Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews

countrydan1 , 02/18/2014

23 of 24 people found this review helpful

Our new Beetle is our 7th VW. The new Beetle TDI is a far cry from our 2003 model with 490,000 miles. It still gets 47mpg, the new one is not so good, but at 41-45 that ain"t bad. It rides like a much larger car, but is fun to drive and quick in both acceleration and twisty roads and traffic. My wife is very impressed, since she drives it to work because of the gas mileage. Our previous jetta topped out at about 25 mpg, but was also a great car. The Beetle TDI is an ideal short or long trip vehicle, well appointed and much roomier that we imagined. My wife has owned much more expensive cars like Mercedes and Audi, but the Beetle TDI is her favorite. Go Figure.