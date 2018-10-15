  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(58)
2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab

Type:

What's new

  • The TRD Pro, back after a year hiatus, has a revised suspension and new BBS wheels
  • Part of the second Tundra generation introduced for 2007

Pros & Cons

  • Standard V8 power
  • Roomy rear seating
  • Standard Toyota Safety Sense driver safety and assist system
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • Ride quality is stiffer than on other trucks
  • Feels larger than expected when driven on tight and congested roads
  • Not as many customization possibilities compared to rivals
Toyota Tundra for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$31,670
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Tundra does Edmunds recommend?

Trucks are all about utility, so our pick is the SR5 with the TRD Off-Road package and options. This aptly named package includes the SR5's Upgrade package giving the truck functional off-road parts without compromising on towing or hauling. It's the balance between work and play.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.7 / 10

Full-size trucks are more popular than ever, and the race to have the most luxurious, advanced and gadget-filled machine is in full swing. Bringing up the back end of this race, however, is the 2019 Toyota Tundra. Compared with the rest of the segment, the aging Tundra is decidedly behind the times.

For starters, Tundra's only available engines are V8s — a 4.6-liter engine that produces 310 horsepower and 327 pound-feet of torque or a 5.7-liter engine that produces 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque. While we like the 5.7-liter's robust power, other brands are equipping their base trucks with new turbocharged six- and four-cylinder engines. These smaller powerplants provide significantly higher fuel economy and still have enough grunt to get a lot of jobs done.

The lack of the latest features is another drawback for the Tundra. You can't get advanced towing-assist technology (such as a remote-mount trailer camera system) or Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration. And, for better or for worse, the Tundra is still very much a truck. Its ride quality and driving characteristics are rougher and less refined than what you'll find elsewhere.

Ultimately, if all you need is a truck to haul cargo and tow a trailer without fuss, the 2019 Toyota Tundra should be on your list to consider. The available TRD Pro variant is pretty cool, too. But we advise checking out the Ram 1500 or the Ford F-150 if you demand more civility and capability from your full-size truck.

2019 Toyota Tundra models

The 2019 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup that is available in one of five trim levels: the base SR, the value-conscious SR5, the flexible Limited, the upmarket Platinum and the specialized 1794 Edition and TRD Pro. Two engines are available, both V8s: a 4.6-liter (310 hp, 327 lb-ft) and a 5.7-liter (381 hp, 401 lb-ft). From there, you'll pick a body style (the regular Double Cab crew cab or extra large CrewMax) and one of three bed lengths. Note that Toyota limits certain combinations of the above, and feature availability can vary depending on where you live in the U.S.

Highlights for the base SR include 18-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, a damped tailgate, a rearview camera, an integrated trailer brake controller, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. It also includes forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking, lane departure warning, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.

Going with the SR5 gets you foglights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, and an upgraded tech interface that includes a 7-inch touchscreen, HD and satellite radio, traffic information and a navigation app. The crew cab adds a power-opening rear window and an overhead console.

The SR5's Upgrade package adds front bucket seats with a power-adjustable driver seat, a center console (with storage and console shifter), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a larger 38-gallon gas tank when equipped with the 5.7-liter V8. There's also a TRD Sport package that adds 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a hood scoop, body-colored mirrors and bumpers, LED headlights and foglights, TRD shift knob, floor mats and graphics.

The Limited builds on the Upgrade options package with 20-inch wheels, automatic headlights, movable tie-down cleats, automatic dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, an upgraded power driver's seat and a power-adjustable passenger seat, a power horizontal-sliding rear window (extended cab), a navigation system and additional stereo speakers.

At the top of the heap, the Platinum trim level comes with distinctive styling elements, LED daytime running lights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions and a 12-speaker JBL sound system.

The 1794 Edition really only differs from the Platinum in terms of its exclusive exterior and interior styling elements.

A TRD Off-Road package can be added to the SR5, Limited and 1794 Edition. It includes 18-inch TRD wheels, off-road tires, LED headlights, trail-tuned shock absorbers, skid plates and tow hooks.

For better off-road performance, the TRD Pro trim features larger aluminum Fox shocks for better heat dissipation and damping control, a 2-inch front lift for more clearance, lighter BBS forged wheels, and LED headlights and foglights to help light up the trail at night. A shiny black exhaust tip and TRD Pro exhaust change the exhaust note, while a front skid plate prominently features the TRD logo in red. Visually, a unique grille, TRD Pro stamping on the rear quarter panels, and a hood scoop separate it from the rest of the line. On the inside, TRD Pro logos are pretty much everywhere.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 Edition (5.7L V8 | 6-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Tundra has received some revisions, including an upgraded infotainment system and new driver safety aids. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Tundra, however.

Scorecard

Overall6.7 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort6.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology6.5

Driving

6.5
A strong optional V8 gives the Tundra some life, but a dated platform numbs overall performance significantly. The Tundra has better off-road capability than a few competitors, but its sheer size may give you pause on tight trails.

Acceleration

7.0
The Tundra's optional 5.7-liter V8 has plenty of thrust off the line and enough power to merge or pass on the highway. It isn't exciting like some of the other powertrains in the segment, but it feels robust. In Edmunds testing, our test Tundra did the 0-60 mph sprint in 7.1 seconds, which is an average time for a V8-powered truck.

Braking

6.0
The brake pedal is numb and the truck is heavy. The combination provides little confidence during emergency braking situations. On mountain roads, the brakes can get overworked since they're an active part of the stability control system. In our brake test, the Tundra came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet — average for the segment.

Steering

6.0
While driving the Tundra, you're constantly reminded of its sheer size. Nowhere is this more true than when you're gripping the steering wheel when going around a corner. You can place the tires well enough, but the steering wheel doesn't return to center well and the steering wheel diameter is massive.

Handling

5.5
Handling feels ponderous and unsettled at times, especially on tight roads. By every modern pickup truck standard, this thing feels a generation old. Nearly every full-size truck around is more agile and maneuverable, both on curvy roads and in heavy traffic.

Drivability

7.0
The throttle delivery can be abrupt if you aren't careful with pedal pressure, but you can adjust pretty quickly. Otherwise, driving in the city and on the highway is easy, even with the old-school six-speed automatic transmission and the tow-friendly gearing.

Off-road

7.5
With genuine ground clearance and several available off-road read options, the Tundra is one of the most dirt-friendly full-sizes you can buy. Our test vehicle had the TRD Sport package, which is more aimed at on-road handling. But serious off-roaders should check out the TRD Off-Road package or the TRD Pro.

Comfort

6.0
When you go with the 5.7-liter V8, the Tundra comes with heavy-duty springs and an upgraded axle. This means a stiff ride on the highway and around town. Also, it's been quite some time since Toyota addressed the stiff, poorly bolstered seats.

Seat comfort

5.0
These are some of the worst seats in a full-size truck today. They're stiff and poorly supported and they lack lumbar adjustment. They also don't go low enough, so even average-height drivers will always have fitment issues. They're barely passable on road trips, likely causing discomfort after just a few hours on the road.

Ride comfort

5.0
The Tundra does fine driving over small ruts. But over larger imperfections, it bobbles a lot. The ride is stiff and unforgiving. We imagine that would settle down with a significant payload in the bed, but unladen, it's hard to live with on a daily basis. This is the downside of a making 10,000-pound tow rating standard, not optional. It's possibly been made worse by our test truck's optional TRD Sport handling package.

Noise & vibration

7.0
A decent amount of wind and road noise makes it into the cabin, even if it can be reasonably drowned out by music. Engine noise is nicely silenced at cruise, and it rises to a good V8 rumble (that's actually nice to hear) under full acceleration.

Climate control

7.0
Our relatively basic SR5 test vehicle didn't have as many creature comforts as other trim levels. Here you get manual, single-zone climate control, but it is easy to use because of its logical layout and big, easy-to-grasp knobs. No heated steering wheel and no heated seats at this level. The small vents mean you have to crank up the air conditioning to cool the cabin down in a hurry.

Interior

7.0
The Tundra's interior is functional but dated by segment standards. It's roomy as all get-out. But because of the high step-up, even higher driving position and limited visibility over the large hood, this is a tough truck to live with.

Ease of use

8.5
The controls are large and well labeled with clear fonts. There are six main buttons next to the touchscreen and three main climate-control knobs. The Tundra may not have an upscale interior, but it is certainly easy to understand and use right away.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
A high ride height, no side steps, no grab handle for the driver and a tall seating position make it difficult to get in and out of this truck for drivers of almost any height. The rear doors are extremely long, so at least you won't be squeezing in. Purchase the optional side steps if you can.

Driving position

6.0
This truck's seat doesn't go down as much as some drivers would like. If you're of average height, you'll have a difficult time getting the seats or the steering wheel low enough. And if you're tall, the upper edge of the windshield and the folded sun visors can intrude into your field of view more than you'd like.

Roominess

8.0
Side to side, front and back, headroom and legroom — you name it, there's lots of it everywhere. Even before all of its competitors were redesigned and made bigger, the Tundra was one of the roomiest trucks in the class. The center console intrudes a bit on lateral driver legroom, but you hardly notice.

Visibility

6.5
Forward visibility is good but there's a big blind spot over both shoulders and the blind-spot monitoring system doesn't always see what's back there. Down the sides of the vehicle and at the front corners, you'll have a hard time knowing if you're set in a parking spot well. The side mirrors are sufficient if a bit slim.

Quality

7.0
Build quality is OK, but we found issues with small items. The gas door wouldn't close all the way and most knobs and dials felt cheap, no matter how tight the tolerances were. There weren't any noticeable squeaks or rattles, or any large panel gaps, during our test.

Utility

7.0
As is the case with any truck this large, the Tundra has a lot of sheer utility, but it loses the battle against more well-packaged and more recently redesigned rivals. Towing numbers are big thanks to a standard 4.30 axle ratio, but they don't match rivals' optional tow packages. Also, the bed is large but very high, and load height is an issue.

Small-item storage

6.0
There's a lot of sheer interior volume, but the Tundra makes poor use of the space. The glovebox is small, as are the cupholders, and the center console lid only opens about 70 degrees, so access is tough. The doors have small, slim panels with two far-away can-sized cupholders in each.

Cargo space

7.0
Not only does the rear seat have a large hump in the center of the floor, the rear seat bottom is massive and takes up lots of space. The raised platform underneath prevents the loading of flat items. The back seat offers lots of cubic space, but it's not laid out well. Fitting big cargo items is difficult.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
The back seat is massive in this Tundra so you can fit pretty much any child seat back there. And, as is typical on crew-cab full-size trucks, there are four lower LATCH points and three top tethers to attach child seats.

Towing

8.0
Yes, the Tundra's maximum average tow rating isn't quite as high as the competition, but there are no asterisks here. Every single 5.7-liter V8-powered Tundra on the dealer's lot can tow about 10,000 pounds. This is not the case with the other full-size trucks, which force you to squint at a complex tow rating chart and buy the right axle ratio and tow package options. Good luck with that. Meanwhile, all 5.7-liter V8 Tundras comes standard with all that's necessary, including an integrated electronic trailer brake controller. Done, finito.

Hauling

6.5
The max payload rating for the Tundra is 1,730 pounds, which is competitive for the segment. The load-in height for the bed is very high, as are the sides of the bed and there are only four cargo tie-downs. There's no fold-out step, trick-folding tailgate or bumper step to make loading items easier either.

Technology

6.5
Technology is a weak point for the Tundra. Smartphone connectivity is limited, and there's only one USB port. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available at all. The performance of the base stereo isn't impressive, and the optional driver aids are overzealous.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't available in the Tundra. There are three 12-volt outlets but only one USB port, and there's no options package that'll get you more. Bluetooth and USB audio connect relatively quickly on a consistent basis.

Driver aids

7.5
On the plus side, and it is a big plus, the Tundra comes standard with adaptive cruise control (ACC), automated emergency braking (AEB), lane departure monitoring, drowsiness monitoring and automatic high-beam control. Blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alerts are easy to get. On the minus side, the ACC and AEB systems can overreact to neighboring vehicles with a lack of subtlety that can be annoying.

Voice control

6.0
Voice controls for music and phone calls work well but only under a very specific menu structure. After some time you can learn the structure and train the system to your style of speech, but it doesn't respond to casual language. iPhone users can use Siri Eyes Free to make calls, select music from their phone, and control certain other phone functions.
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Limited, SR5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Tundra.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 17%
3 star reviews: 4%
2 star reviews: 7%
1 star reviews: 12%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 58 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • ride quality
  • value
  • technology
  • towing
  • dashboard
  • handling & steering
  • maintenance & parts
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • transmission
  • sound system
  • lights
  • emission system
  • wheels & tires
  • electrical system
  • doors
  • steering wheel
  • acceleration
  • fuel efficiency
  • warranty
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, This site is biased
CBlade,
SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

This site seriously needs to either stop taking money from manufacturers or really needs to adjust the way they review vehicles. I've owned a newer Tundra, newer Sierra, and a Ram, father-in-law owns a newer F150 as does his brother. Seriously interested in how the Tundra comes lower on some of these vehicles. The Tundra's ride quality is better than any of these other trucks period. Yes I had the 5.7, yes it had the factory upgraded stiffer suspension and bigger tires, and still the only thing that the Tundra falls short on is fuel economy. It has plenty of interior upgrades and options, along with an insane amount of aftermarket parts available, so for this article to state what it does and rate the Tundra where it does is complete horse fodder.

5 out of 5 stars, I put reliability at the top of my list
Brad,
Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

I have owned 6 Toyota 4WD pickups and a Prius for an average of 8 years each and driven them and average of 180,000 miles and never had a breakdown, only needing to do scheduled maintenance on the vehicles. I have also owned Willys, Dodge, Ford, and Chevy trucks and SUV's and they have been far from reliable. My 2011 Silverado has had emissions system problems that have cut short trips on 3 different occasions within the first 25,000 miless and I decided to sell it to buy a truck that would not let me done. After reading about the 2 million Ford trucks with door locks that fail and similar issues with the Ram trucks and even having to switch off the passenger airbag of my Chevy truck with GM refusing to replace the defective Takata activator, it came down to Toyota being the last truck standing.

5 out of 5 stars, Toyota Reliability
Greg,
Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

I've been a GM guy all my life, and our last purchase was the 2014 GMC Silverado. Problem after problem, recall after recall. GM didn't stand behind their obvious design defects, and I've finally just had it with GM. Never again. Our contractor has a Tundra with 300,000 miles, and NEVER a failure. So, we went for a new Tundra, primarily for reliability reasons. Though the mileage was quoted 13-17 mpg, we live in a flat area with 55 mph speed limits, and average better than 18 mpg around town. 20 mpg if driving less than 70 mph, and 16.5 mpg at 80 mph. Much better than I'd expected. Only one complaint--some odd user interface features that could all be fixed with a re-programming effort. Maybe down the road? Check out the YouTube videos of the rancher in Texas that was given a Tundra to beat up for 100,000 miles. Toyota brought it back, fully disassembled it, and analyzed every single part for wear vs improvement. That's why Tundras don't have all the bells and whistles of GM/Ford/RAM.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Yet!
John Howard,
SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Compared the 2019 Tundra and F150. Went with the Tundra primarily because: 5.7L naturally aspirated engine should last longer than Ford’s relatively new turbocharged 6 cylinder engine and Toyota’s reputation for durability. Also appreciate the Tundra’s huge interior, uncluttered instrument panel, very comfortable seating and better grill design. Expect to get many years of happy ownership with the Tundra. Love driving this truck!

Write a review

See all 58 reviews

Features & Specs

SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$37,790
MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$37,790
MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$43,985
MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
SR 4dr Double Cab SB features & specs
SR 4dr Double Cab SB
4.6L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$31,670
MPG 15 city / 19 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Tundra safety features:

Park Assist Sonar
Warns if you're about to hit a car or object near your car. Extremely helpful for large vehicles parking in tight spaces.
Blind-Spot Monitor and RCTA
Lets you know if there is traffic in your blind spot before changing lanes and if there's oncoming side traffic when reversing.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Uses radar to help drivers keep a set distance from the car ahead by automatically using the gas and brakes.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover21.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Toyota Tundra vs. the competition

Toyota Tundra vs. Toyota Tacoma

The Tacoma is the Tundra's little brother. Its smaller size means it can go on narrower trails and is easier to drive and park in the city. But it can't come close to the Tundra's payload and towing capacities. More important, the Tundra's more comfortable and roomier interior allows the driver and passengers to relax and stretch out. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Tacoma.

Compare Toyota Tundra & Toyota Tacoma features

Toyota Tundra vs. Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 offers more available versions and options, so there's a better chance of finding the perfect configuration to suit your needs. The Tundra's V8 power might be a draw, but the F-150's turbocharged V6 engines are just as robust and get better fuel economy. The Ford also wins out with superior infotainment features. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.

Compare Toyota Tundra & Ford F-150 features

Toyota Tundra vs. Nissan Titan

The Titan and the Tundra both feature V8-only engine options and an interior that's easy to use. These are trucks that focus more on function than frills. The Titan's driving dynamics are slightly better, and it has an edge on interior comfort for the most part — the Tundra's rear seat area is larger. The two are pretty evenly matched.

Compare Toyota Tundra & Nissan Titan features

2019 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro First Look

Dan Edmunds by Dan Edmunds , Director, Vehicle TestingFebruary 8th, 2018

It's back. The 2019 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro returns from a one-year hiatus after quietly sitting out the 2018 model year. It is not an all-new truck or even a significant redesign, but the 2019 Tundra TRD Pro pickup did receive a couple of specific mechanical revisions that stand to make it more desirable than ever.

Chief among them is the fitment of new 2.5-inch Fox off-road shocks that employ an internal-bypass design. Additionally, the rear units have piggyback-style external reservoirs to increase oil volume and heat capacity. The 2019 Tundra TRD Pro is similar to its 2015-2017 predecessors in its higher stance and improved suspension articulation. That means 2 inches of front lift, a little over 1.5 inches of extra front-wheel travel, and a bit more than 2 inches of extra rear travel compared to a regular Tundra 4x4.

The previous 2.5-inch Bilstein shocks worked well enough, but they didn't have anything close to the position-sensitive damping capability of these new Fox shocks. There are 11 bypass zones up front, with seven increasing levels of compression damping as they approach the bump stops and four increasing levels of rebound damping as they expand toward their full length. The rear shocks have 12 bypass zones, with eight in compression and four in rebound. This upgrade should improve both on-road ride and off-road performance because the truck will normally ride in the soft zone that exists between all those compression and rebound bypass circuits. And when the suspension moves after hitting a bump (or landing a jump), the damping will increase in proportion to the size and severity of the hit as the circuits close in succession.

Other changes include new lightweight 18-inch forged aluminum wheels made by BBS. Each one weighs 3.4 pounds less than the wheels they replace. It may not sound like much, but we're fans of anything that reduces a suspension's unsprung weight. As for the tires, they're the same Michelin P275/65R18 all-terrain tires we've seen before. The desired switch to LT-spec tires has failed to materialize.

