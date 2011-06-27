Used 2007 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Consumer Reviews
It just doesn't die !
I did research,found Yaris was the 1st reliable car among all(2 issues/100 cars,Camry or Accord with less than 20 while Impala with 60 some).I bought the cheapest one available in the area with 86k miles in 2009(29k mile/year average !!!) with no hesitation.I AM A HAPPY CAMPER ! I am racing the heck out of it and have 130k miles by now.It just refuses to DIE.It's incredibly peppy like Edmund said. With a DROP-IN K&N air filter,80mph in a blink and 110mph is not a dream.Mine got 29.8/35.7mpg.The car is surprisingly spacious inside. NO repair at all so far, just belt and oil.And I don't see any engine downgrade yet. Not even a vibration while moving.
the best little car
This car drives smoothly in the front seat. Long drives in the country are comfortable with no back ache. Averaging 32-36 combined mpg. Great commuting car to the downtown core and easy to park. Auto transmission smooth and only repair made has been a new alternator. A/C runs cold still. Great little car.
The most sensible car purchase ever
I got this car with 12k miles back in 2009, used and barely broken in but in top condition. I drove it pretty lightly the next few years and pretty much babied it. It has 118k miles now, with 50k of that during what was a very busy and important year for me. The waterpump, alternator, and battery had been replaced from the extreme conditions it endured. Did the spark plugs at 60 and 118k and oil changes every 4-5k. Did the brakes at 110k. All regular maintenance done myself that could be done without too much effort. It's been through a lot but every day it reminds of the reason why I got it. Yes it's noisy, simple, and offers minimal comfort. However, to this day it still gets 40+ mpg easy and is roomy enough to carry tools and materials. It never gives up on me and I'll never give up on it. Update July 2016 Still going great, probably needs some work but it never chokes! Starts and runs every time :) Update July 2017 140,000 and still running strong, new tires this year and new battery. The ac needs work. It surprises me how much pep it has, it's still a zippy car!
253,000 miles and counting!
It's the bare basics of a car that runs every day, handles off road adventures, and almost fits five comfortably! You have to drive this car, no cruise, no auto anything, no ABS, and very few problems. Watch for corroded battery terminals, replace the positive fuse block/terminal at 170,000 and save some headaches. I had a final drive seal go during warranty, but Toyota fixed it once and then the dealer fixed their bad installation as well. This car has run Sheep Pens Road in Baca County, Colorado, driven Pikes Peak, driven thousands of miles of dirt road and mud, and still drives my +200 mile daily commute. I get about 37 MPG on a two hundred ten mile daily commute on a US highway, but I have stretched it to 46 MPG on a few interstate highway trips with four adults and luggage (okay, very sparse luggage). It is not frilly, not fancy, but it will get you where you're going with a little fun. I've had it up to 108 MPH, and it starts to lift in the back so stay unser 102 MPH. I think the sport wing would get her up to 120 MPH no problem.
When driving became fun again!
I can't recall the last time I found myself looking forward to driving; my Yaris makes my being on the road a thoroughly enjoyable experience. I can only echo others' comments regarding the Yaris' handling, fuel economy (I've been averaging 34 MPG as a city driver) and its inescapable head-turning likeability. I adapted quickly to the center-mounted instrument panel. Variety is the spice! I definitely recommend the Power Package if only for the power-lock amenity. The standard stereo setup that's included in this package is robust enough for me. Friends have all commented on the Yaris' deceptively roomy interior. It seats five, but four seems a more realistic number to expect.
