Used 1990 Toyota Tercel Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Super-Car
This car is the best I've ever had. I abused it in every possible way. Almost never breaks and when it does it's dirt cheap to fix. Tires are $15 new or $6 used. Changed the brakes for $40 at a mechanic. Can't ask for more. You can take it anywhere - even off road. We took it to Oregon and drove 200 miles on unpaved roads and then back to California. Lookwise it's not the best, but I took it to over 50 dates and I've been far more succesfull [weeding out the bad girls] then when I was driving a gas-guzzler money-eater Pontiac. Toyota costs 9.5 cents/mile for gas, insurance, repairs and loss in car value (including one accident) during my ownership. Pontiac was 37 cents/mile, no accident.
Never Quits
I bought this car when it was already 11 years old and with about 70K miles on it. I kept it for 6 years and put another 30K miles on it. When I parted with it, it was still going very strong. The car had zero problems. Besides routine maintenance, once in a while I did have to replace a part. But that's once in a long while. In the six years I owned it, I might have put in $500 to $600 in maintenance and repairs, and I don't even do the oil changes myself.
elvis tarcel
good vehicle. never stopped me
Automotive Purgatory
I drove one of these between 1995 and 2001 as a recent grad while suffering through student debt and an entry level salary. Not bad as basic transportation. Good visibility. Cavernous hatch. Easy to drive, and good traction in the snow. But...for all the hoo-hah about Toyota reliability this car did not deliver. It made my cantankerous old Triumph TR6 look reliable. Many faults manifested themselves over the years, but one thing that really stood out was the crappy "variable venturi" carb. Its designers should be made to walk the plank. And the acceleration was abysmal. In 2001 the starter started going bad for the second time, so I bought the first of two Mustang GTs and never looked back.
Good car
I have a 1988 Toyota Tercel with 80,000 miles. Thing runs beautiful. Little bit of an oil leak but what do you expect for a 20 yr old car. Just had a tune up but no major problems.
