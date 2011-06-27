Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

thomasntexas , 02/04/2015 Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A)

Its been a nightmare with this 2013 Tundra TSS since the day I bought it. First the toyota dealer gave me a horrible trade in on my old car and way overcharged for the TSS I bought once I did more investigation. I wouldnt suggest this truck, its been in the shop 3 times with front alignment issues and eating tires after just 15K miles. Everytime I take it to the dealership it comes back worse than when I took it in, I was also hit with a surprise, at 30K miles the truck is due for a major service costing between $300-400! I was not told that when I was buying the truck. The gas milage is also oversold, I was suppose to get 19 mpg in the city its more like 12 mpg, total gas hog.