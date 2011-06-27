Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Beetle Hatchback
1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,167*
Total Cash Price
$14,152
1.8T w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,830*
Total Cash Price
$14,435
1.8T Classic 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,439*
Total Cash Price
$19,388
1.8T w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,765*
Total Cash Price
$19,954
R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$45,770*
Total Cash Price
$19,530
R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$34,494*
Total Cash Price
$14,718
TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$48,092*
Total Cash Price
$20,520
R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,167*
Total Cash Price
$14,152
1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,479*
Total Cash Price
$15,992
1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,127*
Total Cash Price
$17,548
TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,469*
Total Cash Price
$16,841
1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$43,780*
Total Cash Price
$18,681
1.8T w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$43,117*
Total Cash Price
$18,398
R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,127*
Total Cash Price
$17,548
1.8T w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,157*
Total Cash Price
$15,001
1.8T w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,795*
Total Cash Price
$17,407
TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,147*
Total Cash Price
$15,850
1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,830*
Total Cash Price
$14,435
R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,127*
Total Cash Price
$17,548
1.8T w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,127*
Total Cash Price
$17,548
TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,434*
Total Cash Price
$19,813
R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,097*
Total Cash Price
$20,096
R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$34,162*
Total Cash Price
$14,577
R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,790*
Total Cash Price
$17,832
TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod End. 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,479*
Total Cash Price
$15,992
1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,815*
Total Cash Price
$15,709
1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,142*
Total Cash Price
$16,275
TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,162*
Total Cash Price
$14,577
1.8T w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$44,112*
Total Cash Price
$18,822
1.8T w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$42,122*
Total Cash Price
$17,973
R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,800*
Total Cash Price
$16,982
R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,785*
Total Cash Price
$18,256
1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,765*
Total Cash Price
$19,954
R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,770*
Total Cash Price
$19,530
1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$49,419*
Total Cash Price
$21,086
1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,112*
Total Cash Price
$18,822
TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$34,494*
Total Cash Price
$14,718
R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,137*
Total Cash Price
$16,699
TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,800*
Total Cash Price
$16,982
1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,434*
Total Cash Price
$19,813
R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,454*
Total Cash Price
$18,115
R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,499*
Total Cash Price
$14,294
R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,765*
Total Cash Price
$19,954
R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,810*
Total Cash Price
$16,133
R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,464*
Total Cash Price
$17,265
R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,444*
Total Cash Price
$18,964
1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,147*
Total Cash Price
$15,850
R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,755*
Total Cash Price
$20,803
