2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

5(59%)4(14%)3(0%)2(4%)1(23%)
3.8
22 reviews
This site is biased

CBlade, 08/14/2019
SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
52 of 57 people found this review helpful

This site seriously needs to either stop taking money from manufacturers or really needs to adjust the way they review vehicles. I've owned a newer Tundra, newer Sierra, and a Ram, father-in-law owns a newer F150 as does his brother. Seriously interested in how the Tundra comes lower on some of these vehicles. The Tundra's ride quality is better than any of these other trucks period. Yes I had the 5.7, yes it had the factory upgraded stiffer suspension and bigger tires, and still the only thing that the Tundra falls short on is fuel economy. It has plenty of interior upgrades and options, along with an insane amount of aftermarket parts available, so for this article to state what it does and rate the Tundra where it does is complete horse fodder.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I put reliability at the top of my list

Brad, 03/20/2019
Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
42 of 46 people found this review helpful

I have owned 6 Toyota 4WD pickups and a Prius for an average of 8 years each and driven them and average of 180,000 miles and never had a breakdown, only needing to do scheduled maintenance on the vehicles. I have also owned Willys, Dodge, Ford, and Chevy trucks and SUV's and they have been far from reliable. My 2011 Silverado has had emissions system problems that have cut short trips on 3 different occasions within the first 25,000 miless and I decided to sell it to buy a truck that would not let me done. After reading about the 2 million Ford trucks with door locks that fail and similar issues with the Ram trucks and even having to switch off the passenger airbag of my Chevy truck with GM refusing to replace the defective Takata activator, it came down to Toyota being the last truck standing.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Toyota Reliability

Greg, 08/12/2019
Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I've been a GM guy all my life, and our last purchase was the 2014 GMC Silverado. Problem after problem, recall after recall. GM didn't stand behind their obvious design defects, and I've finally just had it with GM. Never again. Our contractor has a Tundra with 300,000 miles, and NEVER a failure. So, we went for a new Tundra, primarily for reliability reasons. Though the mileage was quoted 13-17 mpg, we live in a flat area with 55 mph speed limits, and average better than 18 mpg around town. 20 mpg if driving less than 70 mph, and 16.5 mpg at 80 mph. Much better than I'd expected. Only one complaint--some odd user interface features that could all be fixed with a re-programming effort. Maybe down the road? Check out the YouTube videos of the rancher in Texas that was given a Tundra to beat up for 100,000 miles. Toyota brought it back, fully disassembled it, and analyzed every single part for wear vs improvement. That's why Tundras don't have all the bells and whistles of GM/Ford/RAM.

Best Yet!

John Howard, 11/24/2018
SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
36 of 41 people found this review helpful

Compared the 2019 Tundra and F150. Went with the Tundra primarily because: 5.7L naturally aspirated engine should last longer than Ford’s relatively new turbocharged 6 cylinder engine and Toyota’s reputation for durability. Also appreciate the Tundra’s huge interior, uncluttered instrument panel, very comfortable seating and better grill design. Expect to get many years of happy ownership with the Tundra. Love driving this truck!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Tundra Sport

John L, 03/09/2019
SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Had a 2015 tundra and purchased a 2019 tundra sport. Love the softer ride and the handling on our mountain roads. A lot of curves. My new truck has sway bars front and rear. What a difference along with the different suspension and 20 inch tires. Haven’t gotten used to the different dash yet. I love the radar assist for the cruise control and the automatic high beam led headlights.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
