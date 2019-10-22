Used Ford Diesel for Sale Near Me
- 32 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$87,900
Watts Automotive - American Fork / Utah
This 2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 4dr LARIAT features a 6.7L POWERSTROKE 8cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 10 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is RUBY RED with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Power Steering, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, 20 inch Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 801-763-0900 or sales@wattsautomotive.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Today is Wednesday (11/20/2019) & still no response from Steve or any Watts Associate. I initially reached out to Watts Automotive on 10/22/19 about a 2019 Toyota Tacoma & Steve (Salesman) responded. I was negotiating a trade-in of my 2006 Ford F-350 for $19k for a purchase price of $43,000. Soon after the negotiations I was approved for the difference of $24k but I had multiple questions about the warranty & the aftermarket suspension lift & off-road tires, I was then told via a phone call with Steve that I had a full Warranty with Toyota & BDS-the aftermarket modification company who works directly with all Auto Makers & I would have all aftermarket modifications warrantied. I was then required to place an initial $1k down payment of which I did by phone for the initial deposit & days later I was required to make my 2nd CC deposit/payment over the telephone, now during this time I was required to pay the transport of my trade-in of $400. Upon my vehicle arriving in Utah from my home in Arizona leaving on Friday (11/01/19) I notified Steve that I had a stiff steering & that it may the the power steering or the gear box, now there was absolutely nothing else wrong with my 2006 F-350 with only 43k miles (of which I originally purchased from Watts Automotive in 2006 with only 5k miles & this truck also came with a suspension lift & off-road tires) upon the arrival of my truck in Utah & along with the cold temperature drop, they stated that I had a major repair of over $2500. At this point I was so confused because it is now in there possession under their care & now they demand that I pay an additional $2500 & keep in mind, they told me this on Monday (11/04), it is 9:30am & I am now literally boarding the plane to fly out to Utah & I had no choice but I talked them down to $1,200. I arrived on Monday (11/04) at 12:30pm & I was driven to Watts Automotive of which my Salesman “Steve Bennion” was off that day & said his co-worker “Colby”, a very young & inexperienced staff member, who lacked knowledge & information about the warranty & modifications & now they want me to pay an additional 3rd $1k deposit (for a total deposit amount of $3k). I had not yet test driven the 2019 Tacoma, because we had lots of paperwork to sign, but I stressed my only concern was about the lift & Colby stated that he did not know anything about that & that I should ask his mechanic “Dustin”, I was like why aren’t you helping me, he replied “I do not know about the warranty nor do I know how to register your truck” which was for the Toyota Warranty & or the Suspension Lift by BDS, the vendor who provided the lift & off-road tires. I said before I leave I will test drive the truck & then register the truck, now keep in mind I do not know that the truck is traveling at 10+mph over nor do I know that the Speedometer reading is inaccurate nor that the fuel odometer reading is off. Soon after talking with Dustin, he instructed me how easy the registration process was & that I am covered through BDS, but any Toyota Authorized Dealer will work with me as well BDS, so feeling confident, I began my destination home to Arizona. I am now 10-15 minutes into my drive back home to Arizona, I was traveling at the speed limit & noticeably I was passing up all other commuters, but I soon checked by a sensory speed limit sign displaying that I was traveling at over 10+mph & my fuel registered at 11mpg (Toyota Automaker claimed I should get 18m/24m) so I immediately exited the freeway & called Watts Automotive & only Dustin the mechanic would talk to me & he reiterated that all is covered under the warranty & I would just need a calibration. It is now Tuesday (11/19/19) & both Steve & Watts Automotive refuse to pay for the $360 calibration of which I took into to Toyota & they said my warranty is void. Thank you, Raul Acevedo, Jr
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT3LED55985
Stock: 18383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 120,857 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,999
Phoenix Truxx - South Amboy / New Jersey
2011 FORD F-250 SUPER DUTY LARIAT CREW CAB, 4WD, DIESEL, 6.8FT BED, SB, LEATHER INTERIOR AND NAVIGATION, V-PLOW TRUCKBUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner F-250 Super Duty and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive - Contact PETER DAYAN at 732-707-3777 or Peterd@phoenixtruxx.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT5BEA41052
Stock: 12863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-06-2018
- 109,690 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
Dealer Review:
Very happy with my car buying experience . Sergio , was pleasant and very helpful found me the right car for my needs . Tom made the car buying experience easy and was very helpful . Very satisfied . Walked out of the car lot smiling !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSF20P16EB08879
Stock: 8904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 9,764 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$81,500
Town East Ford - Mesquite / Texas
