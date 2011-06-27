Used 2002 Toyota Tundra Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck, but You Need to Know... the3rdfinger , 11/11/2011 182963 of 183008 people found this review helpful I just purchased this truck used with 100,000 miles on it. Since then I have discovered two things you need to watch out for on this truck: 1. The 4.7L V8 is an interference engine. The service interval is 90,000 miles. If you allow the timing belt to break, it will destroy the valves. Be sure you take this maintenance item into consideration. Have the water pump and idler/tensioner pulleys replaced at the same time you have the belt serviced. Expect to pay $500-$900 for parts and labor. 2. Toyota has issued several recalls for excessive frame corrosion. Check to be sure the frame is not excessively corroded and that the recall items are taken care of. Report Abuse

02'tundra limited 4x4 blueyedevil , 12/05/2014 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I,ve owned an 02' tundra (access cab) 4x4 for 10 yrs. I bought it with 40k miles, mint condition. I have 328,500 miles on it now. no that is not a miss-print. I put 35k a yr. religiously. I replaced the timing belt and water pump at 125k(cause the manual says to) and was about to have it done again. But, a deer took my baby out 4 days ago. Ive owned 5 chevy,s , 1 ford, and 1 dodge. never have I gotten over 189k on any one of them. Shopping for another Yota 02' 4x4( 4.7L). I'm buying another in a couple days with 190k miles and I know I wont have a problem with it. (p.s. the ride is a little rough on hard surfaces but it's a 4x4. But,Tracks really straight/tight on wet narrow dirt rds ) Report Abuse

thank Heaven for my tundra Steven Balestra , 01/03/2016 4dr Access Cab Limited 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is by far the best truck I have ever owned. I have 233,000 miles and only brakes, shocks and o/2 sensors been replaced. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2002 Tundra Limited Edition shawnl2 , 01/26/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have owned this vehicle for nearly 7 years and have been very pleased with the overall quality. I work in the construction service industry and thought I would regret not buying 4WD. Glad I did not waste my money this truck handles very well off road with the 2WD. The ride is very comfortable both on and off road, could be the TRD package assisting with this? My overall gas mileage is approximately 16-17 mpg (this is using cruise control and driving a little over the speed limit). I have 133K miles on this truck and have never had to replace anything major on the engine (just routine service i.e. timing belt and bearings). My only complaint is how touchy the O2 senors are. Very dependable! Report Abuse