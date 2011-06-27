Used 2004 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Tundra Driver , 01/26/2016 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M)

I have the base model with the standard cab, rubber floorboards, and manual transmission - and it is awesome. What a novel thing these days to have something that is so well built. It's old school, so it has a firm ride and no frills. But it always works. The beauty is in it's simplicity. That said, it's difficult to shift smoothly (I'd get the automatic), the gas mileage is poor, and it's pretty big for maneuvering around town. Along with the firm ride, those characteristics make it a bit rough as a daily driver. It's more of a perfect second or spare vehicle. The 6-cylinder's acceleration is adequate (with the manual transmission anyway), but I'd get the V-8, as there doesn't seem to be much of a trade off. At 94K, mine has needed an oxygen sensor replacement (pricey), and a timing belt service, though the latter is part of routine maintenance. If you read up on these trucks you can pretty much drive them until the wheels fall off, and the values hold up very well. UPDATE 11/29/16: Dead-on reliable. Storing things behind the seat is a bit annoying, as items like clothing can easily get caught on the lever you use to tilt the seat forward. A little loud and uncomfortable on trips longer than an hour or two. Still love the truck, but if I had it to do over again I'd get the V8 and the automatic transmission. Shifting in this gets old pretty quickly. UPDATE 5/29/17: 107K. Rock solid. UPDATE 5/30/18: I finally had to get another daily driver. Eventually the truck just gets too rough, especially when driving frequently in a major city - shifting in stop-and-go traffic, having to park in tight spaces, the truck's rough ride over poorly paved streets and roads. So the Tundra has been relegated to backup duty. Still no problems whatsoever with the vehicle itself though. Update 11/30/19: 118K miles and not a single repair issue, or squeak or rattle in the interior, which looks the same as the day I bought the truck.