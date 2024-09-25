What Is an Extended-Cab Truck?

Extended-cab midsize trucks

As with small trucks, the midsize truck market isn't the juggernaut that the full-size market is. Most midsize pickups, including the Ford Ranger, Honda Ridgeline, Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon and Jeep Gladiator, only come as crew cabs. There are, however, two exceptions.

The Toyota Tacoma has long offered an extended cab, and the redesigned 2024 model is no exception. The XtraCab, as Toyota calls it, is unusual for an extended cab in that it doesn't offer a second row of seating. Instead, this two-seat pickup has space behind the passengers where you can store items in a safer area than the open-air bed. Because there are no rear seats and thus no need for passengers to access the back of the cab, the Tacoma XtraCab doesn't have a second set of doors. The XtraCab is paired with a 6-foot bed and is available in SR, SR and TRD PreRunner trim levels.

Without the extra row of seating, the Tacoma isn't as useful as the other extended cab in this segment, the Nissan Frontier King Cab. The extended-cab Frontier has four seats and a pair of rear-hinged back doors (which require the front doors to be ajar if you want to open them) to aid entry and exit. However, the second row is not designed for regular use. The back of the seat is mostly made up of plastic that covers the rear bulkhead, with a small cushion serving as a lower backrest. Combined with a bolt-upright seating position and the Frontier's compact interior dimensions, the rear seats could serve for moving workers between different zones at a job site, but not much else. The Frontier King Cab comes with a 6-foot bed and is available in S and SV trims.

Extended-cab full-size trucks

You'll find a greater number of extended-cab options in the full-size pickup arena. Every automaker with a full-size pickup (Rivian and Tesla's EV trucks notwithstanding) offers an extended-cab option. In contrast to midsize extended-cab trucks, a full-size model will offer an easily accessible back row with either rear-hinged half-doors that require the fronts to be ajar to pop open or standard doors. They also have more spacious back seats where passengers can sit more comfortably. Bed sizes with extended cabs are also larger in full-size pickups than in their midsize counterparts.

The venerable Ford F-150 offers its Super Cab paired with a 6.5-foot bed in XL, STX and XLT variants. Its primary competitor, the Chevy Silverado 1500, comes in a Double Cab configuration that is also mated to a 6.5-foot bed. You can get it in WT (or Work Truck), Custom, LT and RST trims. While the Ford's back doors are rear-hinged (requiring the front doors to be open first), the Chevy has conventional rear doors. That's also true of the Silverado's corporate twin, the GMC Sierra 1500. Its Double Cab sits in front of a 6.5-foot bed and is available in Pro, SLE and Elevation levels. Rounding out the domestic extended cabs is the Ram 1500; like the Chevy/GMC siblings, the Ram's Quad Cab features small rear doors and sits in front of a 6.3-foot bed. It's offered in Tradesman, Tradesman HFE and Big Horn trim levels.

Even though they don't sell in numbers as sizable as their American counterparts, the Japanese automakers with full-size pickup trucks still recognize the demand for work-oriented extended-cab variants. The Nissan Titan King Cab has a cabin with rear-hinged back doors in front of a 6.5-foot bed; it's offered solely on the SV trim level in conjunction with four-wheel drive. The Toyota Tundra Double Cab has traditional rear doors and is the only vehicle in this class with your choice of two bed lengths. Standard is a 6.5-foot bed that keeps the Tundra competitive in its segment, but there's also an extended-wheelbase version that increases the bed length to 8.1 feet. The Double Cab is available in SR and SR5 trims.

Extended-cab heavy-duty trucks

As extended cabs are geared toward those who will use pickups as, well, trucks, it's no surprise that these body styles are available for most of the workhorses that constitute the heavy-duty market.

The Ford F-250 and F-350 make up Ford's Super Duty series of heavy-duty trucks, with the F-350 the brawnier of the two. The SuperCab versions of each truck can be paired with a 6.75-foot or 8-foot bed, and all configurations are available in XL, XLT and Lariat trim levels. Like the smaller F-150, the Super Duty's SuperCab features rear-hinged back doors.

The Chevrolet Silverado HD line consists of the 2500HD and 3500HD pickups, both of which offer a Double Cab that has conventional rear doors. The 2500HD is available with your choice of a 6.85-foot or 8.2-foot box in WT, Custom and LT grades. The 3500HD Double Cab is paired exclusively with the 8.2-foot box in WT and LT trims.

As the Silverado HD's corporate twin, the GMC Sierra HD line is a near copy of Chevy's lineup. The Sierra 2500HD Double Cab offers the same bed sizes as the Silverado 2500HD, and you can select from Pro and SLE grades. Mirroring the Silverado 3500HD's offerings, the Sierra 3500HD Double Cab is only available with the long box in Pro and SLE trims.

Of the domestic automakers in this space, only Ram doesn't offer a heavy-duty pickup with an extended cab. It last sold the 2500 Quad Cab and 3500 Quad Cab in 2009.