Used 2005 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews
Can Not Find a Better Bang For Your Buck Even Used!
Wow! I knew that Toyota had one heck of a reputation when I purchased this truck used with 40,000 miles on it but now I am a true believer sitting here with almost 100K on the odometer. This thing is built like a rock! I have driven it from Colorado to South Padre Island and back hauling 4 buddies and our gear. I have towed heavy loads from Colorado to NY, NY to OK, OK to AZ and never had so much as a hick-up with this thing! It is very comfy and can easily seat 5 grown men. I am not afraid to go off-road with this vehicle as I know it can stand up to some punishment. I have had to perform nothing but routine maintenance since purchasing. It is very easy to take care of.
Solid since New
I purchased my tundra new in 2005. It has been regularly serviced and to date I have had no issues outside of regular maintenance. Currently I have 69,000 miles and still have the original Dunlop OEM tires. It is about time to replace, but not bad for a truck. The interior is "ok", but the drivetrain is as smooth as silk. Mileage could be better, but it is a truck. Love the Limited slip diff, as well as the roll down rear window.
Reliable, reliable, reliable. And comfy.
The best vehicle I've ever owned. Smooth, powerful, comfortable, and above all else, RELIABLE. Quietest cab I've ever ridden in. I've got 114,00 miles on this 8 year-old truck, some of which have been very hard miles. Like 2 yards of concrete in the bed kind of hard. (I've got air springs in the back, increasing payload and improving handling). There's not even a rattle in the cab after 8 years. Tight as a drum. This thing has never needed anything more than standard maintenance. Ford, GM, and Dodge can say they have the better rig, but read the comments on those used trucks on this very website. You won't want anything but a Tundra when you do. [non-permissible content removed] **UPDATE @ 150K MILES: Still a turnkey truck. Zero issues that weren't self-inflicted. Still exceptionally quiet. Truck is now 11 years old and no rust evident despite being in a road salt environment most of its life. Recently pulled 7000 lbs of trailer and equipment 1000 miles with it and it performed like a champ. Braking could have been better, but that's what you get with drums in the back. Only complaint at this point is the MPG could have been better with these engines. 17MPG highway at BEST isn't great for a "small" V8, particularly when Toyota's 5.7L with 100 more HP gets the same mileage. Progress, I guess.
Be loved for almost 3 years
I purchased this truck brand new on July 28, 2005 and I have put only 17600 miles on it, because I only drive 5 miles to work and I have been loving it since day one. Since I own a home this truck is so useful. Driving is fun and so comportable for a short or long drive. It's been almost 3 years now I have not been in the shop for any kind of repair other than oil change. I am happy with the quality and the reliability of this truck. I think I have made a good choice.
2005 Tundra Dcab 2wd TRD
Great Truck. Bought used with 42000 miles on it in 2012. My only complaint is car seat latch placement. Behind driver, and in center. Rough getting 2 car seats in these locations at the same time. 2.5 inch lift on 285/75/R16's contribute to the poor gas mileage. Edit. Took lift off, put OEM size tires on and mpg only improved to 12.5. I have a heavy gas pedal foot.