R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,785*
Total Cash Price
$18,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,072
|Maintenance
|$1,216
|$1,575
|$214
|$1,908
|$1,631
|$6,544
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$784
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$948
|Financing
|$761
|$612
|$453
|$284
|$102
|$2,212
|Depreciation
|$3,909
|$1,555
|$1,368
|$1,213
|$1,089
|$9,134
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,191
|$6,454
|$4,921
|$6,484
|$6,117
|$33,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$4,153
|Maintenance
|$1,240
|$1,607
|$218
|$1,946
|$1,664
|$6,675
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$800
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$967
|Financing
|$776
|$624
|$462
|$290
|$104
|$2,256
|Depreciation
|$3,987
|$1,586
|$1,395
|$1,237
|$1,111
|$9,317
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,375
|$6,583
|$5,019
|$6,614
|$6,239
|$33,830
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T Classic 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$5,579
|Maintenance
|$1,666
|$2,158
|$293
|$2,614
|$2,234
|$8,965
|Repairs
|$788
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,249
|$1,458
|$5,477
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,074
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,043
|$838
|$621
|$389
|$140
|$3,030
|Depreciation
|$5,355
|$2,130
|$1,874
|$1,662
|$1,492
|$12,514
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,592
|$8,842
|$6,742
|$8,883
|$8,380
|$45,439
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$5,742
|Maintenance
|$1,715
|$2,221
|$302
|$2,690
|$2,300
|$9,227
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,105
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,073
|$863
|$639
|$400
|$144
|$3,119
|Depreciation
|$5,512
|$2,193
|$1,929
|$1,710
|$1,535
|$12,879
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,959
|$9,100
|$6,939
|$9,142
|$8,625
|$46,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$5,619
|Maintenance
|$1,678
|$2,174
|$295
|$2,633
|$2,251
|$9,031
|Repairs
|$793
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,259
|$1,468
|$5,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,082
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,050
|$845
|$625
|$392
|$141
|$3,053
|Depreciation
|$5,394
|$2,146
|$1,888
|$1,674
|$1,503
|$12,605
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,684
|$8,907
|$6,791
|$8,948
|$8,441
|$45,770
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,235
|Maintenance
|$1,265
|$1,638
|$223
|$1,984
|$1,696
|$6,806
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,107
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$815
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$986
|Financing
|$791
|$636
|$471
|$295
|$106
|$2,300
|Depreciation
|$4,065
|$1,617
|$1,423
|$1,262
|$1,133
|$9,499
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,559
|$6,712
|$5,118
|$6,743
|$6,362
|$34,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,251
|$5,904
|Maintenance
|$1,763
|$2,284
|$310
|$2,767
|$2,365
|$9,489
|Repairs
|$834
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,322
|$1,543
|$5,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,103
|$887
|$657
|$412
|$148
|$3,207
|Depreciation
|$5,668
|$2,255
|$1,984
|$1,759
|$1,579
|$13,244
|Fuel
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,076
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,327
|$9,358
|$7,135
|$9,402
|$8,870
|$48,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,072
|Maintenance
|$1,216
|$1,575
|$214
|$1,908
|$1,631
|$6,544
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$784
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$948
|Financing
|$761
|$612
|$453
|$284
|$102
|$2,212
|Depreciation
|$3,909
|$1,555
|$1,368
|$1,213
|$1,089
|$9,134
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,191
|$6,454
|$4,921
|$6,484
|$6,117
|$33,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$975
|$4,601
|Maintenance
|$1,374
|$1,780
|$242
|$2,156
|$1,843
|$7,395
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$881
|$1,031
|$1,202
|$4,518
|Taxes & Fees
|$886
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,071
|Financing
|$860
|$692
|$512
|$321
|$115
|$2,500
|Depreciation
|$4,417
|$1,757
|$1,546
|$1,371
|$1,231
|$10,321
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$7,073
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,386
|$7,293
|$5,561
|$7,327
|$6,912
|$37,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$5,049
|Maintenance
|$1,508
|$1,953
|$265
|$2,366
|$2,022
|$8,115
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$972
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,176
|Financing
|$944
|$759
|$562
|$352
|$126
|$2,743
|Depreciation
|$4,847
|$1,928
|$1,696
|$1,504
|$1,350
|$11,326
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,397
|$8,003
|$6,102
|$8,040
|$7,585
|$41,127
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$997
|$1,027
|$4,846
|Maintenance
|$1,447
|$1,874
|$255
|$2,271
|$1,941
|$7,787
|Repairs
|$684
|$794
|$928
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$933
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,128
|Financing
|$906
|$728
|$539
|$338
|$121
|$2,632
|Depreciation
|$4,652
|$1,850
|$1,628
|$1,443
|$1,296
|$10,869
|Fuel
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,489
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$7,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,937
|$7,680
|$5,856
|$7,716
|$7,279
|$39,469
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$1,605
|$2,079
|$282
|$2,519
|$2,153
|$8,638
|Repairs
|$759
|$880
|$1,030
|$1,204
|$1,404
|$5,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,035
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,251
|Financing
|$1,005
|$808
|$598
|$375
|$135
|$2,920
|Depreciation
|$5,160
|$2,053
|$1,806
|$1,601
|$1,437
|$12,057
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,602
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,752
|$8,262
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,132
|$8,519
|$6,496
|$8,559
|$8,074
|$43,780
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$5,294
|Maintenance
|$1,581
|$2,048
|$278
|$2,480
|$2,120
|$8,507
|Repairs
|$748
|$867
|$1,014
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$5,197
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,019
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,232
|Financing
|$989
|$796
|$589
|$369
|$133
|$2,876
|Depreciation
|$5,082
|$2,022
|$1,778
|$1,577
|$1,416
|$11,874
|Fuel
|$1,533
|$1,578
|$1,626
|$1,674
|$1,725
|$8,137
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,948
|$8,390
|$6,397
|$8,429
|$7,952
|$43,117
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$5,049
|Maintenance
|$1,508
|$1,953
|$265
|$2,366
|$2,022
|$8,115
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$972
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,176
|Financing
|$944
|$759
|$562
|$352
|$126
|$2,743
|Depreciation
|$4,847
|$1,928
|$1,696
|$1,504
|$1,350
|$11,326
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,397
|$8,003
|$6,102
|$8,040
|$7,585
|$41,127
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$813
|$837
|$863
|$888
|$915
|$4,316
|Maintenance
|$1,289
|$1,670
|$227
|$2,022
|$1,729
|$6,937
|Repairs
|$610
|$707
|$827
|$967
|$1,128
|$4,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$831
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,005
|Financing
|$807
|$649
|$480
|$301
|$108
|$2,345
|Depreciation
|$4,144
|$1,648
|$1,450
|$1,286
|$1,154
|$9,682
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,326
|$1,365
|$1,407
|$6,635
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,742
|$6,841
|$5,216
|$6,873
|$6,484
|$35,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$943
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$5,009
|Maintenance
|$1,496
|$1,937
|$263
|$2,347
|$2,006
|$8,049
|Repairs
|$707
|$820
|$959
|$1,122
|$1,309
|$4,918
|Taxes & Fees
|$964
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,166
|Financing
|$936
|$753
|$557
|$349
|$125
|$2,721
|Depreciation
|$4,808
|$1,913
|$1,683
|$1,492
|$1,339
|$11,235
|Fuel
|$1,450
|$1,493
|$1,539
|$1,584
|$1,632
|$7,699
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,305
|$7,938
|$6,053
|$7,975
|$7,524
|$40,795
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$1,362
|$1,764
|$240
|$2,137
|$1,827
|$7,329
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$874
|$1,021
|$1,192
|$4,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$878
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,062
|Financing
|$852
|$685
|$507
|$318
|$114
|$2,477
|Depreciation
|$4,378
|$1,742
|$1,532
|$1,359
|$1,220
|$10,230
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$7,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,294
|$7,228
|$5,512
|$7,262
|$6,851
|$37,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$4,153
|Maintenance
|$1,240
|$1,607
|$218
|$1,946
|$1,664
|$6,675
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$800
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$967
|Financing
|$776
|$624
|$462
|$290
|$104
|$2,256
|Depreciation
|$3,987
|$1,586
|$1,395
|$1,237
|$1,111
|$9,317
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,375
|$6,583
|$5,019
|$6,614
|$6,239
|$33,830
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$5,049
|Maintenance
|$1,508
|$1,953
|$265
|$2,366
|$2,022
|$8,115
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$972
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,176
|Financing
|$944
|$759
|$562
|$352
|$126
|$2,743
|Depreciation
|$4,847
|$1,928
|$1,696
|$1,504
|$1,350
|$11,326
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,397
|$8,003
|$6,102
|$8,040
|$7,585
|$41,127
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$5,049
|Maintenance
|$1,508
|$1,953
|$265
|$2,366
|$2,022
|$8,115
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$972
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,176
|Financing
|$944
|$759
|$562
|$352
|$126
|$2,743
|Depreciation
|$4,847
|$1,928
|$1,696
|$1,504
|$1,350
|$11,326
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,397
|$8,003
|$6,102
|$8,040
|$7,585
|$41,127
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$5,701
|Maintenance
|$1,702
|$2,205
|$300
|$2,671
|$2,283
|$9,162
|Repairs
|$805
|$934
|$1,092
|$1,277
|$1,490
|$5,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,098
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,327
|Financing
|$1,065
|$857
|$634
|$398
|$143
|$3,097
|Depreciation
|$5,473
|$2,177
|$1,915
|$1,698
|$1,525
|$12,788
|Fuel
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$1,858
|$8,763
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,867
|$9,036
|$6,889
|$9,078
|$8,564
|$46,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,782
|Maintenance
|$1,727
|$2,237
|$304
|$2,709
|$2,316
|$9,292
|Repairs
|$817
|$947
|$1,108
|$1,295
|$1,511
|$5,677
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,113
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,346
|Financing
|$1,081
|$869
|$643
|$403
|$145
|$3,141
|Depreciation
|$5,551
|$2,208
|$1,943
|$1,722
|$1,546
|$12,970
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,051
|$9,165
|$6,988
|$9,207
|$8,686
|$47,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$4,194
|Maintenance
|$1,252
|$1,622
|$220
|$1,965
|$1,680
|$6,740
|Repairs
|$592
|$687
|$803
|$939
|$1,096
|$4,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$808
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$976
|Financing
|$784
|$630
|$467
|$293
|$105
|$2,278
|Depreciation
|$4,026
|$1,602
|$1,409
|$1,249
|$1,122
|$9,408
|Fuel
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$1,289
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$6,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,467
|$6,648
|$5,069
|$6,679
|$6,301
|$34,162
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,026
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,131
|Maintenance
|$1,532
|$1,985
|$270
|$2,404
|$2,055
|$8,245
|Repairs
|$725
|$840
|$983
|$1,149
|$1,341
|$5,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,194
|Financing
|$959
|$771
|$571
|$358
|$129
|$2,787
|Depreciation
|$4,925
|$1,959
|$1,724
|$1,528
|$1,372
|$11,509
|Fuel
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$1,672
|$7,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,581
|$8,132
|$6,200
|$8,170
|$7,707
|$41,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod End. 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$975
|$4,601
|Maintenance
|$1,374
|$1,780
|$242
|$2,156
|$1,843
|$7,395
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$881
|$1,031
|$1,202
|$4,518
|Taxes & Fees
|$886
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,071
|Financing
|$860
|$692
|$512
|$321
|$115
|$2,500
|Depreciation
|$4,417
|$1,757
|$1,546
|$1,371
|$1,231
|$10,321
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$7,073
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,386
|$7,293
|$5,561
|$7,327
|$6,912
|$37,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$904
|$930
|$958
|$4,520
|Maintenance
|$1,350
|$1,748
|$238
|$2,118
|$1,810
|$7,264
|Repairs
|$638
|$740
|$866
|$1,012
|$1,181
|$4,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$870
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,052
|Financing
|$845
|$679
|$503
|$315
|$113
|$2,455
|Depreciation
|$4,339
|$1,726
|$1,518
|$1,346
|$1,209
|$10,139
|Fuel
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$6,947
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,202
|$7,164
|$5,462
|$7,197
|$6,790
|$36,815
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$908
|$936
|$964
|$992
|$4,683
|Maintenance
|$1,398
|$1,811
|$246
|$2,194
|$1,876
|$7,526
|Repairs
|$661
|$767
|$897
|$1,049
|$1,224
|$4,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,090
|Financing
|$875
|$704
|$521
|$327
|$117
|$2,544
|Depreciation
|$4,495
|$1,788
|$1,573
|$1,395
|$1,252
|$10,504
|Fuel
|$1,356
|$1,396
|$1,439
|$1,481
|$1,526
|$7,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,570
|$7,422
|$5,659
|$7,457
|$7,035
|$38,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$4,194
|Maintenance
|$1,252
|$1,622
|$220
|$1,965
|$1,680
|$6,740
|Repairs
|$592
|$687
|$803
|$939
|$1,096
|$4,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$808
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$976
|Financing
|$784
|$630
|$467
|$293
|$105
|$2,278
|Depreciation
|$4,026
|$1,602
|$1,409
|$1,249
|$1,122
|$9,408
|Fuel
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$1,289
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$6,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,467
|$6,648
|$5,069
|$6,679
|$6,301
|$34,162
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,416
|Maintenance
|$1,617
|$2,095
|$285
|$2,538
|$2,169
|$8,704
|Repairs
|$765
|$887
|$1,037
|$1,213
|$1,415
|$5,317
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,043
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,261
|Financing
|$1,012
|$814
|$602
|$378
|$136
|$2,942
|Depreciation
|$5,199
|$2,068
|$1,819
|$1,613
|$1,448
|$12,148
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$8,324
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,224
|$8,584
|$6,545
|$8,624
|$8,136
|$44,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$5,171
|Maintenance
|$1,544
|$2,000
|$272
|$2,423
|$2,071
|$8,311
|Repairs
|$730
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$1,351
|$5,077
|Taxes & Fees
|$996
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,204
|Financing
|$966
|$777
|$575
|$361
|$130
|$2,809
|Depreciation
|$4,964
|$1,975
|$1,737
|$1,541
|$1,383
|$11,600
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,673
|$8,197
|$6,250
|$8,235
|$7,769
|$42,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$4,886
|Maintenance
|$1,459
|$1,890
|$257
|$2,290
|$1,957
|$7,853
|Repairs
|$690
|$800
|$936
|$1,094
|$1,277
|$4,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$941
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,138
|Financing
|$913
|$734
|$544
|$341
|$122
|$2,654
|Depreciation
|$4,691
|$1,866
|$1,642
|$1,456
|$1,307
|$10,961
|Fuel
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,592
|$7,511
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,029
|$7,745
|$5,905
|$7,781
|$7,340
|$39,800
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$5,253
|Maintenance
|$1,569
|$2,032
|$276
|$2,461
|$2,104
|$8,442
|Repairs
|$742
|$860
|$1,006
|$1,176
|$1,373
|$5,157
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,223
|Financing
|$982
|$789
|$584
|$366
|$132
|$2,853
|Depreciation
|$5,043
|$2,006
|$1,765
|$1,565
|$1,405
|$11,783
|Fuel
|$1,521
|$1,566
|$1,614
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$8,074
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,856
|$8,326
|$6,348
|$8,364
|$7,891
|$42,785
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$5,742
|Maintenance
|$1,715
|$2,221
|$302
|$2,690
|$2,300
|$9,227
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,105
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,073
|$863
|$639
|$400
|$144
|$3,119
|Depreciation
|$5,512
|$2,193
|$1,929
|$1,710
|$1,535
|$12,879
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,959
|$9,100
|$6,939
|$9,142
|$8,625
|$46,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$5,619
|Maintenance
|$1,678
|$2,174
|$295
|$2,633
|$2,251
|$9,031
|Repairs
|$793
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,259
|$1,468
|$5,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,082
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,050
|$845
|$625
|$392
|$141
|$3,053
|Depreciation
|$5,394
|$2,146
|$1,888
|$1,674
|$1,503
|$12,605
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,684
|$8,907
|$6,791
|$8,948
|$8,441
|$45,770
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$6,067
|Maintenance
|$1,812
|$2,347
|$319
|$2,843
|$2,430
|$9,751
|Repairs
|$857
|$994
|$1,162
|$1,359
|$1,585
|$5,957
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,168
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,413
|Financing
|$1,134
|$912
|$675
|$423
|$152
|$3,296
|Depreciation
|$5,824
|$2,317
|$2,038
|$1,807
|$1,623
|$13,610
|Fuel
|$1,757
|$1,809
|$1,864
|$1,919
|$1,977
|$9,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,695
|$9,616
|$7,332
|$9,661
|$9,114
|$49,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,416
|Maintenance
|$1,617
|$2,095
|$285
|$2,538
|$2,169
|$8,704
|Repairs
|$765
|$887
|$1,037
|$1,213
|$1,415
|$5,317
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,043
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,261
|Financing
|$1,012
|$814
|$602
|$378
|$136
|$2,942
|Depreciation
|$5,199
|$2,068
|$1,819
|$1,613
|$1,448
|$12,148
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$8,324
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,224
|$8,584
|$6,545
|$8,624
|$8,136
|$44,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,235
|Maintenance
|$1,265
|$1,638
|$223
|$1,984
|$1,696
|$6,806
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,107
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$815
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$986
|Financing
|$791
|$636
|$471
|$295
|$106
|$2,300
|Depreciation
|$4,065
|$1,617
|$1,423
|$1,262
|$1,133
|$9,499
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,559
|$6,712
|$5,118
|$6,743
|$6,362
|$34,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$961
|$989
|$1,018
|$4,805
|Maintenance
|$1,435
|$1,859
|$253
|$2,251
|$1,925
|$7,722
|Repairs
|$679
|$787
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,256
|$4,718
|Taxes & Fees
|$925
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,119
|Financing
|$898
|$722
|$535
|$335
|$120
|$2,610
|Depreciation
|$4,613
|$1,835
|$1,614
|$1,431
|$1,285
|$10,778
|Fuel
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$7,386
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,845
|$7,616
|$5,807
|$7,651
|$7,218
|$39,137
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$4,886
|Maintenance
|$1,459
|$1,890
|$257
|$2,290
|$1,957
|$7,853
|Repairs
|$690
|$800
|$936
|$1,094
|$1,277
|$4,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$941
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,138
|Financing
|$913
|$734
|$544
|$341
|$122
|$2,654
|Depreciation
|$4,691
|$1,866
|$1,642
|$1,456
|$1,307
|$10,961
|Fuel
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,592
|$7,511
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,029
|$7,745
|$5,905
|$7,781
|$7,340
|$39,800
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$5,701
|Maintenance
|$1,702
|$2,205
|$300
|$2,671
|$2,283
|$9,162
|Repairs
|$805
|$934
|$1,092
|$1,277
|$1,490
|$5,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,098
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,327
|Financing
|$1,065
|$857
|$634
|$398
|$143
|$3,097
|Depreciation
|$5,473
|$2,177
|$1,915
|$1,698
|$1,525
|$12,788
|Fuel
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$1,858
|$8,763
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,867
|$9,036
|$6,889
|$9,078
|$8,564
|$46,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$5,212
|Maintenance
|$1,556
|$2,016
|$274
|$2,442
|$2,088
|$8,376
|Repairs
|$736
|$854
|$998
|$1,167
|$1,362
|$5,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,004
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,213
|Financing
|$974
|$783
|$580
|$364
|$131
|$2,831
|Depreciation
|$5,004
|$1,990
|$1,751
|$1,553
|$1,394
|$11,692
|Fuel
|$1,509
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,649
|$1,699
|$8,012
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,764
|$8,261
|$6,299
|$8,300
|$7,830
|$42,454
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$872
|$4,113
|Maintenance
|$1,228
|$1,591
|$216
|$1,927
|$1,647
|$6,609
|Repairs
|$581
|$674
|$788
|$921
|$1,075
|$4,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$792
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$957
|Financing
|$769
|$618
|$458
|$287
|$103
|$2,234
|Depreciation
|$3,948
|$1,571
|$1,382
|$1,225
|$1,100
|$9,225
|Fuel
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$1,264
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$6,322
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,283
|$6,519
|$4,970
|$6,549
|$6,178
|$33,499
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$5,742
|Maintenance
|$1,715
|$2,221
|$302
|$2,690
|$2,300
|$9,227
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,105
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,073
|$863
|$639
|$400
|$144
|$3,119
|Depreciation
|$5,512
|$2,193
|$1,929
|$1,710
|$1,535
|$12,879
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,959
|$9,100
|$6,939
|$9,142
|$8,625
|$46,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$901
|$928
|$955
|$984
|$4,642
|Maintenance
|$1,386
|$1,795
|$244
|$2,175
|$1,859
|$7,460
|Repairs
|$656
|$760
|$889
|$1,040
|$1,213
|$4,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$894
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,081
|Financing
|$868
|$698
|$516
|$324
|$116
|$2,522
|Depreciation
|$4,456
|$1,773
|$1,560
|$1,383
|$1,241
|$10,413
|Fuel
|$1,344
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$1,513
|$7,135
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,478
|$7,358
|$5,610
|$7,392
|$6,973
|$37,810
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$4,968
|Maintenance
|$1,484
|$1,922
|$261
|$2,328
|$1,990
|$7,984
|Repairs
|$702
|$814
|$952
|$1,113
|$1,298
|$4,878
|Taxes & Fees
|$956
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,157
|Financing
|$928
|$747
|$553
|$346
|$124
|$2,699
|Depreciation
|$4,769
|$1,897
|$1,669
|$1,480
|$1,329
|$11,143
|Fuel
|$1,438
|$1,481
|$1,526
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$7,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,213
|$7,874
|$6,004
|$7,910
|$7,463
|$40,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 10/14 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$5,456
|Maintenance
|$1,629
|$2,111
|$287
|$2,557
|$2,186
|$8,769
|Repairs
|$771
|$894
|$1,045
|$1,222
|$1,426
|$5,357
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,051
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,270
|Financing
|$1,020
|$820
|$607
|$381
|$137
|$2,964
|Depreciation
|$5,238
|$2,084
|$1,833
|$1,625
|$1,459
|$12,240
|Fuel
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$8,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,316
|$8,648
|$6,594
|$8,689
|$8,197
|$44,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback 1.8T PZEV w/Sunroof 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$1,362
|$1,764
|$240
|$2,137
|$1,827
|$7,329
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$874
|$1,021
|$1,192
|$4,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$878
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,062
|Financing
|$852
|$685
|$507
|$318
|$114
|$2,477
|Depreciation
|$4,378
|$1,742
|$1,532
|$1,359
|$1,220
|$10,230
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$7,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,294
|$7,228
|$5,512
|$7,262
|$6,851
|$37,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line PZEV w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,197
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$5,986
|Maintenance
|$1,788
|$2,315
|$315
|$2,805
|$2,398
|$9,620
|Repairs
|$845
|$980
|$1,147
|$1,341
|$1,564
|$5,877
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,152
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,394
|Financing
|$1,119
|$900
|$666
|$417
|$150
|$3,252
|Depreciation
|$5,746
|$2,286
|$2,011
|$1,783
|$1,601
|$13,427
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,511
|$9,487
|$7,234
|$9,531
|$8,992
|$48,755
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Hatchback R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$5,253
|Maintenance
|$1,569
|$2,032
|$276
|$2,461
|$2,104
|$8,442
|Repairs
|$742
|$860
|$1,006
|$1,176
|$1,373
|$5,157
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,223
|Financing
|$982
|$789
|$584
|$366
|$132
|$2,853
|Depreciation
|$5,043
|$2,006
|$1,765
|$1,565
|$1,405
|$11,783
|Fuel
|$1,521
|$1,566
|$1,614
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$8,074
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,856
|$8,326
|$6,348
|$8,364
|$7,891
|$42,785
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Beetle
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle in Virginia is:not available