Most of the other changes are either cosmetic or natural outgrowths of 2018's minor styling tweaks. The 2019 Tundra TRD Pro is fitted with a more open-mesh grille, but it still adheres to TRD Pro tradition by spelling out "TOYOTA" in block letters. The quarter-inch-thick skid plate is similar, but now it has TRD spelled out in red. It also gains the hood scoop that debuted on last year's Tundra TRD Sport, and it's fitted with that truck's dark-background LED headlights. The 2019 Tundra TRD Pro will also come standard with adaptive cruise control and the other active safety systems that make up the Toyota Safety Sense system, a Tundra-wide change the TRD Pro missed out on during its 2018 vacation.

The 2019 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will be available in three colors: Super White, Midnight Black Metallic and Voodoo Blue, 2019's exclusive TRD Pro color of the year. Pricing won't be released until later in the year as we get closer to the 2019 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro's fall 2018 release date. Before then, we expect to drive one to see how much has been gained by what amounts to a welcome suspension fortification built around Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks.

FAQ

Is the Toyota Tundra a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Tundra both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.7 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Tundra fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Tundra gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg to 16 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Tundra. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Toyota Tundra?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Tundra:

  • The TRD Pro, back after a year hiatus, has a revised suspension and new BBS wheels
  • Part of the second Tundra generation introduced for 2007
Learn more

Is the Toyota Tundra reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Tundra is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Tundra. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Tundra's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Toyota Tundra a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Toyota Tundra is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Tundra and gave it a 6.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Tundra is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Tundra?

The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Tundra is the 2019 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,670.

Other versions include:

  • SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $37,790
  • SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $37,790
  • Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,985
  • SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $31,670
  • SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $34,740
  • SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $33,470
  • SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $36,520
  • SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $35,990
  • SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $34,720
  • SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $36,320
  • SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,120
  • SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $32,940
  • SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $35,070
  • SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $33,270
  • Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,935
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Tundra?

If you're interested in the Toyota Tundra, the next question is, which Tundra model is right for you? Tundra variants include SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Tundra models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Toyota Tundra

The 2019 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup truck with five trims, two cab options and three bed lengths. It comes with a standard V8 engine. Most manufacturers let buyers mix and match powertrains, body styles, bed lengths and options. But Toyota has chosen to limit options and platforms. For the most part, it works well because the builds that Toyota offers are fairly representative of what most consumers buy.

The base SR trim level is largely meant for commercial use. It is available in the double-cab body style only, but you can pick between the 4.6-liter V8 (310 hp, 327 lb-ft) or 5.7-liter V8 (381 hp, 401 lb-ft) in either rear- or four-wheel drive.

The SR5 trim level is where the real action begins. It is available in Double Cab and CrewMax and gives you more standard features and greater access to options. A TRD Off-Road package adds 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, Bilstein shock absorbers, engine and fuel tank skid plates, and LED headlights and foglights.

For a more luxury-oriented truck, check out the Limited. An optional Premium package adds parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, auto up-down power windows, driver footwell illumination, an Entune JBL audio system with navigation, and an alarm system with a glass-breakage sensor and engine immobilizer.

Finally, the Tundra Platinum and the 1794 Edition top things off with perforated leather, heated and ventilated seats, and standard technology such as blind-spot monitoring. At this grade, there really aren't many options; they're available in the CrewMax cab and 5.7-liter V8 configuration only.

As you can see, Toyota has greatly simplified the truck-buying process. If that appeals to you, let Edmunds be your guide to finding and building the perfect 2019 Toyota Tundra for you.

2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Overview

The 2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab is offered in the following styles: SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Tundra Double Cab 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Tundra Double Cab.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Tundra Double Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including SR5, SR5 FFV, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

