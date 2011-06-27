Used 2014 Toyota Venza Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Venza Wagon
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,174*
Total Cash Price
$18,669
LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,930*
Total Cash Price
$25,075
XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,387*
Total Cash Price
$25,807
LE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,294*
Total Cash Price
$25,258
XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,903*
Total Cash Price
$19,035
XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,845*
Total Cash Price
$26,539
LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,445*
Total Cash Price
$18,303
XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,445*
Total Cash Price
$18,303
LE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,183*
Total Cash Price
$20,682
Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,192*
Total Cash Price
$22,696
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Venza Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$778
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,013
|Maintenance
|$911
|$458
|$2,144
|$575
|$1,928
|$6,016
|Repairs
|$590
|$684
|$800
|$933
|$1,090
|$4,097
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,024
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,212
|Financing
|$1,004
|$808
|$598
|$374
|$135
|$2,918
|Depreciation
|$4,433
|$1,872
|$1,646
|$1,460
|$1,310
|$10,720
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,261
|$6,237
|$7,674
|$5,903
|$7,098
|$37,174
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Venza Wagon LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,390
|Maintenance
|$1,223
|$615
|$2,880
|$773
|$2,589
|$8,080
|Repairs
|$792
|$919
|$1,074
|$1,254
|$1,465
|$5,503
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,375
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,628
|Financing
|$1,348
|$1,085
|$803
|$503
|$181
|$3,920
|Depreciation
|$5,954
|$2,514
|$2,211
|$1,960
|$1,759
|$14,399
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,782
|$8,378
|$10,308
|$7,928
|$9,534
|$49,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Venza Wagon XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,547
|Maintenance
|$1,259
|$633
|$2,964
|$795
|$2,665
|$8,316
|Repairs
|$815
|$946
|$1,105
|$1,290
|$1,507
|$5,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,416
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,675
|Financing
|$1,387
|$1,117
|$826
|$517
|$186
|$4,034
|Depreciation
|$6,128
|$2,587
|$2,276
|$2,018
|$1,810
|$14,819
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,185
|$8,622
|$10,609
|$8,160
|$9,812
|$51,387
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Venza Wagon LE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$5,429
|Maintenance
|$1,232
|$620
|$2,901
|$778
|$2,608
|$8,139
|Repairs
|$798
|$926
|$1,082
|$1,263
|$1,475
|$5,543
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,386
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,639
|Financing
|$1,358
|$1,093
|$809
|$506
|$182
|$3,948
|Depreciation
|$5,997
|$2,532
|$2,227
|$1,975
|$1,772
|$14,504
|Fuel
|$2,089
|$2,151
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,352
|$11,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,883
|$8,439
|$10,383
|$7,986
|$9,603
|$50,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Venza Wagon XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,091
|Maintenance
|$929
|$467
|$2,186
|$587
|$1,966
|$6,134
|Repairs
|$601
|$698
|$815
|$952
|$1,112
|$4,178
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,236
|Financing
|$1,023
|$824
|$609
|$382
|$137
|$2,975
|Depreciation
|$4,520
|$1,908
|$1,679
|$1,488
|$1,335
|$10,930
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,462
|$6,360
|$7,825
|$6,018
|$7,237
|$37,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Venza Wagon XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$1,175
|$1,209
|$5,704
|Maintenance
|$1,295
|$651
|$3,048
|$818
|$2,741
|$8,552
|Repairs
|$838
|$973
|$1,137
|$1,327
|$1,550
|$5,825
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,456
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,723
|Financing
|$1,427
|$1,148
|$850
|$532
|$191
|$4,148
|Depreciation
|$6,302
|$2,661
|$2,340
|$2,075
|$1,862
|$15,240
|Fuel
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,329
|$2,398
|$2,471
|$11,654
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,587
|$8,867
|$10,910
|$8,391
|$10,091
|$52,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Venza Wagon LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,934
|Maintenance
|$893
|$449
|$2,102
|$564
|$1,890
|$5,898
|Repairs
|$578
|$671
|$784
|$915
|$1,069
|$4,017
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,004
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,188
|Financing
|$984
|$792
|$586
|$367
|$132
|$2,861
|Depreciation
|$4,346
|$1,835
|$1,614
|$1,431
|$1,284
|$10,510
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,060
|$6,115
|$7,524
|$5,787
|$6,959
|$36,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Venza Wagon XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,934
|Maintenance
|$893
|$449
|$2,102
|$564
|$1,890
|$5,898
|Repairs
|$578
|$671
|$784
|$915
|$1,069
|$4,017
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,004
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,188
|Financing
|$984
|$792
|$586
|$367
|$132
|$2,861
|Depreciation
|$4,346
|$1,835
|$1,614
|$1,431
|$1,284
|$10,510
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,060
|$6,115
|$7,524
|$5,787
|$6,959
|$36,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Venza Wagon LE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$4,445
|Maintenance
|$1,009
|$507
|$2,375
|$637
|$2,136
|$6,665
|Repairs
|$653
|$758
|$886
|$1,034
|$1,208
|$4,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,135
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,342
|Financing
|$1,112
|$895
|$662
|$415
|$149
|$3,233
|Depreciation
|$4,911
|$2,074
|$1,824
|$1,617
|$1,451
|$11,876
|Fuel
|$1,711
|$1,762
|$1,815
|$1,869
|$1,926
|$9,082
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,368
|$6,910
|$8,502
|$6,539
|$7,864
|$41,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Venza Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$4,878
|Maintenance
|$1,107
|$557
|$2,606
|$699
|$2,344
|$7,314
|Repairs
|$717
|$832
|$972
|$1,135
|$1,326
|$4,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,245
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,473
|Financing
|$1,220
|$982
|$727
|$455
|$164
|$3,548
|Depreciation
|$5,389
|$2,275
|$2,001
|$1,774
|$1,592
|$13,032
|Fuel
|$1,877
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,051
|$2,113
|$9,966
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,474
|$7,583
|$9,330
|$7,176
|$8,629
|$45,192
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Venza
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Venza in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Toyota Venza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019