
$9,330
R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,128*
Total Cash Price
$13,008
R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,433*
Total Cash Price
$8,971
Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$34,389*
Total Cash Price
$10,137
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,737*
Total Cash Price
$11,124
R-Line 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,215*
Total Cash Price
$10,675
R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,172*
Total Cash Price
$11,842
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,563*
Total Cash Price
$11,662
R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,737*
Total Cash Price
$11,124
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$30,433*
Total Cash Price
$8,971
R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$32,259*
Total Cash Price
$9,509
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,433*
Total Cash Price
$11,034
Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$34,085*
Total Cash Price
$10,048
VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,042*
Total Cash Price
$9,150
Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,737*
Total Cash Price
$11,124
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$891
|$918
|$4,332
|Maintenance
|$653
|$248
|$2,156
|$368
|$1,747
|$5,172
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$524
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$692
|Financing
|$492
|$396
|$294
|$183
|$66
|$1,430
|Depreciation
|$2,772
|$1,092
|$933
|$796
|$679
|$6,273
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,551
|$5,057
|$6,898
|$5,076
|$6,460
|$31,042
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$5,818
|Maintenance
|$877
|$333
|$2,896
|$495
|$2,347
|$6,947
|Repairs
|$788
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,249
|$1,458
|$5,477
|Taxes & Fees
|$704
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$929
|Financing
|$660
|$532
|$395
|$245
|$89
|$1,921
|Depreciation
|$3,724
|$1,467
|$1,254
|$1,069
|$912
|$8,426
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,142
|$6,792
|$9,265
|$6,817
|$8,676
|$41,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$5,988
|Maintenance
|$902
|$343
|$2,981
|$509
|$2,415
|$7,150
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$725
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$956
|Financing
|$680
|$547
|$406
|$252
|$92
|$1,977
|Depreciation
|$3,832
|$1,510
|$1,290
|$1,100
|$939
|$8,672
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,438
|$6,991
|$9,536
|$7,016
|$8,930
|$42,911
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan R-Line 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$5,861
|Maintenance
|$883
|$335
|$2,917
|$498
|$2,364
|$6,998
|Repairs
|$793
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,259
|$1,468
|$5,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$709
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$936
|Financing
|$665
|$535
|$397
|$247
|$90
|$1,935
|Depreciation
|$3,751
|$1,478
|$1,263
|$1,076
|$919
|$8,487
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,216
|$6,842
|$9,333
|$6,867
|$8,740
|$41,998
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$4,417
|Maintenance
|$666
|$253
|$2,199
|$375
|$1,782
|$5,274
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,107
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$535
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$705
|Financing
|$501
|$404
|$300
|$186
|$68
|$1,458
|Depreciation
|$2,827
|$1,114
|$952
|$811
|$693
|$6,396
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,699
|$5,156
|$7,034
|$5,175
|$6,586
|$31,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,158
|Maintenance
|$928
|$352
|$3,065
|$523
|$2,484
|$7,353
|Repairs
|$834
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,322
|$1,543
|$5,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$745
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$983
|Financing
|$699
|$563
|$418
|$260
|$94
|$2,033
|Depreciation
|$3,941
|$1,553
|$1,327
|$1,131
|$966
|$8,918
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,734
|$7,189
|$9,806
|$7,215
|$9,183
|$44,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$4,247
|Maintenance
|$640
|$243
|$2,114
|$361
|$1,713
|$5,071
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$514
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$678
|Financing
|$482
|$388
|$288
|$179
|$65
|$1,402
|Depreciation
|$2,718
|$1,071
|$915
|$780
|$666
|$6,150
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,403
|$4,958
|$6,763
|$4,976
|$6,333
|$30,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$723
|$275
|$2,389
|$408
|$1,936
|$5,730
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$881
|$1,031
|$1,202
|$4,518
|Taxes & Fees
|$581
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$766
|Financing
|$545
|$438
|$325
|$202
|$73
|$1,584
|Depreciation
|$3,071
|$1,210
|$1,034
|$881
|$753
|$6,949
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$10,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,365
|$5,603
|$7,642
|$5,623
|$7,156
|$34,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$5,266
|Maintenance
|$794
|$301
|$2,621
|$448
|$2,124
|$6,288
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$637
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$841
|Financing
|$598
|$481
|$357
|$222
|$81
|$1,738
|Depreciation
|$3,370
|$1,328
|$1,135
|$967
|$826
|$7,626
|Fuel
|$2,076
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,268
|$2,336
|$11,020
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,180
|$6,148
|$8,386
