Used 2008 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Should have had a V8
I had the V8 in a 05 Tundra and got better mileage than this one with a 6 cyl but it has the power. If you get the V8 you will get 2 or 3 mpg better at least. I think I will wait for the hybrid when I get a new one. I really love this truck and the reg cab looks tougher than the dbl or crew
5.7 iForce single cab short bed is where it's at!!
I bought this 07 truck used @35,000 miles at CarMax back in 2010 after I got tired of searching for reasonably priced Tacoma PreRunner. Mine is quite a gem. It is a limited run 5.7 RWD Single Cab. Toyota quit making these babies in 08 after two measly years of production due to poor sales and inflated price. But let me tell you, this thing is awesome! the acceleration is amazing!!! I try not to abuse this truck but it's hard not to as it is so much fun to drive. I maintain this thing religiously (to justify my heavy foot) and I just clocked in 108,000. Not a single thing wrong with it plus I keep it super clean so it still looks like new (few paint chips on the front hood. That's it) Lousy MPG, No blue Tooth and navigation is the price you pay for owning an 11 year old truck but I am not giving it away as they don't make them anymore. I will have to replace radio pretty soon as it's starting to act weird. I don't tow and I don't haul so not sure how it will fare doing so. It is a short wheel base so probably poorly. but it does burnouts like a mother@#$% so who cares. A true spirited sports truck. TRD makes in house supercharger for these babies that puts them at 550WHP (whaaaa!?) and retains factory warranty.
Tundra Could be Better, Much Better
Need a part? Be ready to dig DEEP. As an example one steel stamped (basic) wheel: $180.00. The plastic insert that fits around the lugs? $98.43. If you do the math, just the wheels and plastic insert is over 10% of the full purchase price of the truck. Toyota charges big time for parts. Gas mileage? V-6: window sticker from Toyota said 19. I get 18, then 17 now 16. My Ford F-150 V-6: always @ 20. The Ford V-6 eng. was larger.
Built Cheaply.
Toyota built this truck for eye appeal. Look closely at the mechanicals and you will find a light duty, cheaply built truck. How this thing ever made Motor Trends "Truck of the Year" award, I'll never know. I traded in a '99 F-150 for it. The 150 was a much better mechanically engineered truck-hands down. Have owned trucks/heavy eq. 34 yrs. do all my own work on everything I own, have an extensive background in mechs. This truck is a piece of junk!
Great Truck
Have had the Tundra for 18 months. Use it for work, pulling a 12 x 6 covered trailer and for long trips. Bought the truck used with 12000 miles on it and have not had any problems. Performance is good, fuel mileage is good for this size truck (19 on road) and ride is great. Don't disagree about the oil change procedure, it is a pain! The bed is short, but fixed that by putting on a Leer Topper, painted with a matching color. Really nice and provides lots of room. Would I buy it again, yes!
