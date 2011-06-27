Used 2007 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
4.7l Engine is BULLET-PROOF
Well, not REALLY bullet proof- perhaps a slight exaggeration. Having worked at a Toyota dealer over the years I have noticed that the 4.7 is prone to water pump leak, but that's it! The truck accepts engine mods with considerable yields in horsepower. The single cab version is about as bis as anyone could wish for with room to spare behind the seats. Fun car
By far the best truck I have ever owned!
I bought this truck in july 07, I have worked it very hard, heavy duty trailers towing a bobcat, ski boat 24 ft camper, 2500lbs firewood in the bed. I have owned 2 silverados, 1 f150, 1 ram and an expedition. This is by far the toughest truck i have had. The ride is great, the engine is very snappy, the transmission is smooth. I have not had one problem with this truck with the exception of one of the rubber strips coming off the roof from the automatic carwash. No biggy. Contrary to other statements, my tailgate is very strong, I have loaded my 700lb Arctic Cat in the bed many times with no issues. Love the fact that its built in America with American materials. Good Job Toyota!!
My First Import
Always a believer in supporting the domestics, Dodge and GMC; however their transmissions came up short. Just rebuilt the GMC with 32000 and decided on a switch. Impressed with the 5 speed transmission (sweet shift) and the quality, fit and finish are good. Six cylinder is good on gas, 17 city 21 highway.
Might not buy a tundra again
Our Tundra is fun to drive and we seem to be getting better gas mileage than most others. We average 18-19 on the road and 16-17 in town. The factory tires are junk, as they needed replaced at 30,000 even though the air pressure was always monitored and the tires were rotated every 6,000 miles. Ours has buckets seats and both needed replaced due to rattles and squeaks. Just yesterday, the radio went crazy. There is no volume control, it only plays at maximum volumn so can't be used, all the presets quit working, etc. The dealer said this happens fairly often. The radio just shorts out and they will replace it. Wondering if this truck will turn into a spendy lemon when out of warranty.
So Far So Good
Owned 1992 Toyota Truck. Problem free for the years driven. Man what quality and that 22R engine lasts forever. July 2007 purchased Tundra as work vehicle. The ride is nice but quality not the same. Paint job has thin spots on driver side that looks like they buffed out to hide. Left rear tail light cracked and leaking. Dash rattles. I'd hope for something more "Toyota". Wish I'd held on to '92 for back up. Drive by wire is new to me. Engine revs up at predictable times I've noticed. Coming off freeway ramp doesn't decelerate quickly as does cable throttle throttle. No "sticking" pedal problem. Other noted quirks ie blind spots. Install tail gate step. Plan to replace with F150.
