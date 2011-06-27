Used 2009 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews
Tire wear
i love the truck but the outside edge of the front tires has wore off at 15,000 miles and Toyota says there's nothing wrong with the front end. they have a problem with the tundra and they can't fix it.
Cross Country Travel
Skip the GM-Ford-Mopar, this truck will always have a place in my driveway. Drove from NC to Cal. in 47.5 hrs, the interior comfort was phenomenal, was not tired, sore, or uncomfortable during the trip. Like the tailgate that is shock assisted, so will not slam down, but can also use one finger to push back up. Will keep this for years and replace with another!!
Awesome Truck
I was impressed with the truck's performance and handling ability from the start. No problems towing. It does bounce a little, but overall rides well and gets about 18mpg. Sheet metal on body seems awful thin.
Zoom zoom zip away I go
Had this truck for 4 months and love it handles great off road is great turn the traction control and airbags off it it will do some awesome things fuel mileage is a little less than good but it is a 4x4 truck I have towed a 15000 pound bulldozer with no problems owned fords and Chevy trucks and even a dodge or two but my Toyota trucks are here to stay 2009 tundra 4x4 with rock warrior trd package is on tough truck
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
One mean truck
Bought a used 2009 Tundra Rock Warrior. It is without a doubt the baddest, meanest half-ton truck out there. Toyota knows what they are doing with their TRD and Rock Warrior packages. They're great looking and blow the competition away as far as standard off-road accessories. The engine is a beast, tranny is the smoothest shifting you will find in a half-ton. My buddy's 09' F-150 is like a little fragile mini-truck compared to this tundra. I like the inside, the Rock Warrior came with black cloth and carpet which I think look great.
Sponsored cars related to the Tundra
Related Used 2009 Toyota Tundra Double Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner