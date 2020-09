Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews

marltonman , 08/22/2014

20 of 21 people found this review helpful

I was looking for a 2 door hatchback on Edmonds.com and frankly, didn't know the Beetle was a hatchback. After reading the general reviews I concentrated on the TDI rather than the gas 2.0 Turbo as it requires premium gas. (I have a fairly long commute) I test drove the TDI as was totally impressed with the ride. This car is tight. My biggest concern was how the TDI would handle acceleration onto the interstate and passing at high speed.... Wow! This car can keep up with anything. The fit and finish is excellent and you can't beat the styling. I bought it on the spot. I've only had it a month but I can't say anything negative about it. It's a kick to drive.