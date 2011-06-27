Used 2012 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews
Tundra can Tow
We got our Tundra from Cowboy Toyota. Billy Goss and James Smith provided excellent service. We previously owned a Nissan Frontier. There is no comparison between the towing performance of the Tundra compared to the Frontier. We just returned from our trip to New Mexico. The only "problem" was that we kept forgetting we were towing the camper. The 4.6L engine worked great. I'm glad we didn't get the bigger engine because it was not needed.
Toyota trouble Flex fuel issues
Buyer beware of flex fuel problems. 2012 In temps of 50 degrees or less it fails to start about every 7-8 fill ups. Requires service each time to fix. No fix yet. Go to the lemon law. Its the Only way to get anything done. To avoid the problem just don't run less than a quarter tank of gas, never run less than 5 minutes, use only flex fuel( if u can find it), move to a warmer climate. Seriously! No joke! $50k truck. 9 months of problems,no help from Toyota. Once you sign your name your stuck on a long rough, frustrating, costly, ride. Thanks Toyota for not standing behind your product. You should stop selling them until you have the problems fixed or at least tell the customer .
ivery hard starting when cold just like on you tub
Very hard starts when cold Engine just keeps cranking and it may start eventually. The dealership is the very worst in st cloud mn as far as support for this issue. Big waste of money to buy a nice Lemon truck, it may start fine when engine is warm but from a dead overnight start forget it starting normally. Some say its a flex fuel thing that toyota will not stand behind or will fully ignore you when you mention this issue, plus even if it starts great once than on the 6th or 7th start it'll start all over again. (what a MESS, NIGHTMARE, and LEMON issue for a buyer that spent $26000 for and a dealer that wont listen or a company like Toyota that ignores you. Please consider Chev or GMC or even Ford. You'll same yourself a huge headache
Trd
Good truck
Got a lemon
Expensive paperweight sitting in my driveway
