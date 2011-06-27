Used 2016 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews
Vibrator to Tundra
Had a new 2015 Chevy Silverado Crew cab. I put 8,000 irritating miles on it before trading to Tundra. My Chevy had the infamous "Chevy Shake". Truck vibrated bad at speed. After several frustrating trips back to dealer to Change tires twice,multiple road force balancing and pico vibration testing. All attempts to repair failed. My dealer said "it is within GM Spec. On asphalt roads, but failed on concrete roads. So in GM's infinite visdom, they said the truck was typical of this truck? Huh? This is a well known problem and just got too fustrated with the whole GM experience. Traded the vibrator in for a 2016 Tundra Limited. I love it! As has said before, has mileage is poor. But, the motor is very smooth with tons of power. Great proven engine.
This is the best truck I have ever owned
Update after 5 years, 72000 miles No issues or any problems at all. No weird noises or squeaks. Still going strong. I love this truck and would buy another Tundra as my next vehicle. But it won't be for a while. Resale value is the best among all full size V8 trucks. Update, still the best truck ever. UPDATE: Still the best truck I have ever owned. no issues, no problem, This is the best Truck I have owned. It's great in every way, the fuel economy could be better, but it's a 5.7 V8, so what do you expect. It is very comfortable and very powerful, I have seen some reviews that give it low ratings but they must be bribed by the Detroit brands or have not really tested or owned one because it does not make sense. I have owned other v8 pick ups and this is by far the best. The Titan lasted a long time, but it started falling a part after 5 years so maintenance got expensive, the Dodge Ram I have owned is by far the worst vehicle I have owned in every shape and form. And Dodge is trying to back out of all the warranties they have before Fiat took over so be ware. I have 2 kids and the Tundra CrewMax is very spacious in the back and awesome for road trips and snow trips, the 4x4 is great. do not waste your money on the others, get a tundra, and the resale value is #1 on all full size pick ups. also there are many aftermarket accessories if you are interested in the sort of thing, Texas or not this truck is great. I love driving this thing and the next truck I get if I ever get another one will also be a tundra. these trucks last forever. The ford is OK, so is the GMC, the chevy is like the dodge, cheap and unreliable. But the tundra is the best. you will not be disappointed . UPDATE: I/m at 25,000 plus miles. still the best truck I have driven. so powerful and my resale value keeps increasing with my equity in the Tundra
PLEASE Don't even consider the Big 3.
After 18 years of driving nothing but Dodge, I finally broke ranks and bought a Platinum CrewMax. This is without a doubt the most luxurious thing I have ever owned…or been in. Seriously. This thing is on par with my wife’s Range Rover. Actually…with the air-conditioned seats (which the RR doesn’t have) it is in my opinion more luxurious. With the CM cab, it is like having a small apartment in the rear and we find ourselves opting to take the Tundra on trips rather than the RR. If you are interested in the Tundra CrewMax, I would recommend shopping the used market from 2013 and under. Don't worry about getting a used truck, these things last forever (my parents both have 200K+ on the odometer). In 2014, for some stupid reason, Toyota did away with the slide and recline rear seats in the CrewMax which negates the plethora of behind-the-seat storage in the back. From 2014 forward, all the rear seats do is fold from the floor up which is slightly less than useless. Without going into detail, this truck has every option besides remote start. The interior is amazing, quiet, comfortable, well thought out, and just plain works. The parking assist sonar and camera are awesome. The Sat Nav/infotainment is very easy to setup, pair the phone (up to 4), and other Bluetooth players (up to 2). The ventilated seats are a God send in Texas. And the power…my God you could jump start the Earth with the pulling power this thing has. And to the people moaning over mileage, you bought a 5.7 Liter V8…what were you expecting? When not towing, this package rides like a Cadillac. It is so quiet and comfortable it is almost criminal for a pickup truck. Bottom line, some magazine say other trucks have passed the Tundra, but I think they are still catching up…big time. 5 Stars. All the way.
