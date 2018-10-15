More about the 2019 Toyota Tundra

The 2019 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup truck with five trims, two cab options and three bed lengths. It comes with a standard V8 engine. Most manufacturers let buyers mix and match powertrains, body styles, bed lengths and options. But Toyota has chosen to limit options and platforms. For the most part, it works well because the builds that Toyota offers are fairly representative of what most consumers buy. The base SR trim level is largely meant for commercial use. It is available in the double-cab body style only, but you can pick between the 4.6-liter V8 (310 hp, 327 lb-ft) or 5.7-liter V8 (381 hp, 401 lb-ft) in either rear- or four-wheel drive. The SR5 trim level is where the real action begins. It is available in Double Cab and CrewMax and gives you more standard features and greater access to options. A TRD Off-Road package adds 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, Bilstein shock absorbers, engine and fuel tank skid plates, and LED headlights and foglights. For a more luxury-oriented truck, check out the Limited. An optional Premium package adds parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, auto up-down power windows, driver footwell illumination, an Entune JBL audio system with navigation, and an alarm system with a glass-breakage sensor and engine immobilizer. Finally, the Tundra Platinum and the 1794 Edition top things off with perforated leather, heated and ventilated seats, and standard technology such as blind-spot monitoring. At this grade, there really aren't many options; they're available in the CrewMax cab and 5.7-liter V8 configuration only. As you can see, Toyota has greatly simplified the truck-buying process. If that appeals to you, let Edmunds be your guide to finding and building the perfect 2019 Toyota Tundra for you.

2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Overview

The 2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab is offered in the following styles: SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Tundra Double Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Tundra Double Cab 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Tundra Double Cab.

