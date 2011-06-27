Used 2018 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews
Former F150 Owner - Now Tundra Owner
I have owned several F-150s that I bought new and kept each for several years. The most recent was a 2007 F-150 XLT that I drove for 11 years with very minor repairs . I recently decided it was time for something new. I did not like the twin turbo charged V6 engines, direct fuel injection, 10 speed transmissions or aluminum bodies offered for the new F-150s. Decided to look at other makes/models. I eventually selected the Tundra with the 4.6 liter V8. This is the same size V8 that I had in the 2007 F-150. I wanted to continue driving a truck with V8 engine but wanted the fuel economy of the smaller V8. Also wanted a less complex engine and transmission. The Tundra provided for these in their base model. I've only owned the Tundra for a week. So far, I'm very pleased with it. It has most of the creature comfort items that I had in my F-150 XLT. The really big difference is the ride comfort. The F-150 had a noticeably softer ride. I'm not sure if that's just because it was older and more worn but I don't think a stiffer ride will be hard to get used to. Bottom line, after driving the Tundra +/- 500 miles in the first week, I'm very pleased with it and believe the purchase to be a good decision.
2018 Tundra replaced an F150--good move
Great vehicle, excellent dealership support. I had an issue with the pre-collision monitoring system right out of the box. The dealership and Toyota worked hard to find and fix the problem--it took a bit of effort but the truck is 100%. The drive experience is very good, a bit firm, but I like that stiffness in a truck. The truck handles well in snow. The interior fittings are very well done as is the exterior fit and finish. The technology is great. The gas mileage is not as good as my F150 but I can live with that. The price point was surprising, to get the same trim level (Limited/Off Road) in a Ford, I'd have had to pay $8,000 to $10,000 more for the truck, making the Tundra a great value. I am pleased with my purchase. After 18 months of ownership, I believe that the Tundra is the best vehicle that I have ever owned.
traded in my Silverado - 2018 Tundra owner
traded in my Silverado and glad i did. Tundra Limited rides more like a truck- which i like - seat is very firm initially but is softening up. Rides higher which i like for better visibility in traffic. better turning radius. lots of electronics (almost too many) and not marked clearly - will learn them in time. No "shark fin" on the roof!!! Nice looking truck and hopefully it will be dependable. Handling on snow packed roads is worse than Silverado - needs more weight in the back. The pickup bed (not counting wheel wells) is actually quite a bit wider. Have not met any Tundra owners who have anything bad to say about their trucks. What I don't like - Can only start with a smart key (for security) which is great until you need another key (very pricey)
Outdated but Dependable
I have been buying and driving pickup trucks for 40 years. Mostly Ford, some Chevy and this is my second Toyota Tundra. It is my opinion, the biggest positive of this truck is Toyota dependability and reliability. After owning countless pickup trucks over 40 years, I would say that it is an indisputable fact that the Tundra is head and shoulders above its competition as far as dependability and reliability. This translates into Toyota's holding their resale value way above its peers. As far as negatives, without a question the Tundra is outdated. Ford, Chevy and Ram trucks will definitely have more power and get better mileage. Toyota has simply not made the necessary investment in updates to keep up with the competition. As other reviewers have rightly said, the electronic technologies in this truck are not well conceived. The radar cruise control, making the truck slow down whenever a vehicle is in front of you, is way too sensitive, to the point it makes it totally unusable. As others have said, the entire radio/navigation screen and controls are overly complicated and not very user friendly. There are more exterior safety sensors with warning lights and noises, than you can shake a stick at. One of the most bizzarre things, is the automatic high beams, which will not allow you to put on the high beams unless the truck thinks it's a good idea. Very strange. All this being said, overall the Tundra is a very dependable and solid truck, I definitely do not regret buying my second Tundra and definitely would recommend it to others. ***Update: I have owned my Tundra for 2 years and 1 month, and I still feel exactly the same about my Tundra. I have had zero problems with it, and still feel that while it may be outdated compared to the competition, it is truly a reliable workhorse.
2nd Tundra...still awesome!
2018 dc 4wd off road...I received a fantastic trade for my 15 Cm -OR-sr5...I am in the minority, but my truck is a daily driver,and is comfortable and very easy to park,drive etc. I am better off comfort wise and drive characteristics than in the wifes Honda Odyssey. Again I am probably one of the lone few who say you can receive decent gas mileage if driven sane and focused. For the price and resale value I cannot justify any other truck...P.S. winter gas mileage 15,summer honest 17-19 mpg