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. LIFTED/LEVELED, BIG WHEELS AND TIRES, 4WD, 397 Amp Alternators, Adaptive Cruise Control Collision Warning, Engine Block Heater, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated Rear Seats, Hill Descent Control, King Ranch Ultimate Package, Multi-Contour Seats, Off-Road Specifically Tuned Shock Absorbers, Power-Deployable Running Boards, Quad Beam LED Headlamps LED Taillamps, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater, Tailgate Step Handle, Twin Panel Power Moonroof, Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal, Upfitter Switches (6), Wheels: 20' Chrome PVD Aluminum. Ford F-250SD King Ranch
Dealer Review:
I was very satisfied with the treatment my wife and I received from Farle Lutian when purchasing our new 2019 vehicle. This is the 2nd vehicle I have bought from him and I will buy another from him again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT9LEC39215
Stock: T34687A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 188,412 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,751
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT8CEA03033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,675 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$66,000$472 Below Market
Jacksonville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Arlington - Jacksonville / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. PRICED TO MOVE $11,700 below NADA Retail! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20, ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, Hitch CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and intelligent oil-life monitor, Dual Extra Heavy-Duty Alternators (Total 377-Amps), Extra Heavy-Duty 220 Amp Alternator, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 34 Gallon Fuel Tank, GVWR: 11,500 lb Payload Package, Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries, LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE Power Heated/Cooled Driver Seat w/Memory, PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Memory, Automatic High Beam, rain-sensing windshield wipers, Easy Entry/Exit Memory Driver's Seat Feature, Tailgate Step & Handle, LED Box Lighting, LED Center High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL), Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Power Heated/Cooled Passenger Seat, Voice-Activated Navigation, HD and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, NOTE: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a , Services are not available in Alaska and Hawaii, Memory Power-Adjustable Pedals, Remote Start System, Ambient Lighting - Fixed Color, Power Telescoping/Tilt Steering Wheel/Column, heat, memory and audio controls, Remote Tailgate Release, TOW TECHNOLOGY BUNDLE Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System, 360 degree camera system and trailer reverse guidance, Display appears in center-stack screen Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT7KED23204
Stock: W339904A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 153,326 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Power Steering, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Center Arm Rest, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT7EEA42697
Stock: T42697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 32,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,999
Joe Hall Ford Lincoln - Lewiston / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8X3BT9HEE11144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,930 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$65,319
Akins Ford of Winder - Winder / Georgia
Come see this 2017 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Lariat. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine will keep you going. This Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW features the following options: Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 19.5" Forged Polished Aluminum -inc: bright hub covers/center ornaments, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Trip Computer, Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic -inc: (6R140), SelectShift, Trailer Wiring Harness, and Tires: 225/70Rx19.5G BSW A/S. Stop by and visit us at Akins Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ford, 220 W. May Street, Winder, GA 30680.
Dealer Review:
Fantastic facilities and service. Very modern and efficient and the entire process was quick and painless.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W4DT0HEB97909
Stock: TEB97909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- certified
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum10,895 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$78,982$1,094 Below Market
Corwin Ford Nampa - Nampa / Idaho
2020 Ford F-350SD Platinum Available at Corwin Ford Nampa located in the Idaho Center Auto Mall.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This Ford F-350SD is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Blind-Spot Monitors, Navigation System, Touchscreen Controls, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth Hands-Free, i Phone Integration / MY FORD TOUCH, SYNC - BLUETOOTH, LOCAL TRADE!, LOW MILES!, AWD / 4x4 / Four Wheel, Sunroof / Moonroof / Roof / Panoramic, 4WD, Navigation System, Order Code 713A.Certified. 2020 Ford F-350SD Platinum 4WD Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel Agate Black MetallicFord Details:* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* 172 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable WarrantyCorwin Ford Nampa! Friendly service and aggressive pricing is why we are your new and pre-owned vehicle dealer serving, Nampa, Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Kuna, Eagle, Emmett, Idaho City, Wilder, New Plymouth, Star, Middleton, Weiser, Payette, Horseshoe Bend, Mountain Home, Idaho, and surrounding states.
