Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Tundra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,290
Starting MSRP
$39,920
Starting MSRP
$38,620
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141416
Total Seating655
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.343.2/448.8 mi.369.6/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG141416
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm327 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l4.6 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm381 hp @ 5600 rpm310 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.44.0 ft.44.0 ft.
Valves323232
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
3 front headrestsyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesnono
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
2 front headrestsnoyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyesyes
Packages
Work Truck Package w/Cruise Controlyesnono
Work Truck Package w/Remote Keyless Entryyesnono
Work Truck Packageyesnono
SR5 Packageyesnono
Tow Packageyesnono
Color Keyed Bumper Packageyesnono
TRD Off-Road Packageyesyesyes
Cold Weather Packageyesnono
TRD Rock Warrior Packageyesnono
Memory Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnono
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
JBL premium brand stereo systemnoyesyes
JBL premium brand speakersnoyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
10 total speakersnoyesyes
USB connectionnoyesyes
440 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnono
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesnono
leather trim on center consolenoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
DVD Navigation System w/Backup Monitoryesyesyes
Rear Underseat Storage Boxyesnono
AM/FM/MP3 Single CD-Player w/Bluetoothyesnono
AM/FM/MP3 CD Player w/6 Speakersyesnono
Cloth Bucket Seatsyesnono
Multifunction Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirroryesnono
JBL AM/FM/MP3 6-CD Changer w/Bluetoothyesnono
Carpet Floor Mat Setyesyesyes
Power Cloth Bucket Seatsyesnono
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
trip computernoyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.66.6 in.66.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnono
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Front hip room63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
clothyesnono
bucket front seatsnoyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
10 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
fold flat passenger seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
18" Alloy Wheelsyesnono
Mudguardsyesnono
Deck Rail System w/4 Adjustable Tie Downsyesnono
Power Horizontal Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyesnono
Fog Lampsyesnono
Manual Mirrorsyesnono
Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyesnono
Tow Mirrorsyesyesyes
Daytime Running Lightsyesyesyes
18" Styled Steel Wheelsyesnono
Running Boardsyesyesyes
Power Heated Outside Mirrorsyesnono
20" Alloy Wheelsnoyesyes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Curb weight5460 lbs.5480 lbs.5415 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.7100 lbs.6900 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.0.38 cd.0.38 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees28.0 degrees28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1640 lbs.1620 lbs.1485 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees25.0 degrees25.0 degrees
Length228.7 in.228.7 in.228.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10300 lbs.10200 lbs.8300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.10.4 in.10.4 in.
Height76.2 in.76.2 in.76.2 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.145.7 in.145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Super White
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Super White
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Super White
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Red Rock, premium leather
  • Red Rock, leather
  • Red Rock, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Red Rock, premium leather
  • Red Rock, leather
  • Red Rock, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P255/70R18 112T tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesnono
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P275/65R18 tiresnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
