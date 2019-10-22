Used Ford Diesel for Sale Near Me

Watts Automotive - American Fork / Utah

This 2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 4dr LARIAT features a 6.7L POWERSTROKE 8cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 10 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is RUBY RED with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Power Steering, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, 20 inch Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 801-763-0900 or sales@wattsautomotive.com for more information. -

Today is Wednesday (11/20/2019) & still no response from Steve or any Watts Associate. I initially reached out to Watts Automotive on 10/22/19 about a 2019 Toyota Tacoma & Steve (Salesman) responded. I was negotiating a trade-in of my 2006 Ford F-350 for $19k for a purchase price of $43,000. Soon after the negotiations I was approved for the difference of $24k but I had multiple questions about the warranty & the aftermarket suspension lift & off-road tires, I was then told via a phone call with Steve that I had a full Warranty with Toyota & BDS-the aftermarket modification company who works directly with all Auto Makers & I would have all aftermarket modifications warrantied. I was then required to place an initial $1k down payment of which I did by phone for the initial deposit & days later I was required to make my 2nd CC deposit/payment over the telephone, now during this time I was required to pay the transport of my trade-in of $400. Upon my vehicle arriving in Utah from my home in Arizona leaving on Friday (11/01/19) I notified Steve that I had a stiff steering & that it may the the power steering or the gear box, now there was absolutely nothing else wrong with my 2006 F-350 with only 43k miles (of which I originally purchased from Watts Automotive in 2006 with only 5k miles & this truck also came with a suspension lift & off-road tires) upon the arrival of my truck in Utah & along with the cold temperature drop, they stated that I had a major repair of over $2500. At this point I was so confused because it is now in there possession under their care & now they demand that I pay an additional $2500 & keep in mind, they told me this on Monday (11/04), it is 9:30am & I am now literally boarding the plane to fly out to Utah & I had no choice but I talked them down to $1,200. I arrived on Monday (11/04) at 12:30pm & I was driven to Watts Automotive of which my Salesman “Steve Bennion” was off that day & said his co-worker “Colby”, a very young & inexperienced staff member, who lacked knowledge & information about the warranty & modifications & now they want me to pay an additional 3rd $1k deposit (for a total deposit amount of $3k). I had not yet test driven the 2019 Tacoma, because we had lots of paperwork to sign, but I stressed my only concern was about the lift & Colby stated that he did not know anything about that & that I should ask his mechanic “Dustin”, I was like why aren’t you helping me, he replied “I do not know about the warranty nor do I know how to register your truck” which was for the Toyota Warranty & or the Suspension Lift by BDS, the vendor who provided the lift & off-road tires. I said before I leave I will test drive the truck & then register the truck, now keep in mind I do not know that the truck is traveling at 10+mph over nor do I know that the Speedometer reading is inaccurate nor that the fuel odometer reading is off. Soon after talking with Dustin, he instructed me how easy the registration process was & that I am covered through BDS, but any Toyota Authorized Dealer will work with me as well BDS, so feeling confident, I began my destination home to Arizona. I am now 10-15 minutes into my drive back home to Arizona, I was traveling at the speed limit & noticeably I was passing up all other commuters, but I soon checked by a sensory speed limit sign displaying that I was traveling at over 10+mph & my fuel registered at 11mpg (Toyota Automaker claimed I should get 18m/24m) so I immediately exited the freeway & called Watts Automotive & only Dustin the mechanic would talk to me & he reiterated that all is covered under the warranty & I would just need a calibration. It is now Tuesday (11/19/19) & both Steve & Watts Automotive refuse to pay for the $360 calibration of which I took into to Toyota & they said my warranty is void. Thank you, Raul Acevedo, Jr

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W3DT3LED55985

Stock: 18383

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020