Dealer Review:
Getting a pickup with the features I wanted at a price I needed took some time but the friendly and knowledgable folks in sales and finance worked past closing to get me into the perfect vehicle. Thanks for listening to my needs and the positive buying experience Corwin Ford.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT1LEC07790
Stock: 2C07790
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 188,846 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,499$4,058 Below Market
Classic Luxury Motors - Buford / Georgia
The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. We welcome all credit-union customers, FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR IN OR OUT OF STATE. The finance application can be completed online through out website under 'FINANCE' in the options bar, or in office with one of our representative. Bring 2 most recent pay-stubs, 1 utility bill, id. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL!!!! Feel free to give us a call for any questions at 770-945-1605 WE ARE LOCATED AT : 4277 BUFORD DR, BUFORD 30518 Also ask ABOUT OUR AFFORDABLE WARRANTY OPTIONS, warranties are up to 5 YEARS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT1FEC10585
Stock: 0585sam
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,014 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$67,780
Lithia Ford Idaho Falls - Idaho Falls / Idaho
Nav System, Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, Heated Rear Seat, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 small plastic urea tank, exhaust break, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater, Dual Extra Heavy-Duty Alternators (Total 377-Amps), 128 Litre (34 Gallon) Fuel Tank, GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package, Electronic-Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries, PLATINUM ULTIMATE PACKAGE Lane-Keeping Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, brake support, Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System, 360 degree camera and trailer reverse guidance, Display appears in 8" centre-stack screen, Rear CHMSL Camera, LED centre-high-mounted stop lamp w/cargo light, Display appears in centre-stack screen, Twin Panel Moonroof, overhead console. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. "Clearly BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: The people are what set us apart from other dealerships. For 34 years we have been fortunate to be a dedicated part of the Idaho Falls community. We have formed great relationships with many neighbors, friends, and acquaintances that have now spanned generations. Our customers are without question some of the kindest people in the country, and our committed sales team and service professionals are determined to consistently match that level of kindness with genuine warmth and gratitude. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT3KEE16172
Stock: 1772A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 5,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$63,900$15,689 Below Market
Stoneham Ford - Stoneham / Massachusetts
This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140), SelectShift, SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: computer selected springs for snowplow application, NOTE 1: Restrictions apply; see Supplemental Reference or Body Builders Layout Book for details, NOTE 2: May result in deterioration of ride quality when vehicle is not equipped w/snowplow, Extra Heavy-Duty 200 Amp Alternator, RAPID-HEAT SUPPLEMENTAL CAB HEATER (RGNL) -inc: Dual Extra Heavy-Duty Alternators (Total 377-Amps).* This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Features the Following Options *GVWR: 10,000 LB PAYLOAD PACKAGE (68D), FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Specifically Tuned Shock Absorbers, front/rear, Transfer Case & Fuel Tank Skid Plates, Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal, ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and intelligent oil-life monitor, 48 Gallon Fuel Tank, 175 Amp Heavy Duty Alternator, GVWR: 11,500 lb Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries , LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS, FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS (PRE-INSTALLED), ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, DUAL EXTRA HEAVY-DUTY ALTERNATORS (TOTAL 377-AMPS), AGATE BLACK METALLIC, Urethane Gear Shift Knob.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Stoneham Ford located at 211 Main St, Stoneham, MA 02180 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W3BT2KEE95426
Stock: 20982A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 267 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$73,995
Reuther Ford - Herculaneum / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W2BT1LED45341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,995
Bill Utter Ford - Denton / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2019 Ford F-350SD XLT DRW 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, DUAL REAR WHEELS, 4WD, 17 Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 6 Angular Chrome Step Bar, ABS brakes, Compass, GVWR: 14,000 lb Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Heat, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
Hats off to Bill Utter Ford - sales & finance team (Adam Russell & Toronto Spikes), appreciation to you all for the simplicity. Truck F450 was is great shape as the pictures depicted. Many miles ahead! Blessings to y’all.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DTXKEC83410
Stock: LED76485A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 72,887 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$43,995$2,380 Below Market
Rick McGill's Airport Toyota - Alcoa / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT3HEB36547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,804
Star Buick GMC - Easton / Pennsylvania
**NAVIGATION, **LEATHER, **CARFAX 1 OWNER, **BLUETOOTH, **BACKUP CAMERA, **USB PORT, **SATELLITE RADIO, **DUAL POWER SEATS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, **REAR PARK ASSIST. 2017 Ford F-250SD Lariat Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 4D Crew Cab TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Black. $2000 LIGHT BAR AND $600 TOOL BOX Lehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from! Starbuickgmc.com / Contact us at 610-258-3800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT1HEB97548
Stock: 400176A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 146,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,988
Texas Motorcars - Addison / Texas
2016 Ford Super Duty F-250 Pickup Lariat 4x4 2016 Ford Super Duty F-250 Pickup Lariat 4x4 with a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and automatic transmission. Clean CARFAX with no accidents reported! Features all terrain tires, black side steps, spray in bed liner, clean luxury leather interior, heated and cooled seats, trailer brake controller, back up camera, aux switches, navigation, Bluetooth, back up camera, sunroof, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control and LOTS more! READY for work and play! Give us a call today! We offer free delivery on select vehicles within 300 miles of our shop! Ask your salesperson for details. Financing is available with competitive rates! Get pre-approved in no time by filling out a credit application on the finance section of our website! We also offer industry leading, highly rated warranty options so you can select one perfect for your specific vehicle needs. All vehicles are priced for QUICK SALE. Call us today to see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Texas Motorcars. Texas Motorcars in Addison is a family owned and operated business. We are committed to delivering the best possible service! Our mission is to provide Dallas/Fort Worth and the continental Unites States with hand picked, quality vehicles at no hassle prices. We can offer pre-purchase inspections, financing, warranties and more! Se habla Español! Texas Motorcars "A Better Way To Buy!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT3GEC60650
Stock: C60650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
