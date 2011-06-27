Used 2016 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews

Vibrator to Tundra Shakey , 08/19/2016 Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful Had a new 2015 Chevy Silverado Crew cab. I put 8,000 irritating miles on it before trading to Tundra. My Chevy had the infamous "Chevy Shake". Truck vibrated bad at speed. After several frustrating trips back to dealer to Change tires twice,multiple road force balancing and pico vibration testing. All attempts to repair failed. My dealer said "it is within GM Spec. On asphalt roads, but failed on concrete roads. So in GM's infinite visdom, they said the truck was typical of this truck? Huh? This is a well known problem and just got too fustrated with the whole GM experience. Traded the vibrator in for a 2016 Tundra Limited. I love it! As has said before, has mileage is poor. But, the motor is very smooth with tons of power. Great proven engine. Safety Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

This is the best truck I have ever owned Marty , 07/17/2016 SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Update after 5 years, 72000 miles No issues or any problems at all. No weird noises or squeaks. Still going strong. I love this truck and would buy another Tundra as my next vehicle. But it won't be for a while. Resale value is the best among all full size V8 trucks. Update, still the best truck ever. UPDATE: Still the best truck I have ever owned. no issues, no problem, This is the best Truck I have owned. It's great in every way, the fuel economy could be better, but it's a 5.7 V8, so what do you expect. It is very comfortable and very powerful, I have seen some reviews that give it low ratings but they must be bribed by the Detroit brands or have not really tested or owned one because it does not make sense. I have owned other v8 pick ups and this is by far the best. The Titan lasted a long time, but it started falling a part after 5 years so maintenance got expensive, the Dodge Ram I have owned is by far the worst vehicle I have owned in every shape and form. And Dodge is trying to back out of all the warranties they have before Fiat took over so be ware. I have 2 kids and the Tundra CrewMax is very spacious in the back and awesome for road trips and snow trips, the 4x4 is great. do not waste your money on the others, get a tundra, and the resale value is #1 on all full size pick ups. also there are many aftermarket accessories if you are interested in the sort of thing, Texas or not this truck is great. I love driving this thing and the next truck I get if I ever get another one will also be a tundra. these trucks last forever. The ford is OK, so is the GMC, the chevy is like the dodge, cheap and unreliable. But the tundra is the best. you will not be disappointed . UPDATE: I/m at 25,000 plus miles. still the best truck I have driven. so powerful and my resale value keeps increasing with my equity in the Tundra Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

PLEASE Don't even consider the Big 3. M Tron , 05/27/2016 Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful After 18 years of driving nothing but Dodge, I finally broke ranks and bought a Platinum CrewMax. This is without a doubt the most luxurious thing I have ever owned…or been in. Seriously. This thing is on par with my wife’s Range Rover. Actually…with the air-conditioned seats (which the RR doesn’t have) it is in my opinion more luxurious. With the CM cab, it is like having a small apartment in the rear and we find ourselves opting to take the Tundra on trips rather than the RR. If you are interested in the Tundra CrewMax, I would recommend shopping the used market from 2013 and under. Don't worry about getting a used truck, these things last forever (my parents both have 200K+ on the odometer). In 2014, for some stupid reason, Toyota did away with the slide and recline rear seats in the CrewMax which negates the plethora of behind-the-seat storage in the back. From 2014 forward, all the rear seats do is fold from the floor up which is slightly less than useless. Without going into detail, this truck has every option besides remote start. The interior is amazing, quiet, comfortable, well thought out, and just plain works. The parking assist sonar and camera are awesome. The Sat Nav/infotainment is very easy to setup, pair the phone (up to 4), and other Bluetooth players (up to 2). The ventilated seats are a God send in Texas. And the power…my God you could jump start the Earth with the pulling power this thing has. And to the people moaning over mileage, you bought a 5.7 Liter V8…what were you expecting? When not towing, this package rides like a Cadillac. It is so quiet and comfortable it is almost criminal for a pickup truck. Bottom line, some magazine say other trucks have passed the Tundra, but I think they are still catching up…big time. 5 Stars. All the way. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Tundra!! Built in the USA Aj , 11/19/2015 SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful If you want a true American built truck and built by Americans then your only choice is the Tundra. Great truck. No regrets for buying. Find the right dealer though because I probably paid more then I should have. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse