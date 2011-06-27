Used 2000 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Terrific Tundra waymas20 , 03/02/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have had no significant problems with this vehicle. I would gladly recommend this vehicle for purchase. Report Abuse

More Front End Brake Problems Shadytrake , 08/09/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I posted originally in 2003 about the brake problem. Well it has become progressively worse. I can only go 1 year on the front brakes before the rotors go and the calipers get stuck. It is in the shop now for its 5th or 6th (I've lost count) front end brake, caliper, and rotor job. The truck is reliable -yes- but before I tow the horse, I have to have the brakes inspected for wear. They just don't hold up.

Good little truck Jason , 10/30/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Ever since I bought it, this truck has been nothing but reliable. The one problem I have had has been with brake rotors. After turning the existing rotors and eventually replacing them with new ones, I've pretty much given up on a shake-free ride. However, on rough terrain, I have never owned anything more solid. My Dodge diesel feels like it's going to disintegrate if I get off the pavement, but not the Tundra. It has decent power for such a small V6, but the fuel economy isn't that great when taken in context with the small body size. I can get 20 mpg. if I baby it, but other than that, 17.5 is about average. 24-25 mpg. in high altitude, though. This is one tough little truck!

2000 Toyota Tundra hovisimo , 11/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck has been a disappointment. Toyota quality is all but absent. Granted it is the first model year, but it has far too many shortcomings. Overall quality is poor. The interior has squeaked and rattled since it was new. The suspension squeaks, chirps, and rattles. Teeth break off the spider gears in the rear end. Axle seals blow for no apparent reason. The transmission shifts hard into 3rd gear. Fuel milage and crusing range is unimpressive, After 4 years, toyota has still not solved the brake problem. The 4wd system is failure-prone. I cannot recommend this truck.