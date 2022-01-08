Skip to main content

Used Ram 1500 TRX for Sale

702 listings
  • Price Drop
    2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $86,482
    Great priceGreat price
    $12,740 Below Market
    22,919 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6.2L 8cyl
    Woburn Toyota (Woburn, MA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Woburn, MA / 410 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, WE WILL PAY MORE FOR YOUR TRADE!, Blind Spot, 4x4, FULLY LOADED TRX!!!, COMES WITH RAM BAR AND SPARE TIRE BED HOLDER!, 4 Wa...

    Dealer Review:

    I had an appointment to discuss about pricing of 2022 Sienna XLE. Sales person Mr. Caruso had very little to no information about my previous conversation I had with Mr.Ray, Client representative, through email. I had to forward the email trail to sales person and explain the whole context. I am wondering how come two people working within same company has so much gap in communication.Mr. Caruso gathered all information, like price negotiations that I have done with other dealers, and stepped away to check with someone else. Mr. Caruso came back after 5 to 10 minutes and said that this particular Sienna was sold. I was forced to drive for 40 miles, one way, into dealership. I was asked if I want to test drive this particular Sienna also. After all this, I was told that car got sold in 5 minutes. Woburn Toyota owner, please treat customers with integrity, honesty and respect. This is the worst experience I had ever with any car dealer.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU90MN902755
    Stock: P15258
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-05-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $89,950
    Great priceGreat price
    $14,351 Below Market
    9,102 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Foreign Traffic (Allison Park, PA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Allison Park, PA / 170 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Take a look at this beautifully optioned 2021 RAM TRX! The TRX is the king of the half-ton pickup segment! This vehicle features the 6.2L Supercharged...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU91MN904319
    Stock: 904319
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $86,500
    Great priceGreat price
    $13,440 Below Market
    14,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Faulkner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat (Mechanicsburg, PA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Mechanicsburg, PA / 87 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 Ram TRX 4WD With Level 2 Equipment Package, Advanced Tech, Carbon Fiber Package, Trailer Tow, & Advanced Safety Package! CARFAX One-Owner. 1500 T...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU94MN904525
    Stock: MN904525
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-27-2022

  • Price Drop
    2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $94,000
    Great priceGreat price
    $13,186 Below Market
    5,423 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6.2L 8cyl
    Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Phoenix, AZ)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,954 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ONE OWNER, LOW MILES, CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE, TRX CARBON-FIBER PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY GROUP, TRAILER TOW GROUP, ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP, BED UTILITY GR...

    Dealer Review:

    Sales service worked with me on interest rates and the bank. Service was friendly and got me out of there fast.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU93MN706437
    Stock: CG55340
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-22-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $92,543
    Great priceGreat price
    $12,080 Below Market
    4,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6.2L 8cyl
    Med Center Mazda (Pelham, AL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Pelham, AL / 650 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    From Our Floor To Your Door! Vehicles Sanitized and Delivered Upon Request! Buy From The Comfort of Your Living Room! Completely Digital Buying Experi...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU98MN500207
    Stock: P10567
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-29-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $89,770
    Good priceGood price
    $8,467 Below Market
    9,849 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Grieco Ford of Delray Beach (Delray Beach, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Delray Beach, FL / 878 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival!1500 TRX, 4D Crew Cab, 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Bright White Clearcoat. Here at Grieco Ford of Delray Bea...

    Dealer Review:

    An advertisement for high price trade in on my car got me in the doors to see if it were true. Broke down costs of what I would be getting for what I was giving up after all is said and done (trade-in offer - remaining balance v.s. how much out the door cost was and how much KBB price was for future trade-in on the used car I was getting). I had no reason to deal but Jordan Gantwarg really worked out a nice offer that I felt comfortable with. I was honestly more worried about the warranty with a used car. I was assured that they honor their 7 year CPO warranty and that it was included with my purchase, though it did not come with any paperwork that night. I was told the paperwork will come after they process it since the sale happened over the weekend, and we were the last ones out. I called back a week later and the CPO was indeed included just as promised! Rarely am I this surprised by a dealership holding true to their word, but this one pulled through. Would highly recommend to shop from.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU91MN781900
    Stock: NFA53086A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $89,963
    Great priceGreat price
    $15,550 Below Market
    8,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Fairfield's Buick GMC (Keene, NH)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Keene, NH / 381 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This 2021 Bright White Clearcoat Ram 1500 TRX 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 3140 miles below...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU95MN812940
    Stock: C2229A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $87,590
    Great priceGreat price
    $15,428 Below Market
    13,612 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    BMW of Alexandria (Alexandria, VA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Alexandria, VA / 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ONLY 13,612 Miles! Heated Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, MOPAR OFF...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU9XMN902729
    Stock: 902729AP
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-28-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $88,888
    Great priceGreat price
    17,044 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Beck & Masten North GMC Buick (Houston, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,204 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner.Hydro Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Ram 1500 TRX 4D Crew Cab10/14 City/Highway MPG4WD8-Speed Automatic6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRTAdvanced Saf...

    Dealer Review:

    Excellent service, very helpful and friendly. Thanks Alex!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU95MN764324
    Stock: R338714A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $99,995
    Good priceGood price
    $7,350 Below Market
    8,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Dadeland Chrysler Jeep Dodge (Miami, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Miami, FL / 942 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Thank you for your interest in one of Dadeland Dodge's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2021 Ram 1500 TRX with 8,...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU90MN705097
    Stock: MN705097
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-19-2022

  • Price Drop
    2022 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2022 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $93,186
    Great priceGreat price
    $15,606 Below Market
    5,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Columbus, OH)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Only 5,063 Miles! This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS...

    Dealer Review:

    After making a very fair deal on on my new used car, I thought it would be about 15 minutes to do a quick wash before delivery. After waiting about 30 min, I was presented with a brand new looking gorgeous Mazda 3. I was impressed with James, my sales representative for his thoroughness in the entire process of purchasing an excellent used car from the Bob Cardwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Organization.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU9XNN169017
    Stock: 433431
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-10-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $95,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $14,276 Below Market
    5,425 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (Sterling Heights, MI)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Sterling Heights, MI / 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Your search is over with this Certified 2021 Ram 1500. This 1500 offers you 5425 miles, and will be sure to give you many more. It also brings drivers...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU99MN900082
    Stock: P91126
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2022

  • Price Drop
    2022 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2022 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $96,766
    Great priceGreat price
    $18,407 Below Market
    2,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Auto Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Plymouth, IN)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Plymouth, IN / 493 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2022 Ram 1500 Flame Red Clearcoat TRX 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY, *LOCAL TRADE, *ONE OWNER, Bed Utility Group, Digital Rearview Mirror, Dual-P...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU97NN100849
    Stock: NN260289A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $91,999
    Great priceGreat price
    $13,543 Below Market
    5,611 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Simmons-Rockwell Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (Bath, NY)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Bath, NY / 230 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Only 5,611 Miles! This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU93MN904158
    Stock: J22-63A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-20-2022

  • 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2022 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $93,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $13,029 Below Market
    1,101 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys (Van Nuys, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Van Nuys, CA / 2,277 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2022 Ram 1500 TRX **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **PANORAMIC MOON ROOF**, **TOW PACKAGE**, **Car Fax...

    Dealer Review:

    Don't bother going here unless you want to temp the waters of “Truth in Advertising” or “Bait and Switch”. It’s obvious that they’ll only tailor to you if you’re dropping 6 digits for a car and have very little consideration for anyone looking to build a relationship and work up to the elite cars. Try this, pick any pre-owned car on their site, then go in to buy it, they’ll tack on $3,497* in "dealer-installed” items. When I asked them to remove those blatantly obvious “options” the deal started to tank. “Sale prices are valid for retail purchases only and do not include dealer installed MVP Protection Plan items – ELO GPS $1,699, 3 Year Paint Protection $1,399, Nitrofill $399.” I had committed to getting four cars from them and hoped for what would be an elite experience buying three of their used everyday utility cars with the fourth car being the prize for me, a Maserati Gran Turismo. I should have picked up on the level of service after I they had failed to reach back out to me for two weeks but they had a car that I wanted to get for my high school daughters to use. It become apparent their disinterest to build a relationship during our next visit but we were desperate for a car. We ended up buying a small used (albeit out of warranty) utility car from them only to find AFTER SIGNING the paperwork that Bluetooth and CarPlay didn’t work and that they only had one key. They said I can buy the $2,504 warranty and also go to a dealership and get another key made for about $250, so helpful. Their response also included several references from the Salesperson and the Service Manager that they could not help as they were losing $5-6k on this deal as well as text messages from the Service Manager. “You would have to call another Chevy dealership to see if they can take a look at it. Is there another one close by to you?” “$2,504.00 for a 2 year platinum bumper to bumper warranty. $100 deductible.” “The alternative was for you to purchase an extended warranty, good for 2 years, which would cover your radio. The second alternative was a mutual agreement for you to return the vehicle and void the deal as are unhappy with the situation.” BTW, I was able to find Hi-Tech Car Audio in Van Nuys fixed the Bluetooth/CarPlay issues in less than an hour and it was a tiny fraction of the cost of the warranty the Service Manager and Sales Person wanted to charge me. I also closed out on the purchase of two cars with Cole Troxel from Anderson Autos within two weeks, with the last being a beautiful Benz, and am actively looking for a decent Maserati dealer that values their customers. Don’t go here, it’s a car sales farm and they don’t care about their customers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU9XNN320762
    Stock: BA6113
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-15-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $95,897
    Good priceGood price
    $8,630 Below Market
    6,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6.2L 8cyl
    Lake City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Lake City, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Lake City, FL / 679 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Ram 1500 TRX 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT 1 Year Telematics Service, 4 Wa...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU9XMN761175
    Stock: G303078A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2022

  • 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2022 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $94,987
    Good priceGood price
    $7,719 Below Market
    1,026 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Dan Cummins Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Georgetown (Georgetown, KY)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Georgetown, KY / 385 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This one owner 2022 Ram TRX is equipped with a supercharged 6.2L Hemi. equipped with a full color touchscreen infotainment center with AM-FM-and SXM a...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU94NN216283
    Stock: 12471
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-05-2022

  • 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2022 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $92,993
    Great priceGreat price
    $10,452 Below Market
    3,337 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    BMW of Rockville (Rockville, MD)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Rockville, MD / 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Trx Level 2 Equipment Group Trailer Tow Group (B) Harman/Kardon 19 Speaker Premium Sound Mopar Off-Road Style Running Boards Advanced Safety Group Bed...

    Dealer Review:

    Was a great car-buying process. I was in and out with a new in less than 2 hours, and the sales team was super friendly and transparent. Would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking to purchase their next vehicle

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU94NN151032
    Stock: NN151032
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-16-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $89,995
    Good priceGood price
    $8,469 Below Market
    23,044 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Hampton Hyundai (Fort Walton Beach, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Fort Walton Beach, FL / 789 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Hampton Has it! Hampton's Hot!CARFAX One-Owner.Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Ram 1500 TRX 8-Speed Automatic 4WDAwards:* Motor Trend Automobi...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU90MN904926
    Stock: H220611A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-13-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $85,999
    Great priceGreat price
    $14,355 Below Market
    9,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl
    Mt Orab Ford (Mt Orab, OH)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Mt Orab, OH / 346 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 Ram 1500 Bright White ClearcoatTRX 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMIThis vehicle has gone through 146 point Mark Williams Auto Group inspection!! Odomet...

    Dealer Review:

    Love our car

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU91MN905129
    Stock: IPT-19808A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-14-2022

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab

    2021 Ram 1500
    TRX Crew Cab

    $89,800
    Good priceGood price
    $8,925 Below Market
    4,177 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.2L 8cyl
    Rogers Dabbs Chevrolet (Brandon, MS)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Brandon, MS / 843 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Equipment An off-road package is equipped on this unit. This Ram 1500 is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. This model is pure l...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C6SRFU91MN903140
    Stock: P5026
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2022

Showing 1 - 21 out of 702 listings
1500 Reviews & Specs
