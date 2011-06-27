Used 2011 Toyota Venza Consumer Reviews

Very pleasantly surprised sberdoc , 05/02/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I was going to go with either a VW Tiguan or Ford Edge or the Venza. VW had to deliver, taking 3 months (salesman originally said 4-6 weeks), Edge was over priced and interior not as nice. Drives well, great driving position and comfy seats. Handles nice, 6 cyl has great pick up from standing and passing. Cons: no power mirror turn in (have to roll down window to turn in mirror), no seat memory for a limited trim line, cups in holders make getting to climate control difficult. Some minor fit issues with interior. Touch screen is not flush with console so I have to bend in my long finger to tound an icon at bottom of screen. Fuel econonomy so so, I have only been getting 24 on highway. Report Abuse

Love Venza, but not gas mileage vicki7 , 10/28/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful After much searching we loved the Venza for comfort and roominess. With back and hip problems it's easy to get in and out of. The only design I would change is to bring the windows down another 2 inches. From inside going to drive-up windows, you have to raise your arm somewhat high and try to reach over and down to grab items. Also, the armrest could be a couple inches higher. Very disappointed in the gas mileage! Have had it a month and get just 16 MPG around town! I was use to a V6 Buick. FWD, that got 26 MPG, so this is a big disappointment. It doesn't even reach the gas rating suggested on it's sticker. We don't drive lead foot either.

some easy fixes to increase sales dfreshdee , 12/09/2010 34 of 36 people found this review helpful I was disappointed that Toyota did not make some easy changes to improve this car. I know it just came out less then 2 years ago, but the number of people who have complained about the tire size/cost/fast wear is very high. Neither walmart nor costco even carry a tire this size, and the local shops want $1,250 to replace all 4 tires - all of which wear out very quickly. yuck.

My Venza woes PART 1 larryoutwest , 08/18/2012 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Purchaced new off the lot late in 2010 as a 2011 model. This vehicle has been a huge let down, I have had a truly unacceptable amount of issues with it. Lets start with dead batterys, I can't count how many times this car has failed to start because its dead. Toyota has replaced the battery 6 times now, they have no idea where the drain is coming from. I've also had troubles with transmission shifting, rattles, wind noise, creeking sounds when going over speed bumps, a dead climate control unit, and i'm sure there will be more as I only have 37,000 on it. Also fair to mention this baby is a fuel-a-holic, 15-17 MPG mixed with mostly highway is average. I will update quarterly with my reviews