Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Tundra doesnt drive straight
thomasntexas, 02/04/2015
Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 13 people found this review helpful
Its been a nightmare with this 2013 Tundra TSS since the day I bought it. First the toyota dealer gave me a horrible trade in on my old car and way overcharged for the TSS I bought once I did more investigation. I wouldnt suggest this truck, its been in the shop 3 times with front alignment issues and eating tires after just 15K miles. Everytime I take it to the dealership it comes back worse than when I took it in, I was also hit with a surprise, at 30K miles the truck is due for a major service costing between $300-400! I was not told that when I was buying the truck. The gas milage is also oversold, I was suppose to get 19 mpg in the city its more like 12 mpg, total gas hog.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Tundra
Related Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner