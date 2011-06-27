Used 2012 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews

Tundra can Tow deejay8 , 08/02/2012 48 of 55 people found this review helpful We got our Tundra from Cowboy Toyota. Billy Goss and James Smith provided excellent service. We previously owned a Nissan Frontier. There is no comparison between the towing performance of the Tundra compared to the Frontier. We just returned from our trip to New Mexico. The only "problem" was that we kept forgetting we were towing the camper. The 4.6L engine worked great. I'm glad we didn't get the bigger engine because it was not needed. Report Abuse

Toyota trouble Flex fuel issues pvtcable , 03/29/2013 18 of 30 people found this review helpful Buyer beware of flex fuel problems. 2012 In temps of 50 degrees or less it fails to start about every 7-8 fill ups. Requires service each time to fix. No fix yet. Go to the lemon law. Its the Only way to get anything done. To avoid the problem just don't run less than a quarter tank of gas, never run less than 5 minutes, use only flex fuel( if u can find it), move to a warmer climate. Seriously! No joke! $50k truck. 9 months of problems,no help from Toyota. Once you sign your name your stuck on a long rough, frustrating, costly, ride. Thanks Toyota for not standing behind your product. You should stop selling them until you have the problems fixed or at least tell the customer .

ivery hard starting when cold just like on you tub Leonard , 01/03/2018 Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 7 people found this review helpful Very hard starts when cold Engine just keeps cranking and it may start eventually. The dealership is the very worst in st cloud mn as far as support for this issue. Big waste of money to buy a nice Lemon truck, it may start fine when engine is warm but from a dead overnight start forget it starting normally. Some say its a flex fuel thing that toyota will not stand behind or will fully ignore you when you mention this issue, plus even if it starts great once than on the 6th or 7th start it'll start all over again. (what a MESS, NIGHTMARE, and LEMON issue for a buyer that spent $26000 for and a dealer that wont listen or a company like Toyota that ignores you. Please consider Chev or GMC or even Ford. You'll same yourself a huge headache Performance Reliability

Trd Danny , 03/02/2018 Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Good truck Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability