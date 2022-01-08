Used Ram 1500 TRX for Sale
- $86,482Great price$12,740 Below Market22,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6.2L 8cylWoburn Toyota (Woburn, MA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Woburn, MA / 410 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, WE WILL PAY MORE FOR YOUR TRADE!, Blind Spot, 4x4, FULLY LOADED TRX!!!, COMES WITH RAM BAR AND SPARE TIRE BED HOLDER!, 4 Wa...
Dealer Review:
I had an appointment to discuss about pricing of 2022 Sienna XLE. Sales person Mr. Caruso had very little to no information about my previous conversation I had with Mr.Ray, Client representative, through email. I had to forward the email trail to sales person and explain the whole context. I am wondering how come two people working within same company has so much gap in communication.Mr. Caruso gathered all information, like price negotiations that I have done with other dealers, and stepped away to check with someone else. Mr. Caruso came back after 5 to 10 minutes and said that this particular Sienna was sold. I was forced to drive for 40 miles, one way, into dealership. I was asked if I want to test drive this particular Sienna also. After all this, I was told that car got sold in 5 minutes. Woburn Toyota owner, please treat customers with integrity, honesty and respect. This is the worst experience I had ever with any car dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU90MN902755
Stock: P15258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $89,950Great price$14,351 Below Market9,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6.2L 8cylForeign Traffic (Allison Park, PA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Allison Park, PA / 170 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Take a look at this beautifully optioned 2021 RAM TRX! The TRX is the king of the half-ton pickup segment! This vehicle features the 6.2L Supercharged...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU91MN904319
Stock: 904319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $86,500Great price$13,440 Below Market14,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylFaulkner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat (Mechanicsburg, PA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Mechanicsburg, PA / 87 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Ram TRX 4WD With Level 2 Equipment Package, Advanced Tech, Carbon Fiber Package, Trailer Tow, & Advanced Safety Package! CARFAX One-Owner. 1500 T...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU94MN904525
Stock: MN904525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2022
- $94,000Great price$13,186 Below Market5,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6.2L 8cylBill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Phoenix, AZ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,954 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ONE OWNER, LOW MILES, CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE, TRX CARBON-FIBER PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY GROUP, TRAILER TOW GROUP, ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP, BED UTILITY GR...
Dealer Review:
Sales service worked with me on interest rates and the bank. Service was friendly and got me out of there fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU93MN706437
Stock: CG55340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2022
- $92,543Great price$12,080 Below Market4,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6.2L 8cylMed Center Mazda (Pelham, AL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Pelham, AL / 650 miles away from Ashburn, VA
From Our Floor To Your Door! Vehicles Sanitized and Delivered Upon Request! Buy From The Comfort of Your Living Room! Completely Digital Buying Experi...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU98MN500207
Stock: P10567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2022
- $89,770Good price$8,467 Below Market9,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylGrieco Ford of Delray Beach (Delray Beach, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Delray Beach, FL / 878 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival!1500 TRX, 4D Crew Cab, 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Bright White Clearcoat. Here at Grieco Ford of Delray Bea...
Dealer Review:
An advertisement for high price trade in on my car got me in the doors to see if it were true. Broke down costs of what I would be getting for what I was giving up after all is said and done (trade-in offer - remaining balance v.s. how much out the door cost was and how much KBB price was for future trade-in on the used car I was getting). I had no reason to deal but Jordan Gantwarg really worked out a nice offer that I felt comfortable with. I was honestly more worried about the warranty with a used car. I was assured that they honor their 7 year CPO warranty and that it was included with my purchase, though it did not come with any paperwork that night. I was told the paperwork will come after they process it since the sale happened over the weekend, and we were the last ones out. I called back a week later and the CPO was indeed included just as promised! Rarely am I this surprised by a dealership holding true to their word, but this one pulled through. Would highly recommend to shop from.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU91MN781900
Stock: NFA53086A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2022
- $89,963Great price$15,550 Below Market8,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylFairfield's Buick GMC (Keene, NH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Keene, NH / 381 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2021 Bright White Clearcoat Ram 1500 TRX 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 3140 miles below...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU95MN812940
Stock: C2229A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2022
- $87,590Great price$15,428 Below Market13,612 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6.2L 8cylBMW of Alexandria (Alexandria, VA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Alexandria, VA / 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ONLY 13,612 Miles! Heated Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, MOPAR OFF...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU9XMN902729
Stock: 902729AP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2022
- $88,888Great price17,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylBeck & Masten North GMC Buick (Houston, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,204 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner.Hydro Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Ram 1500 TRX 4D Crew Cab10/14 City/Highway MPG4WD8-Speed Automatic6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRTAdvanced Saf...
Dealer Review:
Excellent service, very helpful and friendly. Thanks Alex!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU95MN764324
Stock: R338714A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2022
- $99,995Good price$7,350 Below Market8,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylDadeland Chrysler Jeep Dodge (Miami, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Miami, FL / 942 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Thank you for your interest in one of Dadeland Dodge's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2021 Ram 1500 TRX with 8,...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU90MN705097
Stock: MN705097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-19-2022
- $93,186Great price$15,606 Below Market5,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylBob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Columbus, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Only 5,063 Miles! This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS...
Dealer Review:
After making a very fair deal on on my new used car, I thought it would be about 15 minutes to do a quick wash before delivery. After waiting about 30 min, I was presented with a brand new looking gorgeous Mazda 3. I was impressed with James, my sales representative for his thoroughness in the entire process of purchasing an excellent used car from the Bob Cardwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Organization.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU9XNN169017
Stock: 433431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2022
- $95,995Great price$14,276 Below Market5,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylSterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (Sterling Heights, MI)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Sterling Heights, MI / 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Your search is over with this Certified 2021 Ram 1500. This 1500 offers you 5425 miles, and will be sure to give you many more. It also brings drivers...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU99MN900082
Stock: P91126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2022
- $96,766Great price$18,407 Below Market2,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylAuto Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Plymouth, IN)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Plymouth, IN / 493 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2022 Ram 1500 Flame Red Clearcoat TRX 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY, *LOCAL TRADE, *ONE OWNER, Bed Utility Group, Digital Rearview Mirror, Dual-P...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU97NN100849
Stock: NN260289A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2022
- $91,999Great price$13,543 Below Market5,611 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylSimmons-Rockwell Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (Bath, NY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Bath, NY / 230 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Only 5,611 Miles! This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU93MN904158
Stock: J22-63A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2022
- $93,995Great price$13,029 Below Market1,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylRussell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys (Van Nuys, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Van Nuys, CA / 2,277 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2022 Ram 1500 TRX **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **PANORAMIC MOON ROOF**, **TOW PACKAGE**, **Car Fax...
Dealer Review:
Don't bother going here unless you want to temp the waters of “Truth in Advertising” or “Bait and Switch”. It’s obvious that they’ll only tailor to you if you’re dropping 6 digits for a car and have very little consideration for anyone looking to build a relationship and work up to the elite cars. Try this, pick any pre-owned car on their site, then go in to buy it, they’ll tack on $3,497* in "dealer-installed” items. When I asked them to remove those blatantly obvious “options” the deal started to tank. “Sale prices are valid for retail purchases only and do not include dealer installed MVP Protection Plan items – ELO GPS $1,699, 3 Year Paint Protection $1,399, Nitrofill $399.” I had committed to getting four cars from them and hoped for what would be an elite experience buying three of their used everyday utility cars with the fourth car being the prize for me, a Maserati Gran Turismo. I should have picked up on the level of service after I they had failed to reach back out to me for two weeks but they had a car that I wanted to get for my high school daughters to use. It become apparent their disinterest to build a relationship during our next visit but we were desperate for a car. We ended up buying a small used (albeit out of warranty) utility car from them only to find AFTER SIGNING the paperwork that Bluetooth and CarPlay didn’t work and that they only had one key. They said I can buy the $2,504 warranty and also go to a dealership and get another key made for about $250, so helpful. Their response also included several references from the Salesperson and the Service Manager that they could not help as they were losing $5-6k on this deal as well as text messages from the Service Manager. “You would have to call another Chevy dealership to see if they can take a look at it. Is there another one close by to you?” “$2,504.00 for a 2 year platinum bumper to bumper warranty. $100 deductible.” “The alternative was for you to purchase an extended warranty, good for 2 years, which would cover your radio. The second alternative was a mutual agreement for you to return the vehicle and void the deal as are unhappy with the situation.” BTW, I was able to find Hi-Tech Car Audio in Van Nuys fixed the Bluetooth/CarPlay issues in less than an hour and it was a tiny fraction of the cost of the warranty the Service Manager and Sales Person wanted to charge me. I also closed out on the purchase of two cars with Cole Troxel from Anderson Autos within two weeks, with the last being a beautiful Benz, and am actively looking for a decent Maserati dealer that values their customers. Don’t go here, it’s a car sales farm and they don’t care about their customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU9XNN320762
Stock: BA6113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2022
- $95,897Good price$8,630 Below Market6,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6.2L 8cylLake City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Lake City, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Lake City, FL / 679 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Ram 1500 TRX 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT 1 Year Telematics Service, 4 Wa...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU9XMN761175
Stock: G303078A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $94,987Good price$7,719 Below Market1,026 milesNo accidents, Personal use only6.2L 8cylDan Cummins Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Georgetown (Georgetown, KY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Georgetown, KY / 385 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This one owner 2022 Ram TRX is equipped with a supercharged 6.2L Hemi. equipped with a full color touchscreen infotainment center with AM-FM-and SXM a...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU94NN216283
Stock: 12471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-05-2022
- $92,993Great price$10,452 Below Market3,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylBMW of Rockville (Rockville, MD)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Rockville, MD / 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Trx Level 2 Equipment Group Trailer Tow Group (B) Harman/Kardon 19 Speaker Premium Sound Mopar Off-Road Style Running Boards Advanced Safety Group Bed...
Dealer Review:
Was a great car-buying process. I was in and out with a new in less than 2 hours, and the sales team was super friendly and transparent. Would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking to purchase their next vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU94NN151032
Stock: NN151032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2022
- $89,995Good price$8,469 Below Market23,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylHampton Hyundai (Fort Walton Beach, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Fort Walton Beach, FL / 789 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Hampton Has it! Hampton's Hot!CARFAX One-Owner.Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Ram 1500 TRX 8-Speed Automatic 4WDAwards:* Motor Trend Automobi...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU90MN904926
Stock: H220611A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2022
- $85,999Great price$14,355 Below Market9,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cylMt Orab Ford (Mt Orab, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Mt Orab, OH / 346 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Ram 1500 Bright White ClearcoatTRX 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMIThis vehicle has gone through 146 point Mark Williams Auto Group inspection!! Odomet...
Dealer Review:
Love our car
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU91MN905129
Stock: IPT-19808A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2022
- $89,800Good price$8,925 Below Market4,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.2L 8cylRogers Dabbs Chevrolet (Brandon, MS)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Brandon, MS / 843 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Equipment An off-road package is equipped on this unit. This Ram 1500 is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. This model is pure l...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFU91MN903140
Stock: P5026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