Tundra!! Built in the USA
If you want a true American built truck and built by Americans then your only choice is the Tundra. Great truck. No regrets for buying. Find the right dealer though because I probably paid more then I should have.
Second Tundra, Glad to be Back
The first thing to ask yourself is "what do I want the vehicle to do?" I had a 2008 Tundra, and I loved it. Power, comfort, reliability, good looks... had it all. Then I asked the question above when my job changed and I needed something more suited to transporting passengers. Sold the Tundra and got a Honda Pilot. Great SUV, loved it and still have it (now the wife's car). What I found was that I wasn't hauling passengers as often as I thought and was hauling/towing things more often than I planned. I needed another truck. So, I went truck shopping: Chevrolet, GMC, Dodge, Ford, Nissan, Toyota. Once the initial shock of how much prices have risen wore off... I could see that price for comparably equipped trucks was essentially a wash. That favored Toyota, as even the Chevy salesman conceded the Tundra has the highest resale value. When the smoke cleared, Toyota made the best deal on what was actually the truck I wanted: a Blazing Blue Pearl Platinum edition CrewMax. After spending some time with it, I love the truck every bit as much as expected. Ride is plush, electronics are great (much improved from 2008), complete back window raise lower is cool, leather is slick, seats heated AND cooled (wife loved that one), and is beautiful inside and out. Mileage is the same as my old one, and about the same as any big V8 in any brand, but more powerful and torquey than most. Interior storage is my only real gripe, with no storage under or behind the rear seat. That's a serious faux pas on Toyota's part, and needs attention. I have read some trailer brake gripes, but haven't been able to test with a trailer with brakes (I normally pull smaller trailers without brakes) so I can't comment for better or worse. The storage being a single minus against a bed full of plusses, it's an easy 5 stars. VERY glad to be back in a Tundra. NOTE: The application would not let me select best/worst features and just added everything... suffice the information above to say I like the power, comfort, electronics, space inside, looks, towing ability, and resale value. Neutral on mileage: I would like it to be better but it isn't far off any other large V8. Negative is the limited back seat storage. For such a huge area, this should be much better. UPDATED 8/10/2018: Now a touch over two years in, I am still happy with the purchase. On the plus side, it's as mechanically sound as day one. Nothing has loosened, become rattly, or become sloppy in feel. You still don't ever put the transmission in drive unless you are stopped rolling backwards... the transmission will stop you dead in your tracks! :) Electronics are still 100% operational. Navigation is still good, but I have become very aware of how much more capable Google Maps or Waze is than ANY vehicle OEM GPS system. In that sense, the GM ability to put those on screen from your phone is something Toyota needs to catch up on. Actually, that is all Japanese companies. The truck still pulls trailers like a locomotive, and all the concern expressed in other reviews about issues with the electric braking system have turned out to be a bunch of hot air... the system works perfectly with every trailer with electric brakes I have hauled. I assume they had trailer brake problems because the truck brake system works just fine. The sole minus that has just been regularly annoying to me is the lack of storage either under or behind the rear seats. This is such a glaring omission on Toyota's part that I still can't understand how they ever did that. Hopefully they will address it. It is a small thing, I admit, but makes such a great truck a bit less than it could be. Gas mileage had gotten a touch better as it has settled in, but it will never be considered economical by any stretch. Decent for a truck, 14/15 city and a best of 20 on the highway, but more regularly 17 to 19. If traveling at higher speed... 15-16. So, definitely big truck-ish mileage, but not terrible for a 5.7 engine that pulls like this does. Just not a high point. So, all in all, I would buy it again. While I wonder what I might have liked better in the Chevy Z71 I was also considering, there is no telling what I wouldn't have liked! This truck is built like a truck, and does what a real truck is supposed to do, and has the normal ups and downs of a truck. I didn't want to give up strength for cushiness, and I didn't. But thankfully, I got a good bit of cushiness anyway in a nice truck that I can imagine reviewing here for many more years. And my Toyota dealer has taken great care of me and my truck. Satisfied customer.
