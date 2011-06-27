Used 2009 Toyota Venza Wagon Consumer Reviews

Better than expected Modified to Much Better than mjwilli1 , 12/11/2014 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Purchased new in 2009, I have a 4 cyl, with the towing package. That was the best investment I made. I have moved three times and can tow any trailer form Uhaul. No maintenance issue to date, but have replaced the tires once. They are expensive. The gas is not that great (Ave 25 MPG) especially when you tow (average MPG) but it runs great. 61,000 miles as of 12/2014. A/C is OK, not great. No complaints from passengers. Plenty of room in the back even for tall people. Back seats come down so I can haul almost anything a typical homeowner needs. Overall - Excellent! It's now 2017 and I am about to replace the brakes for the first time. I have replaced the tires recently. Considering it is a cross over and 2009 the fuel economy is pretty good. I get around 24 around town and 26-28 on the highway. I am at 98,000 miles now and my biggest issues to date is I had a sensor go bad in one of my tires. So the check tire light was on all the time. Not a big deal, so I got that replaced after a while (about $80 total). Overall I can't believe that they stopped producing the vehicle. Of course mine was the first year they made them so maybe the ones after that were not as good. Who knows. I am on 8 years with no real problems to speak of. Update as of 6/12/2018 - I now have 108,000 and it is running strong. No issues since I changed out the sensor see above. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2009 Venza Steering Column Rattle Noise 25000 miles fair2us , 08/06/2012 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Recently I purchased a 2009 Venza (base 4-cly). I am having issues with a knocking feel and steering column rattle noise. Toyota gave me the TSB for a Steering Column Rattle Noise, T-SB-0005-11, and said my Venza is one month out of the Toyota 3yr basic warranty. The dealership will charge $1,333.68 for parts and $243.53 for labor to address this issue. This is the second time that I bought a Toyota with a steering column and warranty issue (the first time was a 2006 Camry, Intermediate Steering Column TSB ST001-06). There will NOT be a third time for Toyota to do this to me. I will go back to driving Hondas.

Toyota Venva Rollover bluejaybird , 09/13/2011 25 of 26 people found this review helpful My wife and I were involved in a 65MPH rollover in our 2009 Venza rolled over 3 time per wittnesses i walk way with only a scratch on my elbow my wife came out only 3 stitches on her hand and bruises from the overhead airbags just wanted to say the Venza is a very safe car we ordered a new one

2009 Toyota Venza Issues after 3 years skyke101 , 07/14/2014 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought my Toyota Venza in '11 with 32K miles on it.... It's a fully loaded V6 AWD, everything except the DVD screen. I wrote a review a couple years ago, here is the updated version... The drive is great, power and get up-n-go are awesome. Gas mileage is not the greatest, about 20-21mpg mostly city driving, but it's got almost as much room as a much larger SUV. Love the 20 inch wheels, hate buying tires for them. $1600 for 4 Michelins. Have replaced the sun visors twice now on the driver side and once on the passenger side. I've read that I'm not the only one that has problems with the sun visors. The road noise is terrible at speeds above 50m mph. It sounds as if I'm driving with a window open. I've since traded it in (Dec 30th, 2015) on a $51,000 2015 Toyota Highlander LTD platinum AWD. They have the same engine, but the Venza definitely had much more get up n go. Even thought I ordered the best stereo I could possibly get for the Highlander, the 13 speaker JBL Synthesis stereo that was in the Venza sounded much better, had alot more ooomph! The Toyota Highlander has the same issue with road noise, sounds like I'm driving with a window open, must just be an issue with Toyota engineering. Of course the dealership said that is just the way it sounds. The dealer also only offered me $9500 for a trade in on my 2009 Venza. I sold it on Craigslist for the Blue Book value, which was $14,400 (95,000 miles). It sold in two days, and the 1st person that looked at it had cash.