|$6,170
|$7,853
|$37,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan R-Line 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$5,054
|Maintenance
|$762
|$289
|$2,516
|$430
|$2,038
|$6,034
|Repairs
|$684
|$794
|$928
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$612
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$807
|Financing
|$574
|$462
|$343
|$213
|$77
|$1,668
|Depreciation
|$3,234
|$1,274
|$1,089
|$928
|$793
|$7,319
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,810
|$5,900
|$8,048
|$5,921
|$7,536
|$36,215
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,606
|Maintenance
|$845
|$321
|$2,790
|$477
|$2,261
|$6,694
|Repairs
|$759
|$880
|$1,030
|$1,204
|$1,404
|$5,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$678
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$895
|Financing
|$636
|$512
|$380
|$236
|$86
|$1,851
|Depreciation
|$3,588
|$1,414
|$1,208
|$1,030
|$879
|$8,118
|Fuel
|$2,210
|$2,276
|$2,344
|$2,414
|$2,487
|$11,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,772
|$6,545
|$8,927
|$6,568
|$8,360
|$40,172
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,521
|Maintenance
|$832
|$316
|$2,748
|$469
|$2,227
|$6,592
|Repairs
|$748
|$867
|$1,014
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$5,197
|Taxes & Fees
|$668
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$881
|Financing
|$627
|$504
|$374
|$233
|$85
|$1,823
|Depreciation
|$3,533
|$1,392
|$1,190
|$1,014
|$866
|$7,995
|Fuel
|$2,176
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,553
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,624
|$6,445
|$8,792
|$6,469
|$8,233
|$39,563
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$5,266
|Maintenance
|$794
|$301
|$2,621
|$448
|$2,124
|$6,288
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$637
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$841
|Financing
|$598
|$481
|$357
|$222
|$81
|$1,738
|Depreciation
|$3,370
|$1,328
|$1,135
|$967
|$826
|$7,626
|Fuel
|$2,076
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,268
|$2,336
|$11,020
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,180
|$6,148
|$8,386
|$6,170
|$7,853
|$37,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$4,247
|Maintenance
|$640
|$243
|$2,114
|$361
|$1,713
|$5,071
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$514
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$678
|Financing
|$482
|$388
|$288
|$179
|$65
|$1,402
|Depreciation
|$2,718
|$1,071
|$915
|$780
|$666
|$6,150
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,403
|$4,958
|$6,763
|$4,976
|$6,333
|$30,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$954
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$678
|$258
|$2,241
|$383
|$1,816
|$5,375
|Repairs
|$610
|$707
|$827
|$967
|$1,128
|$4,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$545
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$719
|Financing
|$511
|$411
|$305
|$190
|$69
|$1,486
|Depreciation
|$2,881
|$1,135
|$970
|$827
|$706
|$6,519
|Fuel
|$1,774
|$1,827
|$1,883
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,420
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,847
|$5,255
|$7,169
|$5,275
|$6,713
|$32,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$5,224
|Maintenance
|$787
|$299
|$2,600
|$444
|$2,107
|$6,237
|Repairs
|$707
|$820
|$959
|$1,122
|$1,309
|$4,918
|Taxes & Fees
|$632
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$834
|Financing
|$593
|$477
|$354
|$220
|$80
|$1,724
|Depreciation
|$3,343
|$1,317
|$1,125
|$959
|$819
|$7,565
|Fuel
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,184
|$2,250
|$2,317
|$10,931
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,106
|$6,098
|$8,318
|$6,120
|$7,790
|$37,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,757
|Maintenance
|$717
|$272
|$2,368
|$404
|$1,919
|$5,680
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$874
|$1,021
|$1,192
|$4,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$576
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$759
|Financing
|$540
|$435
|$323
|$200
|$73
|$1,570
|Depreciation
|$3,044
|$1,200
|$1,025
|$874
|$746
|$6,888
|Fuel
|$1,875
|$1,931
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$9,953
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,291
|$5,553
|$7,575
|$5,573
|$7,093
|$34,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$891
|$918
|$4,332
|Maintenance
|$653
|$248
|$2,156
|$368
|$1,747
|$5,172
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$524
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$692
|Financing
|$492
|$396
|$294
|$183
|$66
|$1,430
|Depreciation
|$2,772
|$1,092
|$933
|$796
|$679
|$6,273
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,551
|$5,057
|$6,898
|$5,076
|$6,460
|$31,042
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CC Sedan Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$5,266
|Maintenance
|$794
|$301
|$2,621
|$448
|$2,124
|$6,288
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$637
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$841
|Financing
|$598
|$481
|$357
|$222
|$81
|$1,738
|Depreciation
|$3,370
|$1,328
|$1,135
|$967
|$826
|$7,626
|Fuel
|$2,076
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,268
|$2,336
|$11,020
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,180
|$6,148
|$8,386
|$6,170
|$7,853
|$37,737
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 CC
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volkswagen CC in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Volkswagen CC info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019