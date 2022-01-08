Located in Van Nuys , CA / 2,277 miles away from Ashburn, VA

2022 Ram 1500 TRX **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **PANORAMIC MOON ROOF**, **TOW PACKAGE**, **Car Fax...

Dealer Review:

Don't bother going here unless you want to temp the waters of “Truth in Advertising” or “Bait and Switch”. It’s obvious that they’ll only tailor to you if you’re dropping 6 digits for a car and have very little consideration for anyone looking to build a relationship and work up to the elite cars. Try this, pick any pre-owned car on their site, then go in to buy it, they’ll tack on $3,497* in "dealer-installed” items. When I asked them to remove those blatantly obvious “options” the deal started to tank. “Sale prices are valid for retail purchases only and do not include dealer installed MVP Protection Plan items – ELO GPS $1,699, 3 Year Paint Protection $1,399, Nitrofill $399.” I had committed to getting four cars from them and hoped for what would be an elite experience buying three of their used everyday utility cars with the fourth car being the prize for me, a Maserati Gran Turismo. I should have picked up on the level of service after I they had failed to reach back out to me for two weeks but they had a car that I wanted to get for my high school daughters to use. It become apparent their disinterest to build a relationship during our next visit but we were desperate for a car. We ended up buying a small used (albeit out of warranty) utility car from them only to find AFTER SIGNING the paperwork that Bluetooth and CarPlay didn’t work and that they only had one key. They said I can buy the $2,504 warranty and also go to a dealership and get another key made for about $250, so helpful. Their response also included several references from the Salesperson and the Service Manager that they could not help as they were losing $5-6k on this deal as well as text messages from the Service Manager. “You would have to call another Chevy dealership to see if they can take a look at it. Is there another one close by to you?” “$2,504.00 for a 2 year platinum bumper to bumper warranty. $100 deductible.” “The alternative was for you to purchase an extended warranty, good for 2 years, which would cover your radio. The second alternative was a mutual agreement for you to return the vehicle and void the deal as are unhappy with the situation.” BTW, I was able to find Hi-Tech Car Audio in Van Nuys fixed the Bluetooth/CarPlay issues in less than an hour and it was a tiny fraction of the cost of the warranty the Service Manager and Sales Person wanted to charge me. I also closed out on the purchase of two cars with Cole Troxel from Anderson Autos within two weeks, with the last being a beautiful Benz, and am actively looking for a decent Maserati dealer that values their customers. Don’t go here, it’s a car sales farm and they don’t care about their customers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 14 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C6SRFU9XNN320762

Stock: BA6113

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-15-2022