Used 2009 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Tire wear mike mahoney , 08/08/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful i love the truck but the outside edge of the front tires has wore off at 15,000 miles and Toyota says there's nothing wrong with the front end. they have a problem with the tundra and they can't fix it. Report Abuse

Cross Country Travel Mike , 02/07/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Skip the GM-Ford-Mopar, this truck will always have a place in my driveway. Drove from NC to Cal. in 47.5 hrs, the interior comfort was phenomenal, was not tired, sore, or uncomfortable during the trip. Like the tailgate that is shock assisted, so will not slam down, but can also use one finger to push back up. Will keep this for years and replace with another!! Report Abuse

Awesome Truck ace , 11/07/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I was impressed with the truck's performance and handling ability from the start. No problems towing. It does bounce a little, but overall rides well and gets about 18mpg. Sheet metal on body seems awful thin. Report Abuse

Zoom zoom zip away I go Danny , 12/27/2015 Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Had this truck for 4 months and love it handles great off road is great turn the traction control and airbags off it it will do some awesome things fuel mileage is a little less than good but it is a 4x4 truck I have towed a 15000 pound bulldozer with no problems owned fords and Chevy trucks and even a dodge or two but my Toyota trucks are here to stay 2009 tundra 4x4 with rock warrior trd package is on tough truck Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse