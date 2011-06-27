Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Features & Specs
|Overview
See Tundra Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|16
|Total Seating
|6
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|343.2/448.8 mi.
|343.2/448.8 mi.
|369.6/501.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|Torque
|401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|327 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|310 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|44.0 ft.
|44.0 ft.
|44.0 ft.
|Valves
|32
|32
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 front headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|no
|no
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|Work Truck Package w/Cruise Control
|yes
|no
|no
|Work Truck Package w/Remote Keyless Entry
|yes
|no
|no
|Work Truck Package
|yes
|no
|no
|SR5 Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Tow Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Color Keyed Bumper Package
|yes
|no
|no
|TRD Off-Road Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|no
|no
|TRD Rock Warrior Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Memory Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|no
|no
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|no
|yes
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|yes
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|10 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|yes
|440 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|leather trim on center console
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|DVD Navigation System w/Backup Monitor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Underseat Storage Box
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM/MP3 Single CD-Player w/Bluetooth
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM/MP3 CD Player w/6 Speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|Cloth Bucket Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Multifunction Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
|yes
|no
|no
|JBL AM/FM/MP3 6-CD Changer w/Bluetooth
|yes
|no
|no
|Carpet Floor Mat Set
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Cloth Bucket Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.6 in.
|66.6 in.
|66.6 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|18" Alloy Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Mudguards
|yes
|no
|no
|Deck Rail System w/4 Adjustable Tie Downs
|yes
|no
|no
|Power Horizontal Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass
|yes
|no
|no
|Fog Lamps
|yes
|no
|no
|Manual Mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass
|yes
|no
|no
|Tow Mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Daytime Running Lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18" Styled Steel Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Running Boards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Heated Outside Mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|20" Alloy Wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|Front track
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|Curb weight
|5460 lbs.
|5480 lbs.
|5415 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7100 lbs.
|7100 lbs.
|6900 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.38 cd.
|0.38 cd.
|0.38 cd.
|Angle of approach
|28.0 degrees
|28.0 degrees
|28.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1640 lbs.
|1620 lbs.
|1485 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|25.0 degrees
|25.0 degrees
|Length
|228.7 in.
|228.7 in.
|228.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10300 lbs.
|10200 lbs.
|8300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.4 in.
|10.4 in.
|10.4 in.
|Height
|76.2 in.
|76.2 in.
|76.2 in.
|Wheel base
|145.7 in.
|145.7 in.
|145.7 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|P255/70R18 112T tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 8 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P275/65R18 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Tundra
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,290
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2010 Toyota Tundra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback