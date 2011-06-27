2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews
This site is biased
This site seriously needs to either stop taking money from manufacturers or really needs to adjust the way they review vehicles. I've owned a newer Tundra, newer Sierra, and a Ram, father-in-law owns a newer F150 as does his brother. Seriously interested in how the Tundra comes lower on some of these vehicles. The Tundra's ride quality is better than any of these other trucks period. Yes I had the 5.7, yes it had the factory upgraded stiffer suspension and bigger tires, and still the only thing that the Tundra falls short on is fuel economy. It has plenty of interior upgrades and options, along with an insane amount of aftermarket parts available, so for this article to state what it does and rate the Tundra where it does is complete horse fodder.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I put reliability at the top of my list
I have owned 6 Toyota 4WD pickups and a Prius for an average of 8 years each and driven them and average of 180,000 miles and never had a breakdown, only needing to do scheduled maintenance on the vehicles. I have also owned Willys, Dodge, Ford, and Chevy trucks and SUV's and they have been far from reliable. My 2011 Silverado has had emissions system problems that have cut short trips on 3 different occasions within the first 25,000 miless and I decided to sell it to buy a truck that would not let me done. After reading about the 2 million Ford trucks with door locks that fail and similar issues with the Ram trucks and even having to switch off the passenger airbag of my Chevy truck with GM refusing to replace the defective Takata activator, it came down to Toyota being the last truck standing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Toyota Reliability
I've been a GM guy all my life, and our last purchase was the 2014 GMC Silverado. Problem after problem, recall after recall. GM didn't stand behind their obvious design defects, and I've finally just had it with GM. Never again. Our contractor has a Tundra with 300,000 miles, and NEVER a failure. So, we went for a new Tundra, primarily for reliability reasons. Though the mileage was quoted 13-17 mpg, we live in a flat area with 55 mph speed limits, and average better than 18 mpg around town. 20 mpg if driving less than 70 mph, and 16.5 mpg at 80 mph. Much better than I'd expected. Only one complaint--some odd user interface features that could all be fixed with a re-programming effort. Maybe down the road? Check out the YouTube videos of the rancher in Texas that was given a Tundra to beat up for 100,000 miles. Toyota brought it back, fully disassembled it, and analyzed every single part for wear vs improvement. That's why Tundras don't have all the bells and whistles of GM/Ford/RAM.
Best Yet!
Compared the 2019 Tundra and F150. Went with the Tundra primarily because: 5.7L naturally aspirated engine should last longer than Ford’s relatively new turbocharged 6 cylinder engine and Toyota’s reputation for durability. Also appreciate the Tundra’s huge interior, uncluttered instrument panel, very comfortable seating and better grill design. Expect to get many years of happy ownership with the Tundra. Love driving this truck!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Tundra Sport
Had a 2015 tundra and purchased a 2019 tundra sport. Love the softer ride and the handling on our mountain roads. A lot of curves. My new truck has sway bars front and rear. What a difference along with the different suspension and 20 inch tires. Haven’t gotten used to the different dash yet. I love the radar assist for the cruise control and the automatic high beam led headlights.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tundra
Related 2